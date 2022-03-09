RSCA Holds Clinic For Coaches In PH

Rivers State Coaching Association (RSCA) has commenced the second edition of the Nigeria League Organisation (NLO)/ Berakiach Coaching Clinic on Monday, at AdoikyeAmiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of Berakiach Coaching Clinic, Nwigwe Wonders Nduka said that the ongoing Clinic, at AdokiyeAmiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt is to educate all the coaches in Nigeria League Organisation (NLO).

According to him, the clinic has the capacity to develop grassroots football in Nigeria, as it will also afford opportunity to coaches to who have not gone for coaching course, at National Institute for Sports (NIS) to acquire knowledge.

Nduka who is also the consultant to NLO on coaches’ clinic said this on Monday, whendeclaring open the second edition of the NLO/ Berakiach coaching clinic.

”The Clinic has the capacity to educate local coaches who have not gotten the opportunity to attend National Institution For Sports (NIS) and also didn’t have CAF licence” Nduka said.

He explained that grassroots coaches need to be educated more on the game because they discovered that they are closer to the upcoming players on the street and in the communities.

“If grassroots coaches are not educated on the game then they will be passing wronginformation and rules of the game to the children on the streets and beyond.

The concept of the programme was geared towards building the grassroots coaches and educate them to push their career to a bigger and higher level for them to succeed in the game” he stated.

The CEO expressed optimism that the programme will record a huge success because they were mandated by NLO to organize the clinic for coaches.

“NLO has said any coach who did not attend the programme will not sit on bench when team is playing.

By: Kiadum Edookor