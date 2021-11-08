JAMB Refutes Alleged Collection Of Fees

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on alumni of Nigerian schools to give back to their Alma Mater a way of enhancing the development of the education sector.

He made the call on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti during the inauguration of the Archive and Museum of the Christ School, Ado-Ekiti.

He reminded them that government alone could not shoulder the responsibilities of the education sector.

Fayemi, an alumnus of the school, described the project carried out by the 1967-73 class as remarkable and called for its emulation by well-meaning Nigerians, especially other sets of the alumni of the school.

“I must commend the Union Set of Class of 1967-1973 for choosing this project of a building that binds us all.

“If we all give back little-by-little, this will rekindle what this school used to be and a brand new school where we can all send our children to will emerge.

“What you are doing is worthy of emulation. This project is an excellent vision. Thank you very much for not forgetting our Alma Mater,” the governor said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Set, 1967-1973, Dr Charles Akinola, said the project was borne out of effort to give back to the society, particularly the school.

“For many of us, Christ School is the bedrock of who we are, all we have accomplished and all we will forever be.

“While this anniversary deservedly affords us an opportunity to rekindle old ties, it equally challenges us to reflect on the glory of this great citadel of learning and to give back to this great school that has given so much to us.

“The Archive/Museum project is borne out of the conviction to preserve, re-enact and showcase the rich history and tradition of Christ School.

“This will serve as a repository of diverse historical items that have defined and shaped the lives of the students and teachers of the institution across the ages,” Akinola said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards of excellence to renowned Poet, Prof. Niyi Osundare and the governor.

Present at the event included the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the Secretary to Ekiti Government, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, former Ekiti deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu.

The traditonal ruler of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Festus Olatunde, the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti and a 94-year former mathematics teacher of the school, Chief Francis Daramola, as well as the current Principal, Rev. Canon Oluwarotimi Oso were present.