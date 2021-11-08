News
US Opens Window For Nigerians To Advance Cultural Preservation
The United States Embassy has announced that it has commenced accepting applications for the 2022 Ambassadors’ Fund for Cultural Preservation.
In a statement in Abuja and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, the embassy said: “The Ambassadors’ Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) Programme was established in 2001 by the U.S. Congress to preserve cultural heritage and to demonstrate respect for other cultures.
“In Nigeria, the aim is to preserve major ancient archaeological sites, historic buildings and monuments, and major museum collections that have an historical or cultural significance to the cultural heritage of the country.
“Since its inception of the AFCP, the U.S. has partnered with Nigerians on 10 projects.
“Some past AFCP projects include: the preservation of Islamic manuscripts at the National Archives; restoration of the Gobarau Minaret, Katsina; preservation of the Kansakali Gate, Kano; the conservation of pottery collections at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan; and conservation of collections at the National Museum, Jos.
“The award floor is $10,000 and ceiling at $500,000.
“Eligible organisations are welcome to submit proposals to PASAbujaGrants@State.gov.
“The deadline for the submission of proposals is December 5, 2021, at 11:59pm.
“Application forms and further details are available at the U.S. Embassy website https://ng.usembassy.gov/,” the statement added.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
Ex-Agitators Talk Tough Over Justice Odili’s House’s Invasion
Niger Delta former agitators have called on the Federal Government to investigate the recent siege to Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s house and not to sweep it under the carpet.
They also rejected claims that there were some incriminating items and illegal activities going on in Odili’s Abuja residence that could warrant the invasion.
In a statement signed by the Convener of a coalition of Niger Delta Militants, John Dukku, yesterday, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, they stated that the action was a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict Odili from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Odili is the second most ranking Justice of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.
The coalition of Niger Delta agitators posited that Odili’s offence was that she hails from the coastal region.
They said: “The coalition condemns, in its entirety, the recent invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja by agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria. We view this action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
“We can authoritatively say that the only offense of Justice Mary Odili is because she is the second highest ranking Judge in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is from the Niger Delta region. The coalition rejects the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, this claim is baseless and unacceptable.
“We are compelled to ask, what kind of illegal activity could be suspected in a home of respected Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria whose husband has also served as a state governor for eight years? What was the motive behind that invasion?
“We, therefore, warn that on no account should the recent invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s home be swept under carpet as we are watching every event. Who ordered the invasion? What was his motive(s)? Why is such illegal invasion important now?”
The agitators recalled that many top judicial officers had been either harassed or intimidated by the agents of the states in the time past.
“In 2016, some targeted Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, John Okoro, Adeniyi Ademola, Nnamdi Dimgba and Mohammed Liman were among those Judiciary hierarchy persecuted without having tangible corruption evidence against them.
“We also recall the gang-up, abuse of power, intimidation, insults, embarrassments and trump-up charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal against our father – Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen,” the statement added.
GDI Endorses Wike For 2023 Presidency
Ahead of 2023 Presidential election, a renowned social crusader in Niger Delta, Grassroot Development Initiative (GD) has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike to contest for the Presidency.
The group said the endorsement of Wike for the 2023 presidential race would rescue Nigeria from poverty, banditry, political recklessness and insecurity ravaging the nation.
The endorsement of Governor Nyesom Wke to the office of the president was made by officials of GDI led by Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule, during GDI Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality Sensitisation Programme organised by the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality members of GDI in honour of Wike at Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
Amaewhule said Nigeria needs a workaholic and God fearing person like Wike to rescue the country from economic woes and poverty.
He noted that Wike as the grand patron of GDI deserves a vote of confidence, because, he had been tested as a leader who managed the scarce resources of Rivers State for years, delivering the dividends of democracy to the people .
He noted that Wike has brought development and political awareness to Rivers State and beyond.
“When somebody is doing well, you need to praise him, we are confidence of him, we are proud of him, we are passing vote of confidence on him and urging him to contest for the post of the president in 2023, GDI as a group are confidence on Nyesom Wike to lead the country to greater height”, Amaewhule said.
Leaders of the GDI across the four Ikwerre LGAs also took turns to call on Wike to consider the wish of the ordinary Nigerians who are yearning for a prosperous Nigeria and take up the responsibility to salvage the country from the incompetent APC-led Federal Government come 2023 general election.
The Secretary General of Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) Worldwide, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike told Nigerians that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was the best presidential candidate for the country in the 2023 general election.
Nwanosike, who is also the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, SAID, “Nyesom Wike has shown that it is possible to manage a people where boundary neighbours don’t hear each other. Rivers State is a mini Nigeria; is only a state where people live together yet they have different cultures and diversities.
