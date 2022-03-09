Health
What Your Face Says About Your Health
A Look in the Mirror
You’re really familiar with the face staring back at you.
But a closer peek may show clues about your health — if you know what to look for.
Yellowish Skin and Eyes
This is jaundice. It’s when you have too much of a waste product your body makes when it breaks down red blood cells. It’s common — and usually harmless — in babies born before 38 weeks, because their livers aren’t mature enough to work the way they should. In adults, jaundice can mean more serious conditions, like viral infections (hepatitis, mononucleosis); problems with your liver, gallbladder, or pancreas; or alcohol abuse.
Moles
These are spots or bumps, often dark in colour. Most are nothing to worry about, but skin checks can help you spot cancer before it spreads. When it comes to moles, remember your ABCDEs:
Asymmetrical: Is the shape different on each side?
Border: Is it jagged?
Colour: Is it uneven?
Diameter: Is it larger than a pea?
Evolving: Has it changed in the past few weeks?
Talk to your doctor if you answered yes to any of these questions.
Sores
Ones around your lips and mouth are most likely cold sores, which are caused by the type 1 herpes virus. (Most people with oral herpes were infected from saliva as children or young adults, not from sexual contact.) Once you get the virus, it stays with you. Sores may break out when you’re sick, anxious, or overtired, or you’ve been out in the sun too long. They usually go away on their own, but if you have big or frequent outbreaks, your doctor may suggest medication.
Cracked Lips
Everyone gets dry or cracked lips from time to time, especially in winter. Balms can help protect them and keep them moist. But sometimes, dry lips are a sign of a health issue, like dehydration — when your body doesn’t have enough water. They can also be an allergic reaction or response to a drug, such as steroids.
Butterfly Rash
Most rashes aren’t serious and get better on their own, but this one is unusual. It covers both cheeks in the shape of a butterfly, and it’s a common sign of lupus. That’s a disease that makes your immune system attack your own tissues and organs. You may also have fever, achy and stiff joints, and fingers that turn blue in the cold. See your doctor if you have an unexplained rash, especially if it comes along with those other symptoms.
Hair in Unusual Places
It could just be a hair growing where you don’t want it — that can happen to men as they get older around the ears and eyebrows, and to women around the chin. In younger women, facial hair can be a sign of polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that can make it harder to get pregnant.
Drooping Eyelid
Doctors call it ptosis or blepharoptosis. It can happen in one or both eyes — in severe cases, your eyelid may block your vision. You may be born with it or get it over decades. It’s often harmless, but it can be a sign of problems with your brain, nerves, or eye socket. See your doctor if it happens in days or hours, or if you have double vision, weak muscles, trouble swallowing, or a bad headache — those can be signs of a stroke.
Can’t Move One Side of Your Face
If you can’t move part of your body, get medical help right away. But if you don’t have other symptoms, it’s probably Bell’s palsy. It happens when something — probably a virus — presses a nerve that controls muscles in your face or makes it swollen. It shows up over hours or days and usually weakens a side of your face. You also may have pain in your jaw and behind your ear. Usually, it’s not serious and gets better in 3 to 6 months.
By: Kevin Nengia
Health
IWD 2022: NACA Urges Protection Of Women At Risk Of HIV
The National Agency for the Control of AIDS calls for more efforts to reduce the gender inequality and violence that women and girls at risk of HIV face in the country.
The agency made the call in a statement it released ahead of the 2022 International Women’s Day.
The statement which was signed by the NACA Head of Media and Protocols, partly read, “This year’s International Women’s Day comes on the heels of an unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice.
“Poverty, sexual harassment, violence and discrimination against women have captured headlines and public discourse, propelled by a rising determination for change.
“This theme for this year’s IWD will provide an opportunity to transform this momentum into action, to empower women in all settings, rural and urban, and celebrate the activists who are working relentlessly to claim gender equality for women to enable them to realise their full potential. This strategy is equally important in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind.
“Evidence exists that most gender-related interventions have focused on breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty, particularly for disadvantaged women and girl children, but have been weaker in promoting women’s economic empowerment through employment or sustainable livelihoods.
“Unfortunately, in most communities, resources are limited to support economic strengthening and livelihood interventions for indigent Persons Living with HIV, particularly women, whose main role is still to be a wife, mother, and homemaker while the man is the main decision-maker and income-earner.
“We understand that the vital link between gender, social equity and climate change, and recognize that without gender equality today, a sustainable future, an equal future, remains out of reach.
“The 2022 IWD celebration provides the National Agency for the Control of AIDS another opportunity to reposition for change and to build on the previous achievements, with focus on awareness creation on the impact of HIV on indigent persons living with HIV particularly women and girls, while calling for greater gender equality and equity. It also provides the Agency an avenue to further intensify efforts to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.”
The statement quoted the Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, as saying, “Women must be empowered to transform their perceived weaknesses to opportunities if we must break the cycle of poverty, diseases and particularly reduce the HIV burden in Nigeria as much has been done to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV, but much more needs to be done to reduce the gender inequality and violence that women and girls at risk of HIV often face.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Use Of Aluminium Phosphide Pesticides
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has warned the public of the risk involved in using Aluminum Phosphide 560TB pesticides.
