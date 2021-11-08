Rivers
Police Arrest 10 Persons Over Attack On Taskforce
The State Police Command says about 10 persons have been arrested in connection with attack on members of Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks by Hoodlums at Oginigba slaughter in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni made this known in an interview.
Omoni stated that the situation had been brought under control as officers and men of the command have been deployed to the area.
He added that investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after the exercise.
The Tide learnt that some members of the Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks last Friday were allegedly attacked by hoodlums at Oginigba Slaughter in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The victims including a police officer attached to the team who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to the hospital.
Some of the victims who spoke to newsmen on the incident from their hospital beds, said the thugs attacked them and gave them several injuries.
They said the thugs attacked them with stones, machetes, sticks and other harmful weapons
Speaking further, Coordinator, Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks, Mr Felix Nwadibeyi, explained that they were at the Trans Amadi area to enforce the ban when the thugs attacked them with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons.
He urged the people in the area to be more vigilant as the hoodlums were in possession of sophisticated weapons.
Rivers
POWA To Unveil Skills Centre
Police Officers Wives Association, (POWA) is to establish a skills acquisition centre for police officers wives in the State
POWA’s National President, Hajiya Hajara Alkali -Baba made this known during the ground breaking and Foundation laying ceremony of the centre at Igwuruta Divisional Headquarters in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The wife of the Inspector General of Police enjoined the officers’ wives to use the centre when completed judiciously to acquire necessary skills that will empower and make them self reliant.
Also, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Eboka Friday appreciated the wife of the IGP for fulfilling her promises and assured that the centre would be properly put to use.
Mr Eboka commended the laudable achievements of the IGP since he assumed office.
Also speaking, wife of the Commissioner of Police in the State, Chimelum Eboka promised that POWA in the state would ensure that the centre is maintained and members properly trained.
Rivers
Integrity, Honesty, Key In Politics, Governance – Ariolu
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barrister George Ariolu has asserted that integrity and forthrightness are what matters in politics and governance.
The chairman also added that patience and perseverance were fundamental virtues to succeeding as politicians in governance.
He made this assertion while addressing 17 ward chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Obio/Akpor at the Council’s Executive Chambers in Rumuodomaya.
Ariolu, who commended the ward chairmen for their support and contributions to the growth and success of his administration, urged them to put service first as every other thing would follow.
“You are an integral part of the nation’s development, so put service first and every other thing will follow. Politics is a call to serve and service is what pays in politics.”
However, Ariolu, in his admonition, advised politicians not to be expectant in the course of their service to the people.
The chairman, while receiving a portrait and Holy Bible from the ward chairmen, noted that prayer was a fundamental tool for a leader in an administration.
Earlier, Leader of the forum, Collins Wobo Chukwu Warlor, assured Ariolu of the unwavering support of the forum, adding that the reason for their proactiveness was as a result of the mentorship drawn from leaders of the party, especially at the state and local levels.
According to him, Ariolu has steadied the ship of governance in the LGA by putting smiles and food on the table of the masses through his demonstrative, purposeful and intentional leadership.
