Anambra Decides: Soludo Wins 17 LGs Out Of 19 …PDP Wins Ogbaru, YPP Takes Nnewi North …Supplementary Poll Holds In Ihiala, Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced the receipt of results from 19 local government areas in the state out of 21, with the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo leading the pack with significant margin.
As at the time of this report, the commission said that the remaining two, were being awaited and would be announced as soon as they are received.
The results were announced by the Returning Officers of the 19 respective LGAs.
However, Anambra State Returning Officers for the poll, Prof Florence Obi, announced that supplementary election will hold in Ihiala LGA tomorrow.
Election did not hold in the LGA on Saturday due to security concern.
The local government areas won by Soludo are Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Anambra East, Idemili North, Anambra West, Idemili South, Awka North, Onitsha South, Ekwusigo, Orunmba South, Nnewi South, Aguata, Onitsha North, and Njikoka.
The local government won by Ubah is his Nnewi North.
There were some upsets in the election.
For instance, the former governor of the state and vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi lost his Anaocha LGA to APGA.
The Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Senator Uche Ekwunife also lost to APGA in her Anaocha LGA.
Similarly, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige of APC lost his Idemili South LGA to APGA, just as the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Nkem Okeke, who defected to APC before the election, lost his Njikoka LGA to APGA.
A breakdown shows that Soludo won in Anambra West LGA with 1,918; to defeat APC’s Senator Andy Ubah who scored 1,233 votes; PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo who garnered 1,401; and YPP’s Senator Ifeanyi Ubah with 357.
In Awka North LGA, Soludo also won others with 1,908 votes against Andy Ubah’s 755; Valentine Ozigbo’s 840; and Ifeanyi Ubah’s 381 votes.
APGA also won in Idemili North LGA with 5,358 votes; followed by PDP which scored 2,312 votes; APC with 2,291; and YPP with 902.
However, the PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo clinched victory in Ogbaru LGA, scoring 3,445 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chukwuma Soludo of APGA who polled 3,051; while APC’s Andy Ubah garnered 1,178 votes to come a distant third, with Ifeanyi Uban of YPP getting 484.
In Ekwusigo LGA, Soludo polled 2,570 to win; as Ozigbo scored 1,857 votes; APC candidate got 1,237 votes; while YPP candidate took home 727.
Soludo further won in Nnewi South LGA with 3,243 to defeat APC, which scored 1,307 votes; PDP, which got 2,226; and YPP which took 1,327.
The APGA candidate also won in Aguata LGA with 9,136 votes to defeat APC candidate who got 4,773; PDP candidate with 3,798; and YPP candidate that garnered 1,070 votes.
In Onitsha North LGA, APGA also cruised to victory with 5,587 votes to beat APC 3,909; PDP 3,781; and YPP 682; just as Soludo trounced others in Orunmba South LGA 4,394 votes while his closest rival, Andy Ubah scored 2,060; to leave Ozigbo with 1,672 votes; and Ifeanyi Ubah with 887.
But the YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah got succour in Nnewi North LGA where he won others, clinching 6,485 votes; to Soludo’s 3,369; APC’s 1,278; and PDP’s 1,511.
In Njikoka LGA, Soludo also took home victory for APGA with 8,803 votes; APC 3,216; PDP 3,409; and YPP 924; just as he smiled home with victory in Onitsha South LGA with 4,281 votes; with APC scoring 2,050 votes; PDP 2,253 votes; and YPP 271.
In Idemili South LG, Soludo also repeated his winning streak with 2,312 votes to defeat APC 1,039; PDP 2,016; and YPP 752.
Also in Ayamelum LGA, APGA won the pack with 3,424 votes; followed by PDP which scored 2,804 votes; APC with 2,409 votes; and YPP 407.
In Anambra East LGA, Soludo also won with 9,746 votes; beating APC to 2,034 votes; PDP with 1,380 votes; and YPP 559.
Soludo also won in Anaocha LGA with 6,919 votes; closely followed by PDP with 5,108 votes; then APC with 2,085; and YPP with 868.
In Oyi LGA, Soludo won easily with 6,133 votes; followed by APC with 2,830 votes; PDP with 2,484 votes’ and YPP with 900 votes.
