Editorial
Electoral Act, Making Votes Count
Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2015, he had gone
back and forth with the National Assembly on amendments to the crucial Electoral Act. The macabre dance finally ended when he approved 10 alterations to Nigeria’s 2010 electoral law, creating legal safeguards for more transparent voting and collation processes.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is gearing up for a high-strung general election next February, with some of its outstanding politicians already thrusting themselves into what could result in a fierce campaign season. And while that may be impressive enough, the African giant has now fastened electoral laws, raising anxieties and demonstrating that it can hold elections that are widely seen as credible for the first time in years.
This is an amazing development in a country categorised low on civil liberties, where elections are often prone to extensive vote manipulation and voter arm-twisting. Remarkably, the new emendations give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) more decision-making powers and reserves early funding for it to avoid the incommodious technical and logistical lags that led to the rescheduling of the 2019 election which disenfranchised some voters in the end.
Perhaps, most fundamentally, the law also furnishes legal support for the use of electronic card readers for accreditation and the electronic transmission of results for collation in Section 50. This gives INEC the legal authorisation for the electronic transmission of election results, a sticking point for some politicians who believe the decrepit state of the country’s telecommunications system could hinder voting in certain areas. Hopefully, it will extensively abate the machination of Nigerian elections.
Conversely, members of civil society groups reckon that the card reader, first used in the 2015 election, aided transparency and diminished the incidence of string pulling. But the admissibility of electronic data in court had been hotly debated because of a lack of legal support for the device. The new Act goes into effect immediately, indicating that INEC can test-run the rules this year, when Osun and Ekiti States in the South-West will hold gubernatorial elections.
Following approval of the bill, President Buhari said in a televised address to Nigerians on the night it was signed that it “could have a positive impact on Nigeria’s elections”, and added that the technological innovations provided “will safeguard citizens’ constitutional right and vote effectively”. But he campaigned vigorously as a clean politician during his successful presidential bid in 2015, yet, seemed very reluctant to assent to the bill.
The President had vetoed parts of the bill, returning it to parliament five times since 2015 and making it one of the longest-debated laws in Nigeria’s history. The rejections were often accompanied by requests for amendments. In one renunciation, Buhari cited grammatical errors. On another event, he impeded until a few months to the 2019 election before contending that it was too close to D-Day to evaluate the bill.
Last December, he asked the National Assembly to lift restrictions mandating parties to hold direct primary elections, rather than hand-pick favourites of more powerful party leaders. The lawmakers acquiesced but introduced more anti-manipulation measures into the bill. For example, when they took off the mandatory direct primaries provision, they added clauses that staved off political appointees from running for office or voting during primaries without giving up their current positions. This is entrenched in Section 84(12) of the Act.
It states: “No political appointee of any rank shall be a voting representative or be voted for at any party’s convention or for the nomination of a candidate for any election.” For Buhari, this provision constitutes a denial of the right to vote or be voted for at any political party’s convention. Before endorsing the bill, the President advised the legislators to revise the provision. Interestingly,the Senate has rejected to act on the request of President Buhari for an amendment of Section 84(12) of the newly assented Act.
Importantly, Section 50 allows INEC to determine the procedure for voting at an election as well as the transmission of results, either electronically or manually. Section 51(2) empowers the Presiding Officer at a polling unit to cancel the results of the election in the polling unit where the number of vote casts surpasses the number of accredited voters in the polling units. Furthermore, the time frame for campaigns by political parties has moved from 90 days to 150 days before the election. This is according to Section 94(1).
Another provision, Section 29(1), makes it a law for political parties to conduct their primaries and submit the list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections from the previous 60 days. The list of candidates submitted must emerge from valid primaries conducted by the political party. This provision is particularly laudable as political parties have now been compelled to prepare for an early primary election in line with the guidelines.
Section 64(9) criminalises any act of false collation and declaration of results by a returning or collation officer. If a returning or collation officer intentionally collates and announces a false result, such a person commits an offence which is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least 3 years or both. In instances where INEC determines that such act was not done willingly or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines, and manuals for the election, Section 65 gives the Commission the power to review such results.
INEC must be commended for making incremental improvements to the electoral system since 2015 when it first introduced the Permanent Voter Card and Smart Card Reader for elections. It has also upgraded the system to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, a better technology that was deployed during the off-season November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nigeria is crumbling at the seams. It has been significantly weakened by its poor electoral system that allows thieves, mediocres, and incompetent politicians to attain high offices. In many instances, instead of the will of the people prevailing, it is the increasingly tainted courts that determine the fate of Nigerians. Therefore, now that the Electoral Act has been amended, all stakeholders, particularly civil society organisations and the citizens, should rise for democracy, pointing the way forward.
Editorial
Electoral Act, Making Votes Count
Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2015, he had gone
back and forth with the National Assembly on amendments to the crucial Electoral Act. The macabre dance finally ended when he approved 10 alterations to Nigeria’s 2010 electoral law, creating legal safeguards for more transparent voting and collation processes.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is gearing up for a high-strung general election next February, with some of its outstanding politicians already thrusting themselves into what could result in a fierce campaign season. And while that may be impressive enough, the African giant has now fastened electoral laws, raising anxieties and demonstrating that it can hold elections that are widely seen as credible for the first time in years.
This is an amazing development in a country categorised low on civil liberties, where elections are often prone to extensive vote manipulation and voter arm-twisting. Remarkably, the new emendations give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) more decision-making powers and reserves early funding for it to avoid the incommodious technical and logistical lags that led to the rescheduling of the 2019 election which disenfranchised some voters in the end.
Perhaps, most fundamentally, the law also furnishes legal support for the use of electronic card readers for accreditation and the electronic transmission of results for collation in Section 50. This gives INEC the legal authorisation for the electronic transmission of election results, a sticking point for some politicians who believe the decrepit state of the country’s telecommunications system could hinder voting in certain areas. Hopefully, it will extensively abate the machination of Nigerian elections.
Conversely, members of civil society groups reckon that the card reader, first used in the 2015 election, aided transparency and diminished the incidence of string pulling. But the admissibility of electronic data in court had been hotly debated because of a lack of legal support for the device. The new Act goes into effect immediately, indicating that INEC can test-run the rules this year, when Osun and Ekiti States in the South-West will hold gubernatorial elections.
Following approval of the bill, President Buhari said in a televised address to Nigerians on the night it was signed that it “could have a positive impact on Nigeria’s elections”, and added that the technological innovations provided “will safeguard citizens’ constitutional right and vote effectively”. But he campaigned vigorously as a clean politician during his successful presidential bid in 2015, yet, seemed very reluctant to assent to the bill.
The President had vetoed parts of the bill, returning it to parliament five times since 2015 and making it one of the longest-debated laws in Nigeria’s history. The rejections were often accompanied by requests for amendments. In one renunciation, Buhari cited grammatical errors. On another event, he impeded until a few months to the 2019 election before contending that it was too close to D-Day to evaluate the bill.
Last December, he asked the National Assembly to lift restrictions mandating parties to hold direct primary elections, rather than hand-pick favourites of more powerful party leaders. The lawmakers acquiesced but introduced more anti-manipulation measures into the bill. For example, when they took off the mandatory direct primaries provision, they added clauses that staved off political appointees from running for office or voting during primaries without giving up their current positions. This is entrenched in Section 84(12) of the Act.
It states: “No political appointee of any rank shall be a voting representative or be voted for at any party’s convention or for the nomination of a candidate for any election.” For Buhari, this provision constitutes a denial of the right to vote or be voted for at any political party’s convention. Before endorsing the bill, the President advised the legislators to revise the provision. Interestingly,the Senate has rejected to act on the request of President Buhari for an amendment of Section 84(12) of the newly assented Act.
Importantly, Section 50 allows INEC to determine the procedure for voting at an election as well as the transmission of results, either electronically or manually. Section 51(2) empowers the Presiding Officer at a polling unit to cancel the results of the election in the polling unit where the number of vote casts surpasses the number of accredited voters in the polling units. Furthermore, the time frame for campaigns by political parties has moved from 90 days to 150 days before the election. This is according to Section 94(1).
Another provision, Section 29(1), makes it a law for political parties to conduct their primaries and submit the list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections from the previous 60 days. The list of candidates submitted must emerge from valid primaries conducted by the political party. This provision is particularly laudable as political parties have now been compelled to prepare for an early primary election in line with the guidelines.
Section 64(9) criminalises any act of false collation and declaration of results by a returning or collation officer. If a returning or collation officer intentionally collates and announces a false result, such a person commits an offence which is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least 3 years or both. In instances where INEC determines that such act was not done willingly or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines, and manuals for the election, Section 65 gives the Commission the power to review such results.
INEC must be commended for making incremental improvements to the electoral system since 2015 when it first introduced the Permanent Voter Card and Smart Card Reader for elections. It has also upgraded the system to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, a better technology that was deployed during the off-season November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nigeria is crumbling at the seams. It has been significantly weakened by its poor electoral system that allows thieves, mediocres, and incompetent politicians to attain high offices. In many instances, instead of the will of the people prevailing, it is the increasingly tainted courts that determine the fate of Nigerians. Therefore, now that the Electoral Act has been amended, all stakeholders, particularly civil society organisations and the citizens, should rise for democracy, pointing the way forward.
Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (2)
Despite signing relevant international instruments, treaties, and conventions emphasising the neces-
sity for member nations to institute all the essential mechanisms needed to eliminate gender discrimination, ensure equality and human dignity to all, men and women, Nigeria is among the countries that record low participation of women in politics, appointments, and government positions.
Since 1999, the onset of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, no woman has been elected as civilian governor of a state, which is a zero per cent for gender inclusion in leadership at the sub-national level. The closest was when Mrs Virginia Etiaba served as Acting Governor of Anambra State after her principal, Senator Chris Ngige, was impeached. Thereafter, neither Anambra State nor any other state has voted for a woman into that office.
However, as a government’s premeditated policy to intensify women’s participation in the scheme of things and decision-making process in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has been embarking on a crusade for affirmative action for the greater inclusion of women in politics, particularly in the state.
Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo’s current position as deputy governor is one of the results of his active engagement of women in politics and their appointments into varied offices. Wike’s ardour for women to assume leadership positions since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, has been legendary, not a familiar route that his contemporaries would love to take.
The Rivers State Government is very gender-sensitive and friendly. The affairs of women in the state are not taken for granted. That is the reason issues about the female gender are always on the front burner. For the first time in the history of the state, Wike set a record in women’s involvement, not only with the first female deputy governor but the first female Senator, Betty Apiafi (Rivers West).
All vice chairpersons in the 23 local government councils with one as substantive chairman are females. Also included are six female councillors in each council, five commissioners and many permanent secretaries. The governor appointed the first female Chief Judges (Daisy Okocha and Adanma Lamikanra) and President, Customary Court of Appeal. There are several other appointments of women as directors or heads of departments and agencies.
The immediate past Chief Judge of Rivers State, Lamikanra, was appointed despite sentiments expressed against her selection. Wike promptly dismissed the prejudices levelled against her because of her non-indigene status and recommended her for the office. No doubt, the governor’s inclination to the advancement of equity flows from his experience as a lawyer and as a life bencher.
At a civic reception held in his honour by the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation last Saturday, Wike further demonstrated the favourable disposition of his government to women’s inclusion in governance by urging women to use yesterday’s women’s day occasion to protest against the unfriendly gender policy of the Federal Government. Women must heed the governor’s call and demand their legislative rights steadily.
We congratulate the governor for publicly acknowledging the strength of women and foresight on the significance of practising an inclusive government that will serve as a template for years to come. Women should, therefore, be committed and dedicated in their support for the state government to boost and foster their interests.
We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow a leaf from Governor Wike, an attested advocate of gender parity, and better his poor record of gender inclusion at the federal level. Shamefully, Buhari’s appointment of seven women as ministers out of 42 signifies a continued denial to women the right to participate and contribute appropriately to nation-building.
The spurning of the five bills seeking gender equality by the National Assembly should be countermanded. It is excruciating that the federal lawmakers denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the bills. The legislators must realise the need to legislate on the National Gender Policy that was formulated to facilitate 35 per cent affirmative action.
The many obstacles still restricting women in Nigeria must be dealt with. It is reported that 35 per cent of them have experienced gender-based violence. This implies that one in every three Nigerian women has suffered physical and sexual violence. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9 per cent have suffered sexual violence or rape.
Additionally, 36 per cent of married Nigerian women have undergone spousal violence. Nigeria also has a pervasiveness of female genital mutilation; at least 20 per cent of the women between ages 15 and 49 were circumcised as of 2018. Forced early marriage is also ubiquitous. Drivers of violence against women in Nigeria such as social norms, economic stress, family relations, patriarchal beliefs, and targeted assertions against female autonomy have to be checked.
Gender-based violence has been a long-standing issue, and millions of Nigerian women have experienced the worst of it. Through the government’s partnership with non-governmental organisations, professional associations like Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA); National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ); activists, and stakeholders, the existing advocacy framework will be expanded and deepened. Nigeria must take seriously the issue of gender inclusion in governance at all levels.
Editorial
Advancing The Cause Of Women (1)
Tomorrow, March 8, marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). It is impressive that the annual event aims to draw the world’s attention to the predicament of women and their role as leaders in the political and socio-economic development of society. It is also about promoting peace-building, subsistence and raising consciousness of women’s rights and the institutional defiances of gender equality.
Women’s Day has been designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) characteristically to celebrate women’s attainments in the political, economical, religious and cultural sphere and to raise understanding about women’s equality as well as lobby for accelerated gender parity. It is also to bring to the front burner the imperative of expediting women’s equality, giving voices to female actors and players on various podiums.
The theme of this year’s event is “Gender Equality For A Sustainable Future”. This theme is critical for achieving gender parity in the context of climate change and environmental and disaster risk reduction, one of the largest global challenges of the 21st century. In the absence of gender equality today, a sustainable future and a prospect of equality remain unattainable.
From the turn of events, we need not be told that women, and worst of all, African women, are at the greatest risk of being left out from progression in Africa. Decisions about their general well-being are taken right behind them. We must not back a scenario that cannot be absolved from the erosion of the continent’s development pace.
In Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan sparked the spirit of inclusion of women in governance by considering 35 per cent affirmative action. It was customary to expect future administrations to consolidate the work of Jonathan. Regrettably, this is not the case. The recent decision by the National Assembly to rebuff the long-standing clamour for affirmative action for Nigerian women is sad, as it reveals how our leaders appreciate the perplexity of women.
Nigerians were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills. The proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills that were all rejected are Bills targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance in the legislative arm of government.
This quota-type model aimed at increasing the number of women in a legislative rank is currently being enforced in over 33 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including 13 countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania where the reserved seat approach is adopted. In South Africa, voluntary quotas were deliberately adopted by political parties to embellish women’s participation, leading to 42.4 per cent political representation respectively.
In Namibia, the ruling party, SWAPO, ensures 50 per cent of parliamentary seats is filled by women, thus, guaranteeing a gender-equal parliament, while also ensuring gender balance in ministerial positions through their “zebra system” whereby if a minister is a man, then, the deputy must be a woman and vice versa. But Nigerian women, although they make up about 50 per cent of the population, are only demanding 35 per cent positive action across the country, without positive result.
It is unacceptable that women must always negotiate what must be achieved, and that men must always vote and decide whether they will accept it or not. This trend is troubling and should be discontinued. There is no reason for women to be treated as such, because the Constitution does not impede them from exercising the same rights as their male counterparts.
There is a need to ensure that every institutional constraint or bottleneck on the way to women empowerment, especially in politics and leadership, is disenabled to enhance their contributions to socio-economic development. As a study by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed, only three out of the 109 members in the Senate in 1999 were women, representing 2.75 per ent, while 12 out of 360 members or 3.3 per cent of the House of Representatives were women.
After the 2019 election, only seven women, or 6.42 per cent, made their appearance in the 109-seat Senate and only 12 in the lower chamber, or 3.3 per cent. At the administrative leadership level, of the 43 ministers in the Buhari cabinet, only seven are female (16.28 per cent), while 26.2 per cent of Nigerian judges are women, and out of the 13 Justices of the Supreme Court, only three are females (23 per cent). This is a far cry from what obtains in other climes.
To achieve equality between women and men, it is essential to have a clear understanding of how women are discriminated against and denied equality to develop appropriate strategies to eliminate such prejudices. Therefore, given their vital role in generating and maintaining peace and engineering social justice and equitable societies, they should be given more leadership opportunities at all levels.
It is clear that the best way to achieve sustainable socio-political and economic development is for Nigeria to consciously enact legislation and policies that contribute to the cause of women. Human rights must be looked upon as women’s rights. Societies which promote and protect human rights do better in advancing the cause of women.
Efforts to reduce violence against women and their children need to be scaled back. At least, 1.2 million Nigerian women over the age of 15 have been victims of domestic violence. In most cases, adolescent girls and women experience intersecting disadvantages due to factors such as age, gender, ethnic origin, gender identity, religious beliefs, income, disability and more.
There are images that stir up girls and women in various situations such as domestic violence, favouritism, gender inequality and human rights abuses. Women should emancipate themselves from the coercive patriarchal systems that deny them heritage rights and other harmful cultural practices, and end their limited access to credit, health care and education.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business5 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute
-
Business5 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification