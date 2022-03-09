14-Year-Old Drowns In Pond In Kano

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Arike, says Governor Yahaya Bello’s capacity, dedication, sincerity and compassion makes him the right choice for President in 2023.

Arike made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lokoja.

She said Bello had carved a niche for himself and recorded successes across all sectors, adding that his commitment and passion for development is one that Nigerians are yearning for.

Arike said that Bello’s style of leadership has also brought unity, peace and security to Kogi and its people, which is what Nigeria needs more at this time.

“Empathy, compassion, dedication, truthfulness, sincerity, capacity to deliver on his mandate, commitment to the cause of Kogi State and Nigeria at large are the qualities of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.

“Hardly can you find a leader that has so much passion for development as the Governor does.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the man that has carved a niche for himself because of the way he has piloted the affairs of the state since assumption of office.

“The Governor has helped the state get better and the best thing we can do as Nigerians is to give him the support he needs to succeed and make Nigeria great.

“The qualities I highlighted above do not include the fact that he is the youngest man to have ever held the position. That is also something we should ponder about.

“He was a public servant as a federal civil servant and when he decided to run for office, he came straight to say he was interested in being the Governor and the almighty God installed him divinely.

“He did not come and say he wanted to be the Chairman of his LGA or the state Assembly member, but a governor. That is to tell you he is a goal getter.

“To tell you how great he is, he did not only make history in the state, but also in law. The legal documents of this country are no longer the same, partly, because of him,” Arike said.

According to her, the governor’s investment in infrastructure has changed the landscape of the state, turning places that were hitherto overlooked to areas deserving attention.

The SSG added that the comprehensive and all encompassing reform of the civil services has been successfully implemented, in addition to other sectors.

“He has shown doggedness and determination to improve the health, education, road networks, agriculture and other aspects of people’s lives.

“Women and youth of Kogi have their places in the table in terms of governance in the state. The Governor has given those demographic their pride of place having been previously neglected.

“The energy of the youth, the tenacity and compassion of the women and the experience of others is what the governor is using to bring these impactful developments to the state,” she added.

Arike, therefore, advised that as elections approach, Nigerians and politicians should remain peaceful, play politics according to the rules and without bitterness, for the betterment of the country.

She further urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Card and vote for Bello because of his youthfulness, commitment and determination to set Nigeria on a global pedestal.