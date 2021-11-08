CBN Spends N58.6bn To Print 2.5bn Naira Notes

No fewer than 42 deaths and 15 survivors have been recorded so far from the 21-storey building collapse on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide. Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the weekend when he visited the site of the wreckage in company of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, among others.

The governor who briefly addressed the media after the visit said, “nine survivors were initially recorded with 42 deaths now. We have additional six survivors that were newly discovered at the Police Hospital, Falomo, making total survivors 15”.

The owner of Fourscore Homes, the company in charge of the building, Femi Osibona, was among those who lost their lives in the rubble. His remains were recovered last Thursday and have since been deposited at the morgue.

An official of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), who confirmed the development at the site, said rescue workers recovered Osibona’s body last Thursday evening.

It would be recalled that the 21-storey building crumbled around 2p.m. last Monday when workers were on the site.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a six-man independent investigation team to unravel the circumstances behind the collapse. The team was given 30 days to submit its report.

The governor has also given conditions under which the survivors of the disaster would be discharged from the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the hospital, last Thursday, stated that the survivors would only be discharged when the medical team give an all-clear concerning their condition.

On his Instagram page, the governor, who shared pictures of his visit to the hospital, said: “I visited the survivors of the collapsed building this morning (Thursday), and gave them my word that they will get the best of care in the hospital, and will not be discharged until they have been given the all-clear by the medical team attending to them.

“As much as we sympathize with all concerned, we will also ensure that we are open and thorough in investigating the cause of the collapse.

“In that regard, a high-powered professional investigative panel has been set up, whose membership consists of professionals outside of the government. The panel, which is headed by the President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Toyin Ayinde, has been given clear terms of reference, with a 30-day assignment to tell us what went wrong at the site.

“The panel’s terms of reference also include ascertaining whether there was a compromise of the building codes by the developer, his contractor, and statutory regulatory agencies”.

Members of the probe panel comprising professional builders, town planners, structural engineers and legal practitioners, all from the private sector, include the President of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Toyin Ayinde, as chairman and Ekundayo Onajobi, a lawyer in a private law firm, as secretary.

Other panel members are a structural engineer, Dr. Akintilo Idris Adeleke; an architect, Yinka Ogundairo; representative of Institute of Builders, Mr. Godfrey O. Godfrey, and Mrs. Bunmi Ibrahim, a property lawyer.

By: Boye Salau