The warning is contained in a public alert with No. 009/2022 signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, and issued to newsmen on Monday.
She said that the warning followed the report of the death of three (3) children as announced by the Zimbabwean authorities, who said the death of the children was as a result of them inhaling the pesticides that had been applied to maize for storage.
According to Adeyeye, Aluminum Phosphide (AlP) is a cheap, effective and commonly used pesticide.
It is used as a rodenticide, insecticide and fumigant for stored cereal grains to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents.
She said that pesticides are now one of the most common causes of poisoning among agricultural pesticides, and it liberates lethal phosphine gas when it comes in contact either with atmospheric moisture or with hydrochloric acid in the stomach.
According to her, pesticides come in different brand names such as Justoxin, Force Toxin, Phostoxin, Celphos, Multiphos and many more.
“The possible risk of this liquid chemical to the body is that human toxicity occurs either due to the ingestion of AlP (commonest mode) after exposure and injury from phosphine inhalation (uncommon) or even after absorption through the skin (rare).
“The signs and symptoms are nonspecific, instantaneous and depend on the dose, route of entry and time-lapse since exposure to poison.
“After inhalation exposure, patients commonly have airway irritation and breathlessness.
“Other features may include dizziness, easy fatigability, tightness in the chest, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, ataxia, numbness, paraesthesia, tremor, muscle weakness, diplopia and jaundice.
“In severe inhalation toxicity, the patient may develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiac failure, cardiac arrhythmias, convulsion and coma, and late manifestation of hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity may also occur.
“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution in the storage, ensure safe and proper handling of the chemical product,’’ Adeyeye said.
The Director-General also advised members of the public to always read warning labels before purchase.
“Carefully follow label instruction for proper handling, proper application and proper storage.
‘Ensure use of protective measures when handling pesticides such as wearing impermeable gloves, long pants, and long-sleeve, nose mask and safety glasses.”
According to the Adeyeye, NAFDAC encourages consumers to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest agency office, or NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks) or via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.
Health
What Your Face Says About Your Health
A Look in the Mirror
You’re really familiar with the face staring back at you.
But a closer peek may show clues about your health — if you know what to look for.
Yellowish Skin and Eyes
This is jaundice. It’s when you have too much of a waste product your body makes when it breaks down red blood cells. It’s common — and usually harmless — in babies born before 38 weeks, because their livers aren’t mature enough to work the way they should. In adults, jaundice can mean more serious conditions, like viral infections (hepatitis, mononucleosis); problems with your liver, gallbladder, or pancreas; or alcohol abuse.
Moles
These are spots or bumps, often dark in colour. Most are nothing to worry about, but skin checks can help you spot cancer before it spreads. When it comes to moles, remember your ABCDEs:
Asymmetrical: Is the shape different on each side?
Border: Is it jagged?
Colour: Is it uneven?
Diameter: Is it larger than a pea?
Evolving: Has it changed in the past few weeks?
Talk to your doctor if you answered yes to any of these questions.
Sores
Ones around your lips and mouth are most likely cold sores, which are caused by the type 1 herpes virus. (Most people with oral herpes were infected from saliva as children or young adults, not from sexual contact.) Once you get the virus, it stays with you. Sores may break out when you’re sick, anxious, or overtired, or you’ve been out in the sun too long. They usually go away on their own, but if you have big or frequent outbreaks, your doctor may suggest medication.
Cracked Lips
Everyone gets dry or cracked lips from time to time, especially in winter. Balms can help protect them and keep them moist. But sometimes, dry lips are a sign of a health issue, like dehydration — when your body doesn’t have enough water. They can also be an allergic reaction or response to a drug, such as steroids.
Butterfly Rash
Most rashes aren’t serious and get better on their own, but this one is unusual. It covers both cheeks in the shape of a butterfly, and it’s a common sign of lupus. That’s a disease that makes your immune system attack your own tissues and organs. You may also have fever, achy and stiff joints, and fingers that turn blue in the cold. See your doctor if you have an unexplained rash, especially if it comes along with those other symptoms.
Hair in Unusual Places
It could just be a hair growing where you don’t want it — that can happen to men as they get older around the ears and eyebrows, and to women around the chin. In younger women, facial hair can be a sign of polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that can make it harder to get pregnant.
Drooping Eyelid
Doctors call it ptosis or blepharoptosis. It can happen in one or both eyes — in severe cases, your eyelid may block your vision. You may be born with it or get it over decades. It’s often harmless, but it can be a sign of problems with your brain, nerves, or eye socket. See your doctor if it happens in days or hours, or if you have double vision, weak muscles, trouble swallowing, or a bad headache — those can be signs of a stroke.
Can’t Move One Side of Your Face
If you can’t move part of your body, get medical help right away. But if you don’t have other symptoms, it’s probably Bell’s palsy. It happens when something — probably a virus — presses a nerve that controls muscles in your face or makes it swollen. It shows up over hours or days and usually weakens a side of your face. You also may have pain in your jaw and behind your ear. Usually, it’s not serious and gets better in 3 to 6 months.
By: Kevin Nengia
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business3 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification
-
Business3 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute