APC, Averse To Internal Democracy, Wike Declares

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have the capacity to practice internal democracy.

He maintained that it was for the lack of such capacity that has made it difficult for them to respect democratic tenets and also to organise mere national convention.

Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of Orogbum Crescent (road) project at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Phase II, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, last Monday.

The governor said he was happy to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it was solid on its resolve to serve as the only available hope for Nigerians in the quest to rescue the country.

“APC has failed. Look at their crisis. It is just ordinary convention that is a problem. Ordinary convention that didn’t take us time as opposition party.

“Yet, you see what is happening, and that’s the kind of people you want to put your hope, faith on. It can’t be possible.

“There is no internal democracy in APC. It is only one man who decides. Mr. President travelled to Kenya, came back on Saturday, and ordered that this and that should happen, and travelled again yesterday (Sunday).

“No internal democracy because they are not formed to practice democracy. They were only formed to see that they take over power, and now, they cannot manage it.”

Wike pointed to how his administration has consistently executed development projects that have advanced the state, and particularly restored the Garden City status of the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The governor challenged his critics to stop living on the pages of newspapers where they spread misinformation and castigate government policy that they do not have the facts on.

Rather, Wike urged them to take time out to walk the streets of Port Harcourt to see how the urban renewal programme of his administration has been implemented deliberately.

“Each time I read comments made by people who have failed, I just laugh at them. People think the only way they can be candidates of their party is when they go to newspapers to say what they don’t have the facts on.

“Shame! They never knew that we can turn Port Harcourt around this way. They never knew it to be so because they had all the opportunities. They had all the money in life then.

“But with the little that we have, see what we have done in Port Harcourt. I challenge them to be bold to walk around the streets.”

Wike asked residents and those who know the new GRA very well to mention any road that has been left unattended to by his administration.

He said there was no doubt that residents and those who do business in the new GRA would enjoy the associated benefits that come with good roads.

“Today is the last day. So, I believe every road in GRA has been done and was done by Julius Berger Plc. I am happy that people are seeing how we have brought back Port Harcourt to what it is supposed to be.”

Inaugurating the project, Abia StateGovernor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu noted that it was the second time for him to perform such function in the state, and expressed delight with the result of the urban renewal programme of Wike.

He said the days were gone when politicians would ride on rhetoric and make bogus promises that they were not prepared to fulfil.

Ikpeazu stated that future political campaigns would be based on evidence of work to advance society and track record of fulfilled promises.

“I recommend Wike’s style of leadership, commitment, dedication and love for his people to all of us who are serving today, irrespective of station of service.

“Wike has become synonymous with projects and the message Governor Wike is sending to Nigerians, especially the public, is for us to once remove our attention from rhetoric and look at result.

“Elections in Nigeria from 2023 going forward should be defined and determined by strong evidence of track record of achievement. We are tired of people who will come up to say I will. We want to see people that will say I have done this; I have done that.”

He further said: “They are those who don’t like you(Wike), it doesn’t matter. But let them like the results of your work as you serve the people of the Rivers State.

“I am thrilled by the quality of work you do, and using Julius Berger. You went and brought Julius Berger to do all the roads in GRA. That underscores your love for the people.”

On his part, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the Orogbum Crescent project was one of the roads within the state capital that have been totally rehabilitated.

Particularly, Tasie-Amadi, explained that the Orogbum Crescent was expanded from 7.3m to 10.4m wide, and now serves as evidence of the deliberate and calculated steps taken by Wike to renew Rivers State.