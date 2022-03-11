Sports
Eagles, Ready For Black Stars, Says Eguavoen
Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, says his team will relish coming up against archrivals, Ghana in their Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off later this month.
Both teams will rekindle a 71-year rivalry as they bid to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, and Eguavoen remains confident the Eagles will be psychologically ready for the tie.
According to him, qualification for the World Cup will banish the sad memories of the 2021 AFCON, where the Eagles crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16.
Tidesports source reports that the Eagles have failed to beat the Black Stars in their last four meetings losing three and drawing one. Their last win over their West African rivals was in 2006 where they edged the Black Stars by a lone goal courtesy of a Taye Taiwo free-kick.
“We had an ambition to be at the World Cup and we will try to put the players in the right frame of mind, psychologically for the game against Ghana.
“Victory over Ghana will banish the sad moments of the AFCON.
“We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it is always tough, it is always tight.
“But it is going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana). We will play everything we can to try to win the game, in fact, in both games no disrespect, because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. We will just go and fight and try to win the game.”
Ghana hosts Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium, while the return leg is billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja four days later.
Jekiri Basketball Challenge Holds In PH
The maiden edition of the Tonye Jekiri Basketball Challenge commenced on Wednesday, at the Rivers Hooper Basketball Court, in Port Harcourt.
The tournament tagged, “Time to Give Back” will see eight teams participating in the event and they will receive free branded and reservable basketball jerseys.
Speaking with sports journalists shortly after the opening game, coach of Soso Bob-Manuel Foundation, (SBMF), Noble Wechie said that, the tournament will help to encourage the young players.
He revealed that each time he heard of competition of that nature he used to be excited because he has personal interest in the development of the game at the grassroots level.
According to him, the tournament has the potentials to rapidly develop the game in the state, saying that it can also help the younger ones to reach their peak faster.
He commended the sponsor of the competition, Tonye Jekiri for remembering where he started the game.
“ It is a welcome development and I pray that it would not end here rather it will continue” Bobmanuel said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
NPFL Players Fault Eguavoen’s Team List Against Ghana
After being overlooked by Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen for Nigeria’s World Cup play-off clash against Ghana, some players in the Nigeria Professional Football League have lamented being left out of the squad for the crucial qualifiers, The Tidesports source reports.
Eguavoen last Friday released the Eagles’ 32-man provisional squad to face Ghana for the World Cup play-off games later this month, with no single player from the Nigerian league listed.
It is not the first time the local league players have voiced their frustrations at being excluded from the national team. Erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, did not hide his preference for overseas-based stars in over five years in charge of the side, but with the appointment of Eguavoen on interim basis in December, the NPFL stars were hoping for a change of fortunes.
However, the players were left disappointed once more after the list for the clash against the Black Stars was released and none of the home-based players were included.
“It is a very big issue because it is obvious that they do not regard the NPFL players. I see no reason why players from the league cannot be invited, even if it is just three,” MFM goalkeeper, Jerry Isaac, told The Tidesports.
“Let’s check other countries national teams, they usually have at least two or three home-based players, but the reverse is the case here. It is so unfair how they treat us and it bothers me because the message they are sending to us is that the league is just empowerment to help alleviate poverty.
“But the bad part is that they deceive us by coming to watch matches and yet they can not find any good player. We know we have good players that can make the team and that’s why we do not really get encouraged.”
Plateau United captain, Golbe Elisha, ruled the death of former Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, saying he gave the local lads the chance to express themselves on the global scene.
“Since the death of Keshi, who was the last coach that gave the opportunity to NPFL players and the players represented us well; we have not had other coaches looking our way.
“The likes of Sunday Mba and others did well but now we do not get the opportunity because they seem to focus more on the players based abroad. That is not the best option because we have good players in the league.
“Even the goalkeeping department that we are having issues with, we have good ones in the league that can help solve the crisis. As a captain, I feel really bad and this does not speak well of our league.”
Akwa United’s Seth Mayi added, “Playing for the national team is something every player wants, but it is unfortunate that we do not really get the chance. I know we have very good players that can blend into the national team but we have not been invited and most of us feel bad about it.”
Another player from MFM Adebayo Alimi blamed the league’s standard on the players’ snub.
“I believe the snubbing of local-based players is based on the league, the coach watched some matches and he can’t say he has not seen a few players from the league who are good enough. I believe if given a chance we’ll give the foreign players a good fight for shirts.”
Akwa United To Appoint Dogo As New Manager
Following the exit of former boss, Kennedy Boboye, Akwa United are reportedly close to appointing Kabiru Dogo as their manager.
The Promise Keepers are yet to appoint a permanent manager since Boboye’s exit following a dismal start to their title defence.
Ali Jolomi was appointed as an interim coach and he has done a decent job leading the team to four wins in six outings.
However, the Promise Keepers are now keen to appoint a permanent successor to Boboye and Dogo has been touted as the first choice.
Tidesports source suggested that Akwa United’s management has contacted the former Sunshine Stars Coach and will open talks with his representatives in the coming days.
Dogo is currently managing Wikki Tourists, but he is open to the challenge and would be ready for the adventure.
