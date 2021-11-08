Integrity, Honesty, Key In Politics, Governance – Ariolu

The State Police Command says about 10 persons have been arrested in connection with attack on members of Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks by Hoodlums at Oginigba slaughter in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni made this known in an interview.

Omoni stated that the situation had been brought under control as officers and men of the command have been deployed to the area.

He added that investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after the exercise.

The Tide learnt that some members of the Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks last Friday were allegedly attacked by hoodlums at Oginigba Slaughter in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The victims including a police officer attached to the team who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to the hospital.

Some of the victims who spoke to newsmen on the incident from their hospital beds, said the thugs attacked them and gave them several injuries.

They said the thugs attacked them with stones, machetes, sticks and other harmful weapons

Speaking further, Coordinator, Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks, Mr Felix Nwadibeyi, explained that they were at the Trans Amadi area to enforce the ban when the thugs attacked them with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

He urged the people in the area to be more vigilant as the hoodlums were in possession of sophisticated weapons.