Rejig Security Architecture To Tame Insecurity, NAWOJ Tasks FG …Deplores State Of Roads, Rising Food Costs, Others … Sanctions Erring Officers

Ahead of 2023 Presidential election, a renowned social crusader in Niger Delta, Grassroot Development Initiative (GD) has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike to contest for the Presidency.

The group said the endorsement of Wike for the 2023 presidential race would rescue Nigeria from poverty, banditry, political recklessness and insecurity ravaging the nation.

The endorsement of Governor Nyesom Wke to the office of the president was made by officials of GDI led by Leader, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule, during GDI Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality Sensitisation Programme organised by the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality members of GDI in honour of Wike at Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Amaewhule said Nigeria needs a workaholic and God fearing person like Wike to rescue the country from economic woes and poverty.

He noted that Wike as the grand patron of GDI deserves a vote of confidence, because, he had been tested as a leader who managed the scarce resources of Rivers State for years, delivering the dividends of democracy to the people .

He noted that Wike has brought development and political awareness to Rivers State and beyond.

“When somebody is doing well, you need to praise him, we are confidence of him, we are proud of him, we are passing vote of confidence on him and urging him to contest for the post of the president in 2023, GDI as a group are confidence on Nyesom Wike to lead the country to greater height”, Amaewhule said.

Leaders of the GDI across the four Ikwerre LGAs also took turns to call on Wike to consider the wish of the ordinary Nigerians who are yearning for a prosperous Nigeria and take up the responsibility to salvage the country from the incompetent APC-led Federal Government come 2023 general election.

The Secretary General of Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) Worldwide, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike told Nigerians that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was the best presidential candidate for the country in the 2023 general election.

Nwanosike, who is also the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, SAID, “Nyesom Wike has shown that it is possible to manage a people where boundary neighbours don’t hear each other. Rivers State is a mini Nigeria; is only a state where people live together yet they have different cultures and diversities.

“We are saying as a people, if Nyesom Wike has rebuilt Rivers State, when people predicted when they were about to leave office that they want to come and see how he will do the magic of paying workers’ salary, not to talk about doing projects. But Nyesom Wike has not only done projects that we can see, he has done projects that we can touch and projects that have changed our narratives as people of Rivers State.

“And so, as a people, we are here to announce to the world that we have a candidate that we are proud to sell to anybody. And his name is Chief Nyesom Wike. People call him different things in Nigeria of today. Some say he is the face of new democracy in Nigeria. Some say he is the Mr. VAT. Some say he is the Mr. Quality Projects. But I call him the deliverer, the capacity leader and the man that can transform Nigeria”.

Nwanosike recalled that when Rivers State was looking for who to rebuild the state in 2015, GDI identified Wike as such man and went round the state to preach about him to the people, saying that the result yielded a lot of good things for the state.

He said, “So many years ago, we came to the 23 local governments in Rivers State, and we came with a gospel from the Grassroot Development Initiative, and we told the people of Rivers State that we have identified a man that can rebuild the dead Rivers State, as it was then under the leadership of one man that lives in Abuja.

“The people of Rivers State listened to our message, believed in our message, and gave the opportunity for our son and the pride of the Rivers people, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“You can see the results for yourselves. In all the 319 wards in Rivers State, in all sectors, in all spheres of our lives, Governor Nyesom Wike has broken all available political records in managing of our resources as a people. And so, we are proud to say that we as Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality people, under the umbrella of Grassroot Development Initiative, that Nyesom Wike is a man that we are proud of. And as Ikwerre people, we thank God Almighty for giving us such a leader that can be able to manage the resources of Rivers people, manage our diversity and manage our developmental activities as a people”.

The GDI national scribe assured Nigerians that they would never regret voting Wike as president come 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Executive Council members, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi; and Sir Obiandu Owhochukwu, speaking on behalf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, called on the Rivers State governor to present himself for the position of Nigeria’s president in 2023.

In his remarks, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Barrister George Ariolu described Governor Nyesom Wike, as a revered leader who has the capacity and capability to move Nigeria forward.

Ariolu described Wike as an ambassador and a gift from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

He said as a believer of good governance, the yardstick to access a man who’s competent enough, is based on what he has done in the position he has occupied before and he’s still occupying, and Wike qualifies for that.

“Wike has transformed Rivers State. And there’s no doubt in my mind, I also know that there’s no doubt in our minds that Wike will replicate same at the national level. Nyesom Wike is a very young man that has the energy; he has the capacity and has capability to transform Nigeria.

“He has displayed his prowess and competence as a local government chairman; he did that as a minister of state, education. The records are there to show. Dear Nigerians, if you want to restructure Nigeria, if you want this country to move forward, look for a competent hand like Nyesom Wike. He is qualified for the Job”.

Speaking further, Ariolu seized the opportunity to thank GDI for standing firmly with Wike.

He said that’s what makes them formidable and unique.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd declared that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has the wherewithal to salvage Nigeria from the mess the country presently finds itself under the watch of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Lloyd stated that the exemplary leadership displayed by the governor within his six years in office was a clear indication that he can change the narrative in Nigeria if given the opportunity to oversee the affairs of the country in 2023.

He said the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality and Rivers State at large never had it so good in terms of effective leadership, stressing that Nigeria needs a leader like Wike to set the country on the path of economic growth and prosperity.

He lauded GDI for its roles on the state and beyond, just as he urged all GDI members to register for the ongoing voters registration exercise as to enable them exercise their franchise during the 2023 elections.

The Ikwerre cluster of the Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) comprising of the four local government areas of Emohua, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City, during the sensitisation meeting, compelled the governor to take up the responsibility to rescue Nigeria from the maladministration of the APC-led Federal Government.

In a motion moved by the Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, seconded by the member representing Ikwerre Constituency in the state Assembly, Hon Anslem Oguguo, and moderated by the Chairman of Emohua LGA and former leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd, national, LGA and ward executives of GDI across the four Ikwerre-speaking LGAs through a voice vote, passed a vote of confidence on Nyesom Wike, and called on the governor to lead the mission to rescue Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

The sensitization meeting had in attendance, lawmakers, members of the State Executive Council, present and past LG council chairmen and top government functionaries who are members of GDI across the four Ikwerre-speaking LGAs of Rivers State.

The Vice Chairman of Emohua LGA, Mrs Edna Nyeche, Secretary of the council, Chief Vincent Chukwu, GDI Coordinator in Emohua LGA and State Youth Leader of PDP, Hon Ikpechi Oriji, former CTC chairman of Emohua LGA and Secretary of GDI in the LGA, Hon John Wokoma, Prof. Okey Onuchuku, among others were part of the delegation from Emohua LGA at the sensitisation meeting.

By: Chinedu Nwosu