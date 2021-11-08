Oil & Energy
New Electricity Line To Connect Nigeria, Three Others – FG
The Federal Government has announced that the transmission line being constructed under the West Africa Power Pool North Core Project would connect Nigeria to the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin.
It announced this last Friday through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), whose acting Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, doubles as chairman of the Executive Board of WAPP.
Abdulaziz said the pool was committed towards completing the project, as the transmission line would link Nigeria to the three countries.
He spoke at the 52nd WAPP Executive Board Meeting taking place as part of the 16th Session of the WAPP General Assembly in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
He said, “The WAPP North Core Project that seeks to interconnect Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin is in the implementation phase with the procurement process underway.
“The project is expected to be completed by 2023 and is part of efforts of the WAPP to integrate the power systems of West African countries by delivering priority projects, which would ensure that all 14 countries in the mainland of ECOWAS are eventually interconnected”.
According to Abdulaziz, other projects undertaken within the West African subregion include the construction of the 330kV Volta (Ghana)-Lome ‘C’ (Togo)-Sakété (Benin) interconnection line that has been completed and will soon be energised.
He said the WAPP Cote d’Ivoire–Sierra Leone–Guinea project would also be inaugurated soon.
The TCN boss said the WAPP had continued to make efforts towards the effective operationalisation of the ECOWAS regional electricity by harmonising the market rules and agreement of participants on regulatory issues.
This, he said, would ensure flexibility in the power system and increase trading opportunities for market participants, among others.
Oil & Energy
Host Communities Can Manage Oil Funds -Ijaw Leader
The pioneer President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Dr. Felix Tuodolo, has said that host communities have the capacity to manage their funds if it is allocated directly to the host communities.
According to Tuodolo, since the host communities are directly affected by the hazardous and toxic effects of oil exploration and exploitation activities which has greatly affected their health, economic and social well-being, they were in a better position to manage the appropriate the funds.
Tuodolo, who is also a former Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs in Bayelsa State, in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, weekend, while declaring his support for a bill seeking to transfer the management of the 13 Per cent Derivation Funds to the host communities, stressed that the host communities have continued to suffer deprivation and extreme poverty, while the benefits from their natural resources are appropriated by state government.
Condemneding the plot by some northern legislators to scrap the 13 per cent Derivation, Tuodolo, pointed out that the 1999 Constitution as amended provides for at least 13 per cent which implies that it can only be reviewed upwards adding that the position of the Niger Delta people has always been 100 per cent Resource Contro which has not changed.
His words: “It is not out of place for host communities to manage what is derived beneath their soil because the bear the direct brunt of oil exploration and exploitation activities. f the bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow for direct payment of the 13 per cent Derivation to oil-producing communities is passed into law, the communities will not need an intermediary.
“The goose that lays the golden eggs deserves better, yet, their lack and poverty speak so loud for the deaf to hear even as their benefits from their natural gift from creation is shared by the states.
“The constitution provides for at least 13 per cent which is to say that it can only be reviewed upwards and the position of the Niger Delta people has always been 100 percent and full resource control, and that has not changed.”Host Communities Can Manage Oil Funds -Ijaw Leader
Oil & Energy
Oil And Gas Landlords Protest NAOC’s High Handedness
The Oil and Gas Landlord Families and the Omoku Youth Leadership Forum, have protested against Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to demand a better deal from the company.
The protesters accused the NAOC of using divide and rule tactics to deny the host communities what was due to them, noting that their action was not against NAOC , but against the unfavourable manipulations of the company.
Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the coordinator of the youth forum, Mr Ekeku Pureheart alleged that NAOC failed to implement the proposed surveillance employment agreement, vowing to resist any action carried out on the matter, describing such action as null and void
According to him, “we want to state clearly in this action that we are not against the template. The template has been released by Agip, we are protesting the high handedness in the way they want to manipulate the surveillance job. The way Agip wants to manipulate the surveillance job and we are saying ‘no it won’t work that way’. Agip has chosen one or two persons to use them to manipulate the entire communities and the family landlords whom these facilities are in their land the people are saying ‘no, enough is enough’. It’s enough, they’ve used us so much, cause so much problems for us and they leave us and we are saying it will not happen”.
Pureheart appealed to the Federal and State governments to wade into the matter so it does not escalate, saying “we are calling on the state and the federal government to prevail. This struggle is not against anybody. We are only saying the level of poverty is too much, the level of intimidation is too much. Look at our boys, no jobs. This scheme, if Agip does the right thing and employs the number of boys, we know how many persons that will be usefully engaged, unemployment will be reduced , the boys will be taken out of the streets. They will be useful doing one or two things for themselves. They will take care of their families”
On his part, the leader of the Oil and Gas Landlord Families , Mr. Chukwudi Nwaburuije, accused the Agip oil of violating the Nigerian Local Conetnt Act. He also accused a prominent indigene of the area of short changing the Host communities.
He observed, “Any contract they did not give him, that contract cannot move. .. We have been suffering this thing since year 2014, since he entered as local government chairman we have no peace in this LGA”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
New Electricity Line To Connect Nigeria, Three Others – FG
The Federal Government has announced that the transmission line being constructed under the West Africa Power Pool North Core Project would connect Nigeria to the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin.
It announced this last Friday through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), whose acting Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, doubles as chairman of the Executive Board of WAPP.
Abdulaziz said the pool was committed towards completing the project, as the transmission line would link Nigeria to the three countries.
He spoke at the 52nd WAPP Executive Board Meeting taking place as part of the 16th Session of the WAPP General Assembly in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
He said, “The WAPP North Core Project that seeks to interconnect Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Benin is in the implementation phase with the procurement process underway.
“The project is expected to be completed by 2023 and is part of efforts of the WAPP to integrate the power systems of West African countries by delivering priority projects, which would ensure that all 14 countries in the mainland of ECOWAS are eventually interconnected”.
According to Abdulaziz, other projects undertaken within the West African subregion include the construction of the 330kV Volta (Ghana)-Lome ‘C’ (Togo)-Sakété (Benin) interconnection line that has been completed and will soon be energised.
He said the WAPP Cote d’Ivoire–Sierra Leone–Guinea project would also be inaugurated soon.
The TCN boss said the WAPP had continued to make efforts towards the effective operationalisation of the ECOWAS regional electricity by harmonising the market rules and agreement of participants on regulatory issues.
This, he said, would ensure flexibility in the power system and increase trading opportunities for market participants, among others.
Trending
- Featured10 hours ago
Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …
- Politics3 days ago
Anambra Poll Will Hold – INEC
- Opinion3 days ago
Why Nigeria’s Unity Is Negotiable
- Politics3 days ago
Gbajabiamila Assures On Better Electoral Act
- Women5 hours ago
My Award, A Call To Greater Service – NAWOJ DNP
- News3 days ago
Commissioner Hails Diri’s Budgetary Allocation To Ministry
- Opinion3 days ago
Anambra Poll: US To Sanction Electoral Offenders
- Politics3 days ago
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices