Niger Proposes N198.24bn For 2022 Fiscal Year
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has presented N198, 245,654,759.75 billion budget proposal for 2022 to the State House of Assembly for approval.
Tagged “Budget of Prosperity and Sustainable Development”, the budget shows an increase of 12.75 percent or N44, 830,032,983.28 compared to the budget of 2021 of N153, 412,621,776.47.
While presenting the budget proposal, the governor said the 2022 proposed recurrent estimate was made up of the recurrent expenditure of N74,157,965,942.06, representing 37.41 percent of the proposed budget and an increase of 1.07 budget N1, 574,764,111.18) compared to the 2021 budget of N72,583,201,830.88.
According to him, the estimated capital expenditure of N124, 087,688,817.69 for the 2022 fiscal year represented 62.59% of the total budget of N198, 245,654,759.75 for the year, representing an increase of N43, 258,268,872.10 or 21.11 percent above the capital expenditure of N80, 829,419,945.59 of the 2021 budget.
Bello said the budget proposal was to be financed through the Statutory Allocation of N54,282,412,426.00 or 27.39 percent, Value Added Tax of N20,792,440,780.00 or 10.49 percent, Internally Generated Revenue of N17,190,944,156.00 or 8.68, Excess Crude and other Revenue amounting to N4,870,724,375.00 or 2.44 percent.
2023: Flush Out Bad Leaders, Experts Tell Students
Nigerian students in higher institutions of learning have been asked to mobilise and flush out bad leaders during the 2023 general election.
Speaking during the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Students Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu, who chaired the event, charged the students as custodians of the future to work to replace the bad leaders who had monopolised the political fortunes of the country since 1999.
Dalhatu noted that the majority of those in leadership positions in local government councils and state Houses of Assembly are below the age of 40 and wondered why students in the same age bracket would not rise to check their excesses.
On his part, the keynote speaker, Dr. Saidu Ahmed Dukawa, said to underscore the importance of students’ vigilance over the direction our country is headed, statistics have shown the rise in students enrolment from 1999.
Dr Saminu Umar, lamented that at no time had free and credible elections ever been conducted in Nigeria by those he referred to as lying political elite who manipulated religion, ethnicity and regional sentiments to distort the minds of the electorate.
Anambra Poll Records Impressive Voters Turn-Out
The governorship election in Anambra State started generally peacefully with an impressive turn-out of voters in most areas in Awka South, Njikoka and Idemili North Local Government Areas on Saturday.
The Tide source reports that the turnout was impressive in the polling units in Nibo in Awka South, Enugwukwu and Abagana in Njikoka as well as Ogidi in Idmili North Local Government Areas.
There was adequate security in polling units, streets and roads in the areas.
Voting commenced in Umuaka Town Hall Ward 001 and Ward 005 both in Nibo about 9a.m as voters were being accredited with the card reader working effectively.
The exercise took off peacefully in Ogidi at 9 a.m. too.
At Onua Square, Abagana, Emmanuel Akaogu said that there was an initial hiccup because the card reader was not identifying his fingerprint, adding that he later voted.
He said that the security arrangement was “superb” and praised INEC and security operatives for the arrangement. Mr Obi Ilochi, who voted at Ogidi Town Hall Ward 005, said he was happy that government was able to provide a conducive environment for people to participate in the election.
“We are happy that the whole place is peaceful because it will be bad for Anambra to be the first state to record constitutional crisis as a result of not having election in our area”, he said.
It would be recalled that Police had said that it made water-tight security arrangements across the state for the poll.
Group Blames Buhari, Predecessors For NDDC’s Rot
A group, under the auspices of Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD) has blamed the perceived rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC on undue interference by previous Presidents.
It said sadly enough, President Muhammadu Buhari has in the past six years allowed himself to be misled to toe the same line as his predecessors by not allowing the commission to be properly managed to achieve the objective it was set up to achieve for the region and its people.
National President of the group, Comrade Igbini Emmanuel made the allegations in a statement on Friday, insisting that the Act setting up the NDDC was being breached at the detriment of the region.
“While most people have blamed all others except Nigerian Presidents, for this sad state of the commission in the past 21 years, we hold firmly that by virtue of relevant sections of the NDDC Act, the incumbent President of Nigeria who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is to be held squarely responsible for state of the commission”, he said.
Drawing attention to breaches of the Act, Igbini said, “It is imperative for us to once again draw the attention of the public, particularly to Sections 18 to 21 of the NDDC Act which require that the President of Nigeria causes keeping of transparent financial records of the commission, and preparation and submission of Annual Audit Reports and appointment of Monitoring Committees consisting only of people of proven integrity to constantly monitor the management of funds and implementation of projects by the commission under the leadership of Governing Board duly nominated by the President and screened and confirmed by the Senate of Nigeria. If these were ensured by past Nigerian Presidents, NDDC would have positively turned around the sad state of the region”.
He lamented that the wilful mismanagement of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since its establishment in the year 2000 by the patriotic elected members of the then National Assembly, would continue to be blamed squarely on all past Presidents of Nigeria from year 2000 and would remain a scar in their conscience because of their deliberate refusal and or failure to patriotically and diligently exercise their statutory powers in line with relevant sections of the NDDC Act to ensure the commission achieved its set objective for the development of the people and region of the crude oil producing Areas of the Niger Delta
“It is sadly no more news that the commission which was deliberately established to specially attend to and address the many decades of massive destruction, deprivation and underdevelopment of the region, has almost become known as “Niger Delta Destruction Commission” in view of the fact that the trillions of Naira released to the commission for the development of the area have been massively looted and diverted by a few unpatriotic Nigerian elites in government and their allies. The recent Forensic Audit Report attests to this sad fact.
“We have since year 2015 continued to advise President Buhari against the danger of allowing himself to be misled by Governors of the oil producing states as well as some top chieftains of his APC to appoint so-called illegal Interim Management Team and to prevent the Senate confirmed members of substantive Board of NDDC to have free access to the commission to carry out their functions for the benefit of the region and its people.
“It is still unexplainable why President Buhari would suddenly turn around to prevent the same persons who on October 18, 2019, he nominated to the Senate for confirmation as members of Governing Board of NDDC from being inaugurated and appealed to the Senate to “consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner”, from expeditiously accessing the commission to carry out their functions?”, he said.
