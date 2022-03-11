Guber Hopeful Plans Digitalisation Of State Media Houses

Governorship hopeful and the National President, Community Reformed Youths Initiatives(CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Wenike- Briggs, has said that digitalisation of all the state- owned media houses will top his 10-point agenda, if he clinches the office of the State Governor by next year.

Wenike-Briggs said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday.

He pointed out that full digitalisation of the state owned media houses will be useful in that, the whole world is now drifting towards digital economy and practice.

According to him, the state was already prepared for the business given the level of man power in the outfits.

He said that upon actualisation of the vision, that there may be no need of seeking Cable New work News (CNN), operators for special interviews and programmes by the state government.

The astute business tycoon maintained that the state-owned media houses have all The Necessary provisions to operate a full scale digital broadcasting.

I think it is about time we go digital in the area of news reporting and writing. We must join the rest of the world and benefit from the system “, he said.

He recalled that part of the decline of interest in print media practice was the semi-digital system in that sector.

The governorship hopeful was of the view that, if the print media , especially the state-owned goes digital, there will be a hot chase towards that area.

The CRYI boss, who revealed how he personally took profile of all the state- owned media houses, said that most of them are of a world class standard, apart from few areas that may be upgraded.

“I think the present government under Governor Nyesom Wike is doing well. That is why he needs a ‘digital man’ to succeed him. We must digitalise the state ,“ he said.

Earlier, he has called of Media practitioners in the state to ensure that they indulge in regular training and retraining for themselves in order to enable them compete with their equals around the globe.

By: King Onunwor