HOSTCON Tasks Northern States On Oil, Gas Inclusiveness

The Oil and Gas Landlord Families and the Omoku Youth Leadership Forum, have protested against Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to demand a better deal from the company.

The protesters accused the NAOC of using divide and rule tactics to deny the host communities what was due to them, noting that their action was not against NAOC , but against the unfavourable manipulations of the company.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the coordinator of the youth forum, Mr Ekeku Pureheart alleged that NAOC failed to implement the proposed surveillance employment agreement, vowing to resist any action carried out on the matter, describing such action as null and void

According to him, “we want to state clearly in this action that we are not against the template. The template has been released by Agip, we are protesting the high handedness in the way they want to manipulate the surveillance job. The way Agip wants to manipulate the surveillance job and we are saying ‘no it won’t work that way’. Agip has chosen one or two persons to use them to manipulate the entire communities and the family landlords whom these facilities are in their land the people are saying ‘no, enough is enough’. It’s enough, they’ve used us so much, cause so much problems for us and they leave us and we are saying it will not happen”.

Pureheart appealed to the Federal and State governments to wade into the matter so it does not escalate, saying “we are calling on the state and the federal government to prevail. This struggle is not against anybody. We are only saying the level of poverty is too much, the level of intimidation is too much. Look at our boys, no jobs. This scheme, if Agip does the right thing and employs the number of boys, we know how many persons that will be usefully engaged, unemployment will be reduced , the boys will be taken out of the streets. They will be useful doing one or two things for themselves. They will take care of their families”

On his part, the leader of the Oil and Gas Landlord Families , Mr. Chukwudi Nwaburuije, accused the Agip oil of violating the Nigerian Local Conetnt Act. He also accused a prominent indigene of the area of short changing the Host communities.

He observed, “Any contract they did not give him, that contract cannot move. .. We have been suffering this thing since year 2014, since he entered as local government chairman we have no peace in this LGA”.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa