Entertainment
Fans Come Hard On Mercy Eke Over Video
Fans to former big brother naija housemate, Mercy Eke have openly condemned a disgusting act of the reality star after a bedroom video of her twerking surfaces on-line. The video which was shared by Mercy shows the moment she put her heavy backside on a display to entertain her fans.
While some bashed the BBNaija winner for lacking content and decency, others stated that her downside no longer has any privacy.
Some fans also recounted the dream which the influencer claimed she had some months ago, where she was preaching the gospel and winning souls for God.
Reacting to her video, Anabelll2 said,
“Mercy don fall my hands. Which kind girl be dis”
houseofdera_wholesales wrote: “mercy u don pass this nonsense”
Mrs_marycordis wrote: This our private parts no get privacy anymore. Kim k na u cause am
chizzy_da_queen wrote: Honestly she lacks content and decency..Tacha can never do this
thatbigcutesandy wrote: “No self value anymore , no self worth , no regards for their so called body …… Everything is about clout, fame , and to keep being relevance , giving up on morals and self worth . Do they think social media forgets ? Like , can and would she be proud of herself in 10years from now , in seeing this ,? What a shameful shame”
Entertainment
Work Conditions In Nollywood Slavelike, Says Gideon Okeke
Nigerian actor, Gideon Okeke, says the work condition in Nollywood is “gruesomely slave-like.”
The film star was reacting to recent comments by Adunni Ade, an actress who charged filmmakers to stop paying “peanuts”.
“Awards season is coming again. You will see all of us looking like peacocks on the red carpet; like a bag of money. Don’t envy anyone. It’s packaging,” Gideon said in an Instagram post.
“Now they give money for Best Dressed, taking the light away from the film we come to appraise.
“The pay is peanuts. The food is whack. The working conditions are gruesomely slave-like. But come the day of the red carpet premiere. We all dress up looking like bags of money.”
Earlier, Ade lamented about how film producers often exploit young actors in the name of giving them a platform.
“People need to let go of greed. A lot of people want an actor or filmmaker to just help them. You can’t keep doing that and getting rich while they remain on the same spot. It happens a lot in Yoruba Nollywood,” she had said.
“It happens on the English side. This is not me calling anyone out. I’m saying it’s time for folks in the film industry to get paid for what they do. Stop asking talents to do you a favor with their work and you pay them peanuts.
“Forget the platforming. Upbringing also has something to do with this. People not from wealthy backgrounds do whatever to break in. I keep telling people what will be will be. You don’t have to rush and become famous.
“You have social media and more avenues now to break into the industry without having to sell your soul.”
Entertainment
Buhari Celebrates Pete Edochie At 75
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined entertainers in the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood, in celebrating with veteran actor, scriptwriter and movie producer, Pete Edochie, on his 75th birthday.
President Buhari congratulated the renowned actor for the many pioneering and motivating roles in the entertainment industry, hitting the limelight in the 80s as Okonkwo in the screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, where his superlative performance brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa.
Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
The President noted that Edochie’s background of living and working extensively in various parts of the country and the world, after serving the government as staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, greatly shaped his global outlook and influenced his interpretation of roles as a thespian.
Congratulating Edochie, the usually stereotyped actor as king and father in movies, President Buhari affirmed that his role in the founding and growing of Nollywood as one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world deserves commendation, especially in incubating younger professionals and nurturing talents like his son, Yul Edochie.
The President prayed that the Almighty God will crown the award-winning actor, who has many international recognitions, with good health and strength to keep serving the nation.
Entertainment
I’m Single, Says Stella Damasus
American-based Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed her relationship status as being single.
The 43-year-old actress disclosed this in an exclusive chat with The Nation.
When asked how she would describe her marriage, she reluctantly responded by saying “Hmmn, I really don’t talk about that but let’s just say right now I’m single.” Stella recently visited Nigeria to bury her mother who passed on in January 2022. The burial ceremony was held on February 3, 2022, and February 4, 2022, respectively in Asaba, Delta State.
Stella’s marriage to her third husband producer- cum-director, Daniel Ademinokan, hit the rocks in 2020. The union produced no children.
