Nation
Ex-Head Of Service Distances Self From Alleged 66 Illegal Accounts
Steven Oronsaye, former Head of Service of the Federation, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had no hand in the operation of 66 bank accounts said to have been operated to siphon pension funds.
Oronsaye, said this when he opened his defense in the money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).
He told the court that as a head of service of the federation, he did not know anything about the alleged 66 accounts because they were not part of his functions.
The former head of service said that he needed not to have know the number of accounts operated by the Federal Government because he was never the Accountant General of the Federation.
Led in evidence by his lead counsel, Mr Joe Agi (SAN), Oronsaye alleged that the investigation carried out by the EFCC in a petition against him was poor and shoddy.
He also held that if a thorough investigation had been conducted, the charges against him would have been unnecessary.
The former head of service explained that as at the time of his defence, the EFCC had never shown him a copy of the alleged petition against him, let alone availing him an opportunity to peruse it.
Oronsaye recalled that he headed five special presidential committees and that throughout his tenure, he never signed any payment mandate or had any dealings with the Bureau of Public Procurement.
“Contrary to EFCC’s allegation against me, only staff of the accountant general of the federation have power to sign payment mandate.”
issue was not thorough.
He submitted that if a thorough investigation had been conducted, it would have revealed the presidential approval.
Oronsaye claimed that he ran into trouble with the EFCC when he appeared before the National Assembly and defended an executive bill on EFCC at the point when the commission itself objected to the bill.
He alleged that on arrival in his office, he was invited by the anti-graft agency and that on Dec. 7, 2013, he honoured the invitation during which he was confronted with several allegations.
In the cause of his testimony, several documents including a circular on contract threshold signed by Yayale Ahmed, EFCC’s interim investigation report on alleged conspiracy and diversion of public funds were tendered and admitted in evidence as exhibits.
Also tendered were the proceedings and judgment delivered in the case of jailed former Pension Task Force boss Abdulrasheed Maina.
The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter until May 24, 25 and 26 for continuation of defence and for EFCC to cross examine the witness.
The Tide source reports that Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC witness had told the court that Maina and Oronsaye, who was head of service between 2009 and 2010, allegedly stole pension funds through more than 60 bank accounts.
Nation
Ilegal Acquisition: Committee Bent On Executing Govt Order
The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Engr. Francis Chukwu , with the joint Imo State Government Whitepaper Implementation Committee on Lands and Other Related Matters, had continued with the enforcement order to recover all illegally acquired state assets as ordered by the Imo State Government.
Chukwu, who spoke with newsmen , Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said that the dea of the exercise was to execute the order as handed down by the government of Imo State.
The Tide learnt that the committee was led by Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie and had since recovered some illegally acquired state-owned property.
The areas visited by operatives of the implementation committee include, old Secretariat/Hill Top quaters Orlu road and buildings on Federal Housing Verge by Egbeada/Irete road.
Others are, buildings on the verge along DSS road, Orji Mechanic village and have recovered Ikenegbu open land space.
In his address, the OCDA General Manager Engr Chukwu, a part of the committee, hinted that another aim of the committee was to restore the Master Plan of Owerri Capital territory.
He stated that the ‘3R Shared Prosperity Administration’ led by His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma remained committed to protecting the lives and properties of Imolites.
The Engineer cum politio, also assured that the committee will do justice in returning all assets to the original owners.
In his words, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, praised the pragmatic nature of the OCDA general manager in executing the implementation order and called on those who illegally acquired the assets to vacate same with immediate alacrity.
The climax of the visit was a demolition notice served to some of the occupants of the illegally acquired assets.
Other members of the committee include, Engr. Lady Uchenna Onyeiwu-Ubah-Secretary, Chief J.O Onyenze-Member and Chief Goddy Nwadike as Member.
By: King Onunwor
Nation
Residents Bemoan Gridlock In Awka, Onitsha, Call Soludo For Solution
A cross section of Anambra residents have appealed to Prof. Charles Soludo, the incoming governor of the state to tackle growing gridlock in Awka and Onitsha.
Respondents who spoke with The Tide source yesterday in Awka said that traffic situation in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha was degenerating daily.
Mr Chris Chikelu said some locations in Awka have turned to nightmare for commuters, while blaming the problem on activities tricycle operators and revenue collectors collecting tolls from the operators.
“As motorists in Awka, places like Aroma junction, Kwata, Amawbia, Eke Awka roundabout and junction close to St. Peters Anglican Church, Amawbia among others have become gridlock flash points.
“Outside Awka, the same problem is there in several locations in Nnewi and Onitsha the commercial nerve centre of the state,” Chikelu said.
He blamed the problem on what he called rascally behaviour of tricycle operators.
Chikelu said that the incoming governor should look into the institutional rot that tends to encourage the growing traffic with a view to addressing it.
He said some of the tricycle operators have poor knowledge of traffic rules, but cause obstruction with impunity due to tolls they pay to revenue collectors.
Another respondent, Uchenna Okorafor, a commercial bus driver who plies Awka to Onitsha said addressing problem of gridlock in Awka and Onitsha would be appreciated as a gesture from Soludo.
“We are aware that outgoing governor, Willie Obiano has done his best, but the state is now becoming a very horrible place in terms of poor traffic control.
“Now that Obiano’s days are numbered, his successor, Soludo should sanitize the place before thinking of infrastructural provision, because some people now want to mess up the whole place.
“Let Soludo possibly look into the use of tricycles in some highly congested places like Onitsha main market axis, Upper Iweka, Ochanja market areas.
“He should also look at other densely populated locations in Awka and Nnewi,” Okorafor said.
Two others respondents Kenneth Okoye and Emma Ifesinachi said that some residents were already getting fed up with the growing incidence of gridlock in Awka and Onitsha.
“Since the recent hike in the price of petrol, you can often see vehicles abandoned at some locations that regularly record gridlock because the owner ran out of fuel or other challenges.
“If the situation persists after the inauguration of the next governor, I personally might consider relocating to Oji River town because issue of gridlock was why I left Lagos,” Okoye said.
Nation
