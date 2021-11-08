…To Procure Two OPV Vessels From Turkey

The Lagos State Water ways Authority (LASWA) has trained over 100 riverine school pupils on waterways safety to reduce boat accidents in the state.

The Authority said the one-week training on waterway safety were for 100 pupils in riverine communities in the state.

LASWA said the training programme was organised in partnership with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Dolphin Swim School.

General Manager, LASWA, MrOluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that the students were from four public schools in riverine communities in the Ojo axis of Lagos State.

He gave the names of the schools as Salvation Army Primary School, Ikare; Unity Grammar School, Ikare; Local Authority Primary School, Ibasa; and Local Council Primary School, Ibeshe.

Emmanuel said that the training was aimed at instilling water confidence in public school pupils by giving them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterway safety, swimming skills and basic survival techniques in an emergency.

“As you know, there is generally water phobia, even though we are surrounded by water, among the people of Lagos and Nigerians as a whole; this government is proactive.

“As a government, we want to ensure that we are utilising our resources, one of which is waterway; we have to ensure that people are confident on waterways.

“One of the ways we can be confident is by learning to swim, and there is no other way to start than with youths within our society.

“You can’t train all of them at once; so, for us, it is a step-by-step process; this is how we have chosen to continue the process we started,” he said.

The General Manager said that more pupils would be trained, adding that the training would be extended to adults later.

Earlier, a permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Educational Board (LASUBEB), MrDayo Israel, said the training was phenomenal, adding that the pupils’ capacities were built for swimming and their water safety skills developed.

The LASUBEB official said that the BabajideSanwo-Olu administration was determined to take the education sector to a greater height.

Also speaking, Founder and Lead Instructor, Dolphin Swim School and Dolphin Aquatic Center Ltd., MrsAderojuOpe-Ajayi, said the pupils learned how to use life jacket properly and how to swim with it.

Ope-Ajayi added that the pupils were taught the importance of water safety and they were able to grasp the concept.

“Currently, we run a learn-to-swim programme for children and adults.

“A child learning how to be water safe means drowning prevention; that means the rate of death by drowning will significantly reduce,” she said.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries from Local Authority School, Ibese, Miss Dorothy Davo, said she was able to learn diving, swimming and basic survival strategies.

Davo thanked the state government and LASUBEB management for the training.