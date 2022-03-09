Nation
14-Year-Old Drowns In Pond In Kano
The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 14-year-old boy after drowning in a pond in Nassarawa Local Government Area.
In a statement, the Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said the incident occurred on Monday in the afternoon.
“We received a distress call at about 3.27p.m. from one Muhammad Adamu and we dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 3:32p.m,’’ he said.
He added that the teenager was conveyed to the Muhammadu Sunusi General Hospital for medical attention where the doctor on duty later confirmed him dead.
Abdullahi added that the corpse has been handed over to ASP Abdul’aziz Sani of the Dakata Police Division.
“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” he said.
In another development, he said the fire service received an emergency call at about 2.22p.m from one Lawan Ibrahim that there was a fire in Gaida Fatima bread house in Kumbotso Local Government Area.
He said that fire fighters were dispatched at about 2.32p.m and they quickly put out the fire.
The cause of the fire, he said, is under investigation.
Vice President Osinbajo Turns 65
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was born on March 8, 1957, has clocked 65 years.
Osinbajo survived a helicopter crash in Kogi State on February 2, 2019, and won re-election on February 23, 2019, for another four-year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Osinbajo, Nigeria’s 5th vice president, is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), which deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various tiers of government.
As the chairman of NEC, Osinbajo has superintended over critical resolutions on economy, health, technology, agriculture, infrastructure and security, among others.
At the onset of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Buhari asked him to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) which drafted the Economic Sustainability (ESP) being implemented at present to shore up the economy.
He also chairs the Health Sector Reform Committee, National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy Committee, and Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of IDPs in the North-East among others.
The vice president attended the Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.
He was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.
Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law firm.
He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, have three children.
2023 Presidency: Kogi SSG Drums Support For Bello
The Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Arike, says Governor Yahaya Bello’s capacity, dedication, sincerity and compassion makes him the right choice for President in 2023.
Arike made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lokoja.
She said Bello had carved a niche for himself and recorded successes across all sectors, adding that his commitment and passion for development is one that Nigerians are yearning for.
Arike said that Bello’s style of leadership has also brought unity, peace and security to Kogi and its people, which is what Nigeria needs more at this time.
“Empathy, compassion, dedication, truthfulness, sincerity, capacity to deliver on his mandate, commitment to the cause of Kogi State and Nigeria at large are the qualities of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.
“Hardly can you find a leader that has so much passion for development as the Governor does.
“Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the man that has carved a niche for himself because of the way he has piloted the affairs of the state since assumption of office.
“The Governor has helped the state get better and the best thing we can do as Nigerians is to give him the support he needs to succeed and make Nigeria great.
“The qualities I highlighted above do not include the fact that he is the youngest man to have ever held the position. That is also something we should ponder about.
“He was a public servant as a federal civil servant and when he decided to run for office, he came straight to say he was interested in being the Governor and the almighty God installed him divinely.
“He did not come and say he wanted to be the Chairman of his LGA or the state Assembly member, but a governor. That is to tell you he is a goal getter.
“To tell you how great he is, he did not only make history in the state, but also in law. The legal documents of this country are no longer the same, partly, because of him,” Arike said.
According to her, the governor’s investment in infrastructure has changed the landscape of the state, turning places that were hitherto overlooked to areas deserving attention.
The SSG added that the comprehensive and all encompassing reform of the civil services has been successfully implemented, in addition to other sectors.
“He has shown doggedness and determination to improve the health, education, road networks, agriculture and other aspects of people’s lives.
“Women and youth of Kogi have their places in the table in terms of governance in the state. The Governor has given those demographic their pride of place having been previously neglected.
“The energy of the youth, the tenacity and compassion of the women and the experience of others is what the governor is using to bring these impactful developments to the state,” she added.
Arike, therefore, advised that as elections approach, Nigerians and politicians should remain peaceful, play politics according to the rules and without bitterness, for the betterment of the country.
She further urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Card and vote for Bello because of his youthfulness, commitment and determination to set Nigeria on a global pedestal.
IWD: Stakeholders Want More Women Inclusion In Governance
Some stakeholders in Gombe say that having more women in governance will translate to more meaningful development for the country.
The stakeholders, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe yesterday, spoke on the occasion of the 2022 International Women’s Day with the theme: “Break The Bias”.
Mrs Comfort Mukollo, the chairperson, Gombe State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) said that women’s inclusion in governance would give the ‘balanced platform’ for everyone to contribute to nation-building.
Mukollo said Nigeria needed the contributions of women to attain greater heights.
“Nation-building is a task for everyone and not for one gender, women’s potential should be properly developed through education and harnessed for the good of Nigeria.
“We have seen what women can do when given the opportunity, so it is not a question of if they can deliver, women are good managers and professionals in whatever they do,” she said.
Also speaking, Ms Hajara Leman, the chairperson of the Correspondents Chapel, Gombe State chapter said women had roles to play in the development of any nation and Nigeria should not be an exception.
Leman said that women had proven their worth in any given responsibility, adding that they were also very dependable folks that could change the narrative, adding “women cover the weakness of their colleagues and organisations’’.
She called for more support for women to enable them participate in active and elective politics and not just to be given political appointments.
Leman, also urged women in the state to stand for one another and break the bias of women not supporting their fellow women.
“We have the numerical strength and women are capable, so why not support your own to change the narrative; even male politicians count on women to win elections,” she said.
Hajiya Zariyatu Abubakar, a women and girls rights advocate, said women were soaring in various endeavours of human activities, hence, Nigeria should harness women’s resources to achieve meaningful development.
Abubakar said that women had the capacity to drive achievements for any nation, adding that without women’s inclusion in governance, it would be difficult for Nigeria to achieve meaningful development.
“Women are resilient and natural decision-makers. We need them to make good decisions for Nigeria.
“If women were to be well represented in governance, we wouldn’t have some of the challenges we have in Nigeria.
“I seriously believe that if there is a little adjustment and women are given a level playing ground and more opportunities, a lot of things will change in the society,’’ she said.
