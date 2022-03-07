Featured
2022 IWD: Protest Against APC, Tomorrow, Wike Urges Women
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has urged women to use the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration, tomorrow, to protest against the gender policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government.
Wike gave the charge at the civic reception organised in his honour by the Ekpeye ethnic nation at St. Peter’s Catholic School Field, Ahoada Town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, last Saturday.
The governor said it was an APC-controlled National Assembly that actually rejected the five gender bills that would have given women more political opportunities.
According to him, APC members, who were in majority, were unwilling to amend the country’s Constitution in order to give women requisite political opportunity.
Wike urged women to keep pace with their demand for legislative rights, and use the occasion of 2022 International Women’s Day to further demand for roles they should play in political administration in the country.
“I hear on Tuesday, there will be celebration of International Women’s Day. I ask Nigerian women: what are you celebrating? Other countries can celebrate their women, Nigeria cannot celebrate their women.”
He further said: “Take that particular day, demonstrate against APC which has refused women to be recognised in this country. Don’t go there and begin to dance; there is nothing to dance about until they recognise you. It is only when Nigeria recognises you, then, you can dance.”
Wike said presently in Rivers State, all the vice chairmen of the 23 local government councils were women, and every local government has, at least, five councillors as women.
The governor explained that he considers himself as part of Ekpeye land, and cannot ignore their development needs.
He thanked Ekpeye sons and daughters who stood with him in his political endeavour.
The governor stated that even though Ekpeye Kingdom was long forgotten, God’s appointed time came, and they now six traditional stools upgraded to first class status, which was unprecedented.
Wike said his administration has fulfilled every promise made to Ekpeye people in terms of projects’ delivery because he was determined to transform Ahoada into a city.
The governor announced the award for reconstruction of the Ochigba-Ogbologbolo-Ozochi Road and the recognition of Ugbobi traditional stool to first class status in the area.
Concerning governorship of Rivers State, Wike said he does not believe in gifting such power, and urged any Ekpeye person who thinks he has such capacity, to be ready to jostle for the office with others across the state.
In his welcome address, Chief E.C. Okorji said Ekpeye people were celebrating Wike because of the development projects delivered in Ekpeye land.
According to Okorji, the projects included the reconstruction of Ochigba road, internal roads in Odiokwu communities, Ahoada-Omoku dual-carriage road, siting of a campus of the Rivers State University, remodelling of Western Ahoada County High School, the zonal hospital and upgrade of five traditional stools to first class status.
On his part, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu described Wike as the voice of Ekpeye land, who has courageously changed the narrative of the people and given them a pride of place in governance.
Also speaking, a former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche said Wike was an illustrious son, who puts Rivers State on national spotlight always with evidence of good governance.
He noted that Wike was also lover of unity and has unified all people of Rivers State.
At the ceremony, the Ekpeye council of traditional rulers conferred on Wike the Eze Ugbabuzewe Ekpeye Olu of Ekpeye land (the leader who has uplifted Ekpeye ethnic nation).
Dust Your Voter’s Card, Vote Out APC, Wike Urges Women
The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerian women to dust their voter’s cards and vote out the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in Nigeria.
Wike stated this while receiving scores of APC decampees into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Rumueme Civic Centre, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor assured them that they were welcome back to their home, into the umbrella, under which they would be secured and have stomach infrastructure with a leader where everyone’s face would be shining.
Wike, who congratulated women on the International Women’s Day celebration, said “it is unfortunate that we have a government at the centre, which has refused to recognise the role of women”.
He said “the government has despised women to a point that five gender bills were wiped off, because there was no internal democracy in them, adding that these people came together because they were hungry for power, they did not come with a plan to make this nation greater.
“All the promises they made they have kept none, but with us, it is a promise made promise fulfilled. Our women should dust their voter’s cards and vote them out because they do not have any good intentions there is no internal democracy with them, ordinary congress they cannot organize, confusion everywhere, if a party cannot conduct congress, how can they lead”, the governor stressed.
Wike assured the decampees, that they would be recognised in the PDP and would be given their rightful positions to play their role, stressing that the umbrella was big enough to contain everybody.
The governor, who stressed that the development of the state under his watch was unparalleled, said all the PDP-led states were passionate about their people, and were all grassroots developers, noting that in terms of infrastructure, there were projects in all the 23 local government areas of the state.
Earlier, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb Desmond Akawor, while welcoming the decampees, said a lot of the returnees had strayed into the APC with all sorts of deceit, and the empty promises made by the APC, in 2015.
He said that having seen the development strides of Wike in the state, the returnees decided to abandon the sinking APC ship and embrace the Peoples Democratic Party.
According to the chairman, the recent move by the government in power, through the legislative arm, has relegated women into the background, noting that Nigerian women have taken a decision never to allow the APC to govern the country again.
Responding on behalf of the decampees, the immediate past APC State Treasurer, Mr. Owhor Friday, said their decision to return to the PDP, was inspired by the blazing performance of Wike in various sectors of the state, adding that they were proud to be associated with his good works for Rivers State.
IWD 2022: Listen To Women For Nigeria To Make Progress, CAN Tells Buhari, Govs
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has said for Nigeria to make progress, political leaders, especially the president and the 36 state governors must listen to the women directly not by any proxy.
He stated this, yesterday, at a special event organised by CAN’s Women Wing to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day in Abuja.
Ayokunle, who was represented by CAN’s National Director for Education, Youth/Women Development, Pastor Omonuwa Ogiemudia, stressed the need for the Federal Government to heed the demands of Nigerian women for greater inclusion, stressing that they were agents of peace and prosperity in the society.
“Women are the reason there’s relative peace in the country. They love peace and will always seek after it. That is why our leaders need the right kinds of women to advise them. If our leaders can listen to the advice of women, our nation will get better. It is very important.
“However, when you have men as most of the special advisers to the president or the governor, then you realise why we are having some anti-people policy directions. We, therefore, encourage our leaders to draw women closer and listen to them, and the nation will prosper,” he said.
Ayokunle added that the National Assembly could embrace the option of inviting the women for a fresh parley on ways to address key gender issues and generally discuss a sustainability plan as it concerns gender equality.
In her remarks, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, urged stakeholders to close the gender gaps between men and women in governance to create a more sustainable and inclusive society and economy.
She said, “We are not competing with the men, but desire to help them. We basically want our voices to be heard. In governance, we don’t want the gap between men and women to be huge.
“With women around the corridors of power, the nation’s progress will be fast-tracked. So, we want the National Assembly to reconsider the rejected gender bills.”
Earlier, the National Chairperson of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Deaconess Victoria Ihesiulor, called for urgent action to ensure greater equality and opportunities for women.
“We are saying that women should be given the 35per cent affirmative action which we have been demanding. It is not too much to ask for. So, the National Assembly should give favourable reconsideration of all the gender bills that have been previously rejected in order to give women a resounding voice in the scheme of things,” Ihesiulor said.