“We are saying as a people, if Nyesom Wike has rebuilt Rivers State, when people predicted when they were about to leave office that they want to come and see how he will do the magic of paying workers’ salary, not to talk about doing projects. But Nyesom Wike has not only done projects that we can see, he has done projects that we can touch and projects that have changed our narratives as people of Rivers State.
“And so, as a people, we are here to announce to the world that we have a candidate that we are proud to sell to anybody. And his name is Chief Nyesom Wike. People call him different things in Nigeria of today. Some say he is the face of new democracy in Nigeria. Some say he is the Mr. VAT. Some say he is the Mr. Quality Projects. But I call him the deliverer, the capacity leader and the man that can transform Nigeria”.
Nwanosike recalled that when Rivers State was looking for who to rebuild the state in 2015, GDI identified Wike as such man and went round the state to preach about him to the people, saying that the result yielded a lot of good things for the state.
He said, “So many years ago, we came to the 23 local governments in Rivers State, and we came with a gospel from the Grassroot Development Initiative, and we told the people of Rivers State that we have identified a man that can rebuild the dead Rivers State, as it was then under the leadership of one man that lives in Abuja.
“The people of Rivers State listened to our message, believed in our message, and gave the opportunity for our son and the pride of the Rivers people, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“You can see the results for yourselves. In all the 319 wards in Rivers State, in all sectors, in all spheres of our lives, Governor Nyesom Wike has broken all available political records in managing of our resources as a people. And so, we are proud to say that we as Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality people, under the umbrella of Grassroot Development Initiative, that Nyesom Wike is a man that we are proud of. And as Ikwerre people, we thank God Almighty for giving us such a leader that can be able to manage the resources of Rivers people, manage our diversity and manage our developmental activities as a people”.
The GDI national scribe assured Nigerians that they would never regret voting Wike as president come 2023.
Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Executive Council members, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi; and Sir Obiandu Owhochukwu, speaking on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, called on the Rivers State governor to present himself for the position of Nigeria’s president in 2023.
In his remarks, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Barrister George Ariolu described Governor Nyesom Wike, as a revered leader who has the capacity and capability to move Nigeria forward.
Ariolu described Wike as an ambassador and a gift from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria.
He said as a believer of good governance, the yardstick to access a man who’s competent enough, is based on what he has done in the position he has occupied before and he’s still occupying, and Wike qualifies for that.
“Wike has transformed Rivers State. And there’s no doubt in my mind, I also know that there’s no doubt in our minds that Wike will replicate same at the national level. Nyesom Wike is a very young man that has the energy; he has the capacity and has capability to transform Nigeria.
“He has displayed his prowess and competence as a local government chairman; he did that as a minister of state, education. The records are there to show. Dear Nigerians, if you want to restructure Nigeria, if you want this country to move forward, look for a competent hand like Nyesom Wike. He is qualified for the Job”.
Speaking further, Ariolu seized the opportunity to thank GDI for standing firmly with Wike.
He said that’s what makes them formidable and unique.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd declared that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has the wherewithal to salvage Nigeria from the mess the country presently finds itself under the watch of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.
Lloyd stated that the exemplary leadership displayed by the governor within his six years in office was a clear indication that he can change the narrative in Nigeria if given the opportunity to oversee the affairs of the country in 2023.
He said the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality and Rivers State at large never had it so good in terms of effective leadership, stressing that Nigeria needs a leader like Wike to set the country on the path of economic growth and prosperity.
He lauded GDI for its roles on the state and beyond, just as he urged all GDI members to register for the ongoing voters registration exercise as to enable them exercise their franchise during the 2023 elections.
The Ikwerre cluster of the Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) comprising of the four local government areas of Emohua, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City, during the sensitisation meeting, compelled the governor to take up the responsibility to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the APC-led Federal Government.
In a motion moved by the Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, seconded by the member representing Ikwerre Constituency in the state Assembly, Hon Anslem Oguguo, and moderated by the Chairman of Emohua LGA and former leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd, national, LGA and ward executives of GDI across the four Ikwerre-speaking LGAs through a voice vote, passed a vote of confidence on Nyesom Wike, and called on the governor to lead the mission to rescue Nigeria in the 2023 general election.
The sensitization meeting had in attendance, lawmakers, members of the State Executive Council, present and past LG council chairmen and top government functionaries who are members of GDI across the four Ikwerre-speaking LGAs of Rivers State.
The Vice Chairman of Emohua LGA, Mrs Edna Nyeche, Secretary of the council, Chief Vincent Chukwu, GDI Coordinator in Emohua LGA and State Youth Leader of PDP, Hon Ikpechi Oriji, former CTC chairman of Emohua LGA and Secretary of GDI in the LGA, Hon John Wokoma, Prof. Okey Onuchuku, among others were part of the delegation from Emohua LGA at the sensitisation meeting.
