Ortom To Run For Senate 1n 2023
After months of speculations, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has finally told his people that he will run for the Senate in the 2023 general elections.
Ortom, who made this known during a town hall meeting on Sunday at his Nzorov Constituency of the state, said he arrived at the decision following a series of consultations with his kinsmen who pleaded with him to consider running for the Senate at the end of his tenure as governor.
Since the return of democracy in the country, a number of governors had contested for the Senate, after the expiration of their tenures as governors. This has made many political watchers tag the upper legislature as a retirement house for Nigerian governors.
Making his intention known on Sunday, Ortom added that he chose the town hall meeting which had prominent traditional, religious, political and youth leaders in attendance, to seek their blessings and endorsement of his ambition to contest for the Benue North-West senatorial seat which is currently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev.
While addressing the gathering, Ortom informed his kinsmen that he had finally been convinced that God was in support of his ambition.
While responding on behalf of other traditional rulers, the district head of Nzorov, Chief Gwatse Akaahena, endorsed Ortom and affirmed their support for the governor to go ahead and run for the Senate.
Anyim Decries Rejection Of Gender-Related Bills
Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has expressed dissatisfaction over the rejection of the women/gender-related bills at the constitution amendments hearings of the National Assembly. In a statement, the former Senate President stated that the demands by Nigeria women were in order and should be respected if the country would make formidable progress in nation-building.His words, “Without inclusiveness, we will not make the desired progress in our efforts at nation building.”
On matters that are critical to the peace, development and harmony of the country, including giving women a sense of worth, belongings and confidence and inclusiveness, we must look beyond processes and procedures and take actions and decisions that will engender stability and progress in the society.”With an estimated population of over 104million, 49.32percent of the population 2021 estimate, Nigeria women have only 29 out of the 469 members of the Nigerian National Assembly.”
This is grossly inadequate to represent the views and put the voices of women on the table when dealing with national issues, especially as they affect women and children.”
The matter of gender balance and women inclusiveness in governance is one area we must resolve by deliberate actions and policies.”I understand that the normal legislative processes were duly followed and the outcome was that the bills did not receive the required number of votes for their passage. It is very unfortunate that those bills were rejected.”
I stand strongly with women on their demand for a more equitable and fair representation in government at all levels.”For development and stability, the National Assembly as a matter of urgent national importance, needs to revisit the rejected women/gender related bills to give our women the confidence and sense of belonging they require to continue to serve our country and humanity’, he said.
Carrying Guns In N’Delta, Highest Form Of Stupidity-Cleric
Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, says carrying guns by youths in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity.
Ibiyeomie, in a sermon, said the people in Niger Delta could have the contract they wanted if they would have faith in God.
“That contract, you can have it, step up and move and say I want the Oil well, are you aware that one of the biggest oil companies in Nigeria is folding up to leave Niger Delta?
“I won’t call the name of the Oil company, they want to leave Niger Delta as a whole, the biggest oil industry, so who will they give the well to?
“Uncircumcised people can’t take the well. Listen, it is not carrying guns, it is carrying God. Take a step of faith. They may not like it, but I will keep saying it, carrying gun in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity, because since they have been carrying guns, they have not given them one oil well,” he said.
Ibiyeomie added that with all the militancy, not one oil well had been given to Niger Delta people, lamenting that they are now kidnapping themselves, as they are tired.
“With all the militancy, not one oil well has been given to Niger Delta people, rather they are tired, they are now kidnapping themselves. Have they kidnapped anybody in Abuja? No! It’s the same Ijaw people, yet you’re killing yourselves. So, stop the gun, believe the prophecy of the men of God,” Ibiyeomie said in a transcript by Church Gist.
He added that “Everything God has said in the Bible, you have to take a step of faith. The thing you’re afraid of is waiting for you to take a step of faith, you think it’s too big to be the President of Nigeria? Take a step of faith, the people who are going there, they don’t have two heads.”
