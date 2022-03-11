Buhari Celebrates Pete Edochie At 75

Nigerian actor, Gideon Okeke, says the work condition in Nollywood is “gruesomely slave-like.”

The film star was reacting to recent comments by Adunni Ade, an actress who charged filmmakers to stop paying “peanuts”.

“Awards season is coming again. You will see all of us looking like peacocks on the red carpet; like a bag of money. Don’t envy anyone. It’s packaging,” Gideon said in an Instagram post.

“Now they give money for Best Dressed, taking the light away from the film we come to appraise.

“The pay is peanuts. The food is whack. The working conditions are gruesomely slave-like. But come the day of the red carpet premiere. We all dress up looking like bags of money.”

Earlier, Ade lamented about how film producers often exploit young actors in the name of giving them a platform.

“People need to let go of greed. A lot of people want an actor or filmmaker to just help them. You can’t keep doing that and getting rich while they remain on the same spot. It happens a lot in Yoruba Nollywood,” she had said.

“It happens on the English side. This is not me calling anyone out. I’m saying it’s time for folks in the film industry to get paid for what they do. Stop asking talents to do you a favor with their work and you pay them peanuts.

“Forget the platforming. Upbringing also has something to do with this. People not from wealthy backgrounds do whatever to break in. I keep telling people what will be will be. You don’t have to rush and become famous.

“You have social media and more avenues now to break into the industry without having to sell your soul.”