By: Chinedu Nwosu
Rejig Security Architecture To Tame Insecurity, NAWOJ Tasks FG …Deplores State Of Roads, Rising Food Costs, Others … Sanctions Erring Officers
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to address security challenges in different parts of the nation, while challenging all security agencies to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities to tame the ugly trend.
This is as the association also noted the deplorable condition of federal roads across the country, and appealed to the appropriate authorities to take urgent steps to fix the roads to avoid increasing road accidents and its attendant consequences.
It further called on the Federal Government to look into the rising cost of food items, cooking gas, building materials, among others, with a view to reducing the cost of living for citizens in the country, just as the association NEC frowned at the rising cases of gender-based violence, and stressed the need to ensure the workability of family courts to ensure justice for victims.
These positions were contained in a communiqué drafted by a committee Chaired by Dr. Dorathy Nnaji, with Rose Elishama as secretary and Nene Dung as member, at the end of NAWOJ NEC meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State on November 3 – 5, 2021, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt by its National Secretary, Helen Udofa, last Saturday.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), comprising members of the Central Working Committee (CWC), state chairpersons and secretaries of NAWOJ, met on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Nasarawa Luxury Hotel, Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.
The NAWOJ NEC meeting was preceded by a National Security Summit on the theme: “National Interest Amidst Insecurity: The Role of the Media” organised by the National Secretariat of NAWOJ at the same venue.
The communique read: “At the meeting, which was presided over by the National President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala, issues concerning our association and the state of the nation were discussed and the NEC in session resolved as follows:
“NEC in session commended Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, for sponsoring, hosting and making the NEC Meeting in Lafia very comfortable for members.
“The NEC frowned at the indiscriminate issuance of awards to individuals by state chairpersons without recourse to the National Secretariat, warning that henceforth, all state chapters must liaise with the National Secretariat for approval before issuing any award.
“In view of accommodation challenges facing the National Secretariat of NAWOJ, NEC-in-session mandated the National President to apply to the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCTDA) for allocation of a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to NAWOJ for the construction of a National Secretariat Complex of NAWOJ.
“Following the stagnation of activities in Enugu State NAWOJ for one year now, due to the fact that the state chairperson is critically ill, among other issues raised against her, NEC directed the Chairperson of Enugu State NAWOJ, Chinyere Mgboh, to hand over the mantle of leadership to the vice chairperson within 14 days or face suspension.
“NEC-in-session ordered Rivers State NAWOJ Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, to tender unreserved apologies to the National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, retracting all the derogatory and repugnant comments she posted on various social media platforms against the person of the NUJ President and the union during the period ahead of the NUJ Triennial National Delegates Conference in Umuahia, in October 2021. The apology, MUST also be published in all the social media platforms she posted her scandalous comments within seven days or face suspension.
“NEC-in-session suspended the immediate past chairperson of Imo State NAWOJ, Vivian Ottih, indefinitely, for still parading herself as chairperson of Imo State NAWOJ after she lost her re-election bid and despite a disclaimer issued against her by the National Secretariat on the matter. NEC resolved that, henceforth, if she continues to impersonate as Imo State chairperson of NAWOJ, she will be handed over to security operatives for necessary action.
“The NEC urged state chapters of NAWOJ to open bank accounts in the name of the association where none existed for proper financial accountability; create more visibility through laudable programmes, while all members must work hard for the progress of NAWOJ, and be mandatorily financially up-to-date.
“The NEC approved the inauguration of a three-man Ethics and Disciplinary Committee made up of the National Financial Secretary, Adeola Adekunle, as chairman and the Chairperson of Akwa Ibom NAWOJ, Uduak Utip Ekong as well as the Secretary of Kano State NAWOJ, Wasilah Ladan, as members, with a mandate to handle issues of indiscipline and gross misconduct.
“NEC resolved that state chapters must adopt all press releases issued by the National Secretariat on national issues, while press releases by state chapters must be limited to issues peculiar to the states. In addition, NEC barred state secretaries from calling for monthly congresses without the knowledge and approval of the state chairpersons.
“On the state of the nation: The issue of insecurity in the country caught the attention of NEC-in-session as it called on the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to address security challenges in different parts of the nation.
“NEC also called on all security agencies to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities, especially in view of the Anambra State governorship election and IPOB sit-at-home order.
“NEC noted the deplorable condition of federal roads across the country, and appealed to the appropriate authorities to take urgent steps to fix federal roads to avoid increasing road accidents and its attendant consequences.
“NEC called on the Federal Government to look into the rising cost of food items, cooking gas, building materials, etc, with a view to reducing the cost of living for citizens in the country.
“NEC frowned at the rising cases of gender-based violence, and stressed the need to ensure the workability of family courts to ensure justice for victims”, the communiqué added.
