Badagry Deep Seaport ’ll Be Activated In June -Sanwo-Olu

Following the outcry of the host communities over alleged neglect and delay of the Badagry Deep Seaport project, an idea that was birthed 10 years ago, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the construction of the deep sea port would start in June once the State is granted ratification by the Federal Government grants in April.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during a stakeholders meeting and community engagement on Badagry Deep Seaport Project held at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Auditorium in Topo, Badagry.

The Governor, who assured the people of Badagry that his administration was determined to push development to Badagry axis of Lagos State, reiterated the government’s readiness to compensate residents for economic losses on buildings, ancestral lands, farms and sites as a result of the deep seaport.

He said: “We need to go to Abuja to get a re-ratification because it is NPA that owns the licence for port. So, we need to get ratification from Abuja. That process has started and we are praying that before the end of April, we will get that ratification.

“Once we get that ratification, by the grace of God we will plan to see if we can start something by June. Once we get that ratification, two months, we must activate something. We want to start the project as soon as possible. We want to deliberately push development to this axis.

“The Badagry Deep Sea Port Project is not just one project; it is a multi-level opportunity for progress for all the people of this State in view of the volume of trade and quantum of investment opportunities that would spring up in the area when the project commences, completed and operational.

“Very importantly, employment and capacity building for the teeming youth and women in the affected communities will be prioritised.

Noting that the project was conceived about ten years ago, during the tenure if Babatunde Raji Fashola, he said the Sea Port Project, when fully operational, “would not only boost the fortunes of the people of Badagry, but, also transform the entire economy of our State and that of the entire West African sub-region.

“This deep sea port will be the second in the State after the one in Lekki, which is projected to be commissioned this year. It is expected that with these two deep sea ports, we will experience significant relief from the difficult challenges being experienced in the Apapa axis as a result of the activities at Tin Can port which has been overstretched beyond its installed capacity”, he said.