BPE Gives Three Privatised Firms Discharge Certificates
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has presented discharge certificates to three privatised enterprises earlier delisted from monitoring activities by the Bureau.
BPE’s Head, Public Communications, Mr Ibeh Chidi, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
He said that the certificates were given to the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) located in Sokoto State, Federal Superphosphate Fertilizer (FSFC), Kaduna State and Ikoyi Hotels Ltd. (Southern Sun), Lagos State.
Chidi said that the Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh presented the certificates to the companies on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to okoh, the ceremony is in fulfillment of the covenants stipulated in the Post-Acquisition Plan (PAP) by BPE.
Okoh said that during the Bureau’s routine monitoring on the three delisted enterprises, the core investors were found to have achieved all and in some instances, exceeded the obligations they covenanted to in their respective PAPs.
“It is on this note that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) granted approval for the enterprises to be given a clean slate.
“ The Federal Government will continue to support credible private sector investors in the country by providing a conducive environment for business to thrive and ensure the continued growth and development of the economy.”
Okoh also said that in spite of their discharge from regular monitoring activities, the Bureau would occasionally request for information or visit the enterprises in order to report on their performances as showcased by the privatisation and reform programme of the Federal Government.
Representatives of the three delisted enterprises commended the privatisation programme of the Federal Government and assured that they would promptly respond to requests by the Bureau.
LCCI, Shareholders Want More Support For Diversified Export
For Nigeria to become a major player in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, and globally, there is a need for government to focus more on promoting the non-oil sector and create targeted funding for selected export-oriented sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, creative arts and entertainment.
The Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, said this would enable the country to enhance its competitiveness and rev up Nigeria’s share of global and Africa trade currently put at just 0.26 per cent and 19 per cent.
Speaking on the theme: ‘African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Matters Arising’, at the 2022 yearly symposium of the Issuers and Investors Alternative Dispute Resolution Initiative (IIADRI) held in Lagos recently, Almona bemoaned Nigeria and Africa’s low contribution to global trade, despite the continent’s trade prospects.
However, she expressed hope that leveraging AfCFTA initiative would enable Nigerian manufacturers to tap into the global market, increasing industrialisation and boosting economic growth.
Represented by the Assistant Director, Research and Advocacy, LCCI, Sunny Michael, she said UNCTAD’s Global Trade update showed that world trade in goods remained strong, while trade in services had returned to its pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021.
She, therefore, insisted that Nigeria and other African countries must step up the game to play a more active role in global and regional value chains.
According to her, governments at all levels should support producers in the areas of capacity building and technical assistance to improve the quality of products for export, as well as ensure that the country’s products can easily access other markets.
“We need a conducive regulatory environment for export and manufacturing. Government should consider establishing agro-industrial parks strictly focused on the production of goods meant for export.
“Corporate strategies also matter; we must have a strategy for supply chain and explore resources for our own benefit. It is cheaper and more sustainable,” she said.
Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Emeka Offor, urged shareholders to ensure that operators of listed firms restrategise to benefit from the AfCFTA and boost their investment.
According to him, there is a need for Nigerian firms, especially quoted companies to identify and tackle issues that would pose a threat to the realisation of the benefits of the AfCFTA in Nigeria before the full take-off of the initiative.
He stated that information through intelligence gathering is very critical to keeping operators ahead of trends to enable them to reposition appropriately and benefit from the programme.
Offor said international trade has its own uncertainties and risks, and that that the more Nigerian business operators understand the market, the more they take advantage of the unlimited demand and innovation along the supply chain.
Agriculture Remains Backbone Of Nigeria’s Economy – CBN
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, says agriculture remains a strong pillar and saving grace for the Nigerian economy.
Emefiele said this recently while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of a palm plantation at Odighi Village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
The CBN Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of interest shown in agriculture and the tremendous impact the sector had had in the last six years.
He wondered how the country could have coped with the rising prices of food and commodity items across the world without the foresight to revamp agriculture.
Emefiele said the Central Bank had assumed a pivotal role in agriculture since 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari directed that “we produce what we eat and eat what we produce”.
The apex bank had “come up with several initiatives aimed towards repositioning the sector with a view to creating employment opportunities as well as growing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”, he said.
Shortly after the assessment of farm, Emefiele attested to the giant strides already being recorded in the production of maize and cassava and expressed optimism that in the next 12 months, palm produce harvests would have commenced.
He acknowledged the significant role played by Edo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who, he said, had matched words with action by making sure that arable land was made available to those genuinely interested in agriculture.
He said the smallholder farmers could now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce for loan repayment with ease.
Emefiele also commended the efforts of the promoting company, Agri-Allied Resources and Processing Limited and its parent company, Tolaram Limited, for heeding the clarion call by the CBN to source their critical raw materials locally.
He noted that the company had painstakingly embraced backward integration principle by acquiring farmland, measuring about 18,000 hectares, for the cultivation of oil palm, cassava, and maize, which are the critical raw materials used by the group.
Earlier, Managing Director of Agri-Allaied Resources, Mr. Madhukar Khetan, said the company had so far accessed a 10-year loan in the sum of N15 billion at single-digit interest rate with two-year moratorium, under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS), for the project.
The farm currently has a workforce of about 1,000 .
