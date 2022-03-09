Jonathan Felicitates With Alumnus On Ascension To Throne

Bayelsa’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on Monday called on all well-meaning Bayelsans to throw their weight behind the Gloria Diri Foundation (GDF) to make society a better place for all.

Ewhrudjakpo made the call while speaking as special guest of honour to flag-off the First Phase of the foundation’s Widows-Care Project at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.

Quoting scriptural reference from the Holy Bible book of Matthew 25, the Bayelsa deputy governor said attending to the needs of the poor in society, especially the widows, is actually giving to God, which opens the doors for manifold blessings.

He said though the Widows-Care Project was an initiative of the Bayelsa First Lady, it rightly deserves the material and financial support of all Bayelsans and lovers of the state to succeed, just as he noted that showing love for God and humanity entails sacrificial giving.

He pointed out that abundance and overflow of blessings were only guaranteed by giving, appealing to the widows selected for the first phase of the project and subsequent beneficiaries to make best use of the opportunities being given to them by the Foundation and other philanthropic individuals as well as organizations.

The state number two citizen encouraged widows to be courageous and optimistic, advising them never to allow their present challenges dampen their resolve to succeed in whatsoever profitable activity they engage in to make ends meet.

Earlier in her remarks, the Founder of the Gloria Diri Foundation and Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Diri, said she was divinely instructed to initiate the Windows-Care Project under the aegis of the GDF to positively touch the lives of widows in the state.

Mrs Diri explained that the Widows-Care Project was not a once-off activity, but a continual one which could only be sustained through support from government, NGOs, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals, noting that no single person could independently meet the needs of all the poor in society and therefore solicited public support for the Widows-Care Project.

The Bayelsa First Lady added that the project will provide a wide spectrum of support for various categories of widows, ranging from skills training, development of existing businesses, and offering of educational scholarships to children of some widows, and respectively.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, the Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Edwin Obolo, thanked the First Lady for embarking on the Widows-Care Project, noting that it would go a long way to alleviating the plight of widows in the state.

In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kate Abiri, described the project as a form of evangelism to win souls for Christ and should be expanded and taken beyond its present scope, just as she called for support for the Widows-Care Project, appealing for its adoption as a social crusade to change the narrative of widows who are often deprived of their rights in their deceased spouses’ families.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs.Faith Opene, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Gloria Diri for the supporting the widows and always giving hope to the hopeless in society.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa