RSCA Holds Clinic For Coaches In PH
Rivers State Coaching Association (RSCA) has commenced the second edition of the Nigeria League Organisation (NLO)/ Berakiach Coaching Clinic on Monday, at AdoikyeAmiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of Berakiach Coaching Clinic, Nwigwe Wonders Nduka said that the ongoing Clinic, at AdokiyeAmiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt is to educate all the coaches in Nigeria League Organisation (NLO).
According to him, the clinic has the capacity to develop grassroots football in Nigeria, as it will also afford opportunity to coaches to who have not gone for coaching course, at National Institute for Sports (NIS) to acquire knowledge.
Nduka who is also the consultant to NLO on coaches’ clinic said this on Monday, whendeclaring open the second edition of the NLO/ Berakiach coaching clinic.
”The Clinic has the capacity to educate local coaches who have not gotten the opportunity to attend National Institution For Sports (NIS) and also didn’t have CAF licence” Nduka said.
He explained that grassroots coaches need to be educated more on the game because they discovered that they are closer to the upcoming players on the street and in the communities.
“If grassroots coaches are not educated on the game then they will be passing wronginformation and rules of the game to the children on the streets and beyond.
The concept of the programme was geared towards building the grassroots coaches and educate them to push their career to a bigger and higher level for them to succeed in the game” he stated.
The CEO expressed optimism that the programme will record a huge success because they were mandated by NLO to organize the clinic for coaches.
“NLO has said any coach who did not attend the programme will not sit on bench when team is playing.
By: Kiadum Edookor
‘Don’t Be In Hurry To Sack Finidi George’
Kadiri Ikhana has advised the management of Enyimba Football Club to give Finidi George more time to turn things around.
Ikhana who is the most successful manager in the history of the Club, believes the former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Mallorca’s winger is yet to adapt fully to his new environment.
Finidi George is currently under increasing pressure, following Enyimba’s dismal run of form in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.
Although, the People’s Elephant had enjoyed a brilliant start to life under the former Super Eagles winger, a series of poor results have seen things turn around quickly for the side who are expected to be in the title race.
Weekend’s defeat to strugglers, Dakkada FC left the two time CAF Champions League winners 8th position on the league and14 points adrift leaders, Rivers United after 17 matches this season.
Enyimba will face in form Plateau United next, and Ikhana believes the club should stick with the manager, irrespective of the result from the game.
“I think the team should not be in hurry (to sack him), because Finidi George is just coming back to the country after many years abroad,” the former Super Eagles star told Tidesports source.
PGAN Lauds Gov Over Golf Tournament
The tournament director of Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), Johnbull Dangorfa, has disclosed that the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has volunteered to sponsor a tournament where professionals will compete for the sum of to million naira as first prize money.
Dangorfa, who made this known to Tidesports source, on Monday in Port Harcourt said the tournament was scheduled to hold at Rayfield Golf Club 1913, Jos, Plateau State, that took the teeoff last Monday and the climax will be last Sunday.
He lauded the noble and benevolent gesture of Plateau State Governor and said the event will also be used to commission the redesigned 18 green course at the Rayfield Golf Club.
According to him, the sponsor of the governor is the life Vice President of PGAN and he has been very supportive towards the game of golf especially among professionals.
“He is desirous to ensure that golf attains its pinnacle in Nigeria and other sports “Dangorfar said.
The PGAN president urged other state governors to emulate the gesture of the Plateau State Governor and sponsor a similar tournament with huge prize money tag in their respective states, adding that such venture will boost the development of the game in the country.
The seasoned professional golfer, however enjoined his fellow pros to take advantage of the tournament and use their participation in the tourney to sharpen their skills in preparation for other major opens coming within and outside the shores of Nigeria.
