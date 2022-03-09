NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Use Of Aluminium Phosphide Pesticides

A Look in the Mirror

You’re really familiar with the face staring back at you.

But a closer peek may show clues about your health — if you know what to look for.

Yellowish Skin and Eyes

This is jaundice. It’s when you have too much of a waste product your body makes when it breaks down red blood cells. It’s common — and usually harmless — in babies born before 38 weeks, because their livers aren’t mature enough to work the way they should. In adults, jaundice can mean more serious conditions, like viral infections (hepatitis, mononucleosis); problems with your liver, gallbladder, or pancreas; or alcohol abuse.

Moles

These are spots or bumps, often dark in colour. Most are nothing to worry about, but skin checks can help you spot cancer before it spreads. When it comes to moles, remember your ABCDEs:

Asymmetrical: Is the shape different on each side?

Border: Is it jagged?

Colour: Is it uneven?

Diameter: Is it larger than a pea?

Evolving: Has it changed in the past few weeks?

Talk to your doctor if you answered yes to any of these questions.

Sores

Ones around your lips and mouth are most likely cold sores, which are caused by the type 1 herpes virus. (Most people with oral herpes were infected from saliva as children or young adults, not from sexual contact.) Once you get the virus, it stays with you. Sores may break out when you’re sick, anxious, or overtired, or you’ve been out in the sun too long. They usually go away on their own, but if you have big or frequent outbreaks, your doctor may suggest medication.

Cracked Lips

Everyone gets dry or cracked lips from time to time, especially in winter. Balms can help protect them and keep them moist. But sometimes, dry lips are a sign of a health issue, like dehydration — when your body doesn’t have enough water. They can also be an allergic reaction or response to a drug, such as steroids.

Butterfly Rash

Most rashes aren’t serious and get better on their own, but this one is unusual. It covers both cheeks in the shape of a butterfly, and it’s a common sign of lupus. That’s a disease that makes your immune system attack your own tissues and organs. You may also have fever, achy and stiff joints, and fingers that turn blue in the cold. See your doctor if you have an unexplained rash, especially if it comes along with those other symptoms.

Hair in Unusual Places

It could just be a hair growing where you don’t want it — that can happen to men as they get older around the ears and eyebrows, and to women around the chin. In younger women, facial hair can be a sign of polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that can make it harder to get pregnant.

Drooping Eyelid

Doctors call it ptosis or blepharoptosis. It can happen in one or both eyes — in severe cases, your eyelid may block your vision. You may be born with it or get it over decades. It’s often harmless, but it can be a sign of problems with your brain, nerves, or eye socket. See your doctor if it happens in days or hours, or if you have double vision, weak muscles, trouble swallowing, or a bad headache — those can be signs of a stroke.

Can’t Move One Side of Your Face

If you can’t move part of your body, get medical help right away. But if you don’t have other symptoms, it’s probably Bell’s palsy. It happens when something — probably a virus — presses a nerve that controls muscles in your face or makes it swollen. It shows up over hours or days and usually weakens a side of your face. You also may have pain in your jaw and behind your ear. Usually, it’s not serious and gets better in 3 to 6 months.

By: Kevin Nengia