Business
Three Die On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
Three persons were confirmed dead last Saturday in an accident involving a DAF truck, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry at Olowotedo axis outbound Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen last Saturday.
Akinbiyi noted that the accident, which occurred at 4:07pm, was caused by the Toyota Camry car with no registration number.
He explained that the car wrongfully overtook the truck, loaded with empty crates, and this caused the truck driver to lose control and rammed into the Toyota Sienna.
The TRACE spokesman said that nine persons were involved in the accident leaving two persons with injury while three persons died on the spot.
“The Toyota Camry car which caused the accident escaped,” he said.
Akinbiyi said that both the Sienna marked SHS 31 XH and the truck with Registration Number AKD 361 XY had been taken to Redeemed Police Station for further investigation.
He stated that the deceased were deposited at a private morgue in Sagamu while the injured were taken to Famobis hospital in Lotto, Mowe.
Business
Airtel, MTN Get Approval To Operate Payment Service Bank
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted approval in principle to Airtel Africa Plc and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc to operate a payment service bank in the country.
Airtel said in a statement last Friday that its subsidiary, SMART CASH Payment Service Bank Limited, had been granted AIP to operate a payment service bank business.
According to the statement, final approval is subject to the fulfilment of certain standards of the conditions within six months.
The Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, said, “We will now work closely with the CBN to meet all its conditions to receive the operating licence and commence operations.
“The final operating licence will enable us to expand our digital financial products and reach the millions of Nigerians that do not have access to traditional financial services”.
MTN Nigeria also said in a statement that it received the AIP for its proposed MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited.
It said, “This is the first step in the process towards a final approval, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as stipulated by the CBN.
The decision to issue a final approval is firmly within the regulatory purview of the CBN and we respect their right and judgment in that regard”.
In 2019, the CBN granted Globacom and 9Mobile PSB licences through their subsidiaries, Money Master PSB and 9 PSB, respectively.
According to the CBN, PSBs are to leverage mobile and digital channels in order to enhance financial inclusion and stimulate economic activities in rural areas through the provision of financial services.
Business
Fashola Optimistic About Monthly Rent Payment In Nigeria
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has expressed optimism about monthly rent payment in the country.
Fashola expressed hope at a public lecture organised by the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos, last Friday.
The Landmark Public Lecture had the theme: “What Can the President Do for Me?”
The minister, who noted that Nigeria’s president was not all-powerful, said that everybody had a duty to ensure a better life.
The minister said that no government had 100 per cent ownership of houses.
Fashola who expressed concern about the plight of ordinary Nigerians in terms of rent payment, called on landlords to reduce house rent.
According to him, tenants go through much trauma and inconvenience when property owners demand about three years’ rent at once.
“Is it possible that something can move us to lower that (the rent) – just to lower it a little to six months or three months, and maybe, one day, we will collect rent monthly and even in arrears?
“It happens in other places. Those places where we love, those places where we want to be like.
“I am sure that it will happen in my life because it is the major reason for so many inconveniences.
“The point to me is that in a society where we are asking people, who receive their incomes at the end of the month in arrears, to bring three years’ rent in advance, there is an issue”, Fashola said.
He said that property, where much rent was being demanded, were large, if not totally, privately-owned.
“The Federal Government cannot legislate on rent.
“It is a state matter, and this state has a very proud history, in military and civilian times, of rent control, and there is still a lot that can be done”.
According to him, there is a lot that can be done in terms of mortgages to bridge the housing deficit.
He urged Lagos State to play a role in Federal Mortgage Bank to support the people.
“There is a lot to expect from the president but there is perhaps much more to ask from state and the local governments”, Fashola said.
Business
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Toll Hits 42 As 15 Survive
No fewer than 42 deaths and 15 survivors have been recorded so far from the 21-storey building collapse on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide. Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the weekend when he visited the site of the wreckage in company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, among others.
The governor who briefly addressed the media after the visit said, “nine survivors were initially recorded with 42 deaths now. We have additional six survivors that were newly discovered at the Police Hospital, Falomo, making total survivors 15”.
The owner of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the building, Femi Osibona, was among those who lost their lives in the rubble. His remains were recovered last Thursday and have since been deposited at the morgue.
An official of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), who confirmed the development at the site, said rescue workers recovered Osibona’s body last Thursday evening.
It would be recalled that the 21-storey building crumbled around 2p.m. last Monday when workers were on the site.
Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a six-man independent investigation team to unravel the circumstances behind the collapse. The team was given 30 days to submit its report.
The governor has also given conditions under which the survivors of the disaster would be discharged from the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.
Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital, last Thursday, stated that the survivors would only be discharged when the medical team give an all-clear concerning their condition.
On his Instagram page, the governor, who shared pictures of his visit to the hospital, said: “I visited the survivors of the collapsed building this morning (Thursday), and gave them my word that they will get the best of care in the hospital, and will not be discharged until they have been given the all-clear by the medical team attending to them.
“As much as we sympathize with all concerned, we will also ensure that we are open and thorough in investigating the cause of the collapse.
“In that regard, a high-powered professional investigative panel has been set up, whose membership consists of professionals outside of the government. The panel, which is headed by the President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Toyin Ayinde, has been given clear terms of reference, with a 30-day assignment to tell us what went wrong at the site.
“The panel’s terms of reference also include ascertaining whether there was a compromise of the building codes by the developer, his contractor, and statutory regulatory agencies”.
Members of the probe panel comprising professional builders, town planners, structural engineers and legal practitioners, all from the private sector, include the President of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Toyin Ayinde, as chairman and Ekundayo Onajobi, a lawyer in a private law firm, as secretary.
Other panel members are a structural engineer, Dr. Akintilo Idris Adeleke; an architect, Yinka Ogundairo; representative of Institute of Builders, Mr. Godfrey O. Godfrey, and Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim, a property lawyer.
By: Boye Salau