In Awka South LGA, Soludo polled his largest victory with 12,891 votes; with PDP coming a distant second with 5,498 votes; APC third with 2,595 votes; and YPP with 919.
In Dunukofia LGA, APGA scored 4,124 votes to win; while APC got 1,991 votes; PDP 1,680 votes; and YPP 1,360 votes.
In Onitsha South LGA, Soludo won with 4,281 votes; APC got 2,050 votes; PDP scored 2,253 votes; and YPP 271.
Meanwhile, a Supervisory Presiding Officer has reportedly “carted away” 41 results sheets in the Anambra Governorship election.
The Returning Officer in Idemili South Local Government of Area of the state, Dr Gabriel Othong, made this known while presenting results at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Awka, yesterday.
He said that the whereabouts of the INEC official and result sheets were unknown, adding that 41 of the 42 result sheets for 89 polling units were “carted away”.
Othong, who is from the University of Calabar, Cross River, noted that there was no election in Oba Ward 1, Oba Ward 11, and Akukwu ward all in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.
The returning officer explained that electoral officials were not deployed in some of the polling units due to cases of gunshots.
He said, “One of the SPOs carted 41 Result Sheets out of the 42 result sheets meant for the 89 polling units in the affected wards.
“Over 40, 000 voters were not able to vote in the affected areas due to the development.”
The agent of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ebere Obiakor, said election held in those places but the results were not collated.
But the collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, countered the position of the APC agent, saying there was no election in any of the affected places.
Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance corroborated Obiogbolu, insisting there was no election in those areas.
Be Professional, Wike Urges Police Officers …Tasks Christians On Prayers For State, Govt
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force to be professional in the discharge of their duties to ensure a safe and secured nation.
Wike stated this at the Groundbreaking/Foundation Laying Ceremony of Skills Acquisition Centre by the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Hajara Usman Baba at the Igwuruta Divisional Police Headquarters in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, last Friday.
This is as the Rivers State governor, has called on Christians and church leaders to continue in their prayers for the peace, development, and growth of the state.
The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, observed that, Nigeria needs men and women of the police and military to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties without regard to politics, ethnicity or creed.
Speaking to the President of POWA, who is also wife of the Inspector General of Police, the governor said, “We thank your husband, the Inspector General of Police through you, so far he has tried to be professional in the discharge of his duties. That is what Nigeria needs.
“I urge you to tell him to continue to strive to do so because it is the right way to go. He should remain steadfast and discharge his duties as a professional police officer. You can see that because he is doing his work professionally, it is robbing off on our police officers in the state.
“Our Commissioner of Police is performing very professionally, and you can see the result in the security of Rivers State. At least, every resident of the state can attest to the good security in the state. Rivers State is one of the most secured states in the country today. That is because the officers headed by the CP are doing their work professionally and cooperating with the governor and the state government to ensure safety of all, round the clock.
“I am very impressed with what you are doing here today, particularly that, you are matching your words with actions. We assure you that Rivers State Government will always support you to ensure that these laudable footprints come to fruition.
“We commend all officers through the CP and of cause all wives of our officers. Am sure if you are not giving your husbands the comfort and support they need, they would not be able to do what they are doing. Nowhere in the world is policing an easy job. When the entire family are supportive of the efforts of the officers, you begin to see the result.
“We thank you dear President of POWA, you have a heart of gold to ensure the wives and children of the officers of the Nigerian Police are catered for.
“They say don’t just give a man a fish, but teach him how to fish. This skill acquisition centre is to teach them how to fish. It is very important that the wives and children take education and skill acquisition very seriously. In the advent of emergencies, they should be able to stand and take care of those left in the family.
“The government of Rivers State has always taken steps to ensure that officers and men of the police force and other security agencies who have any problem in the cause of their service are attended to. The government does so to ensure those securing the state do so with confidence knowing that Rivers State Government will always have their back.
“Thank you for ensuring this effort truly manifests not only in the lives of dead officers but also those who are alive, including their wives and children,” he stressed.
In her remarks, the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajia Hajara Usman Baba thanked the governor for his continuous support to the officers and their wives in the state.
She noted that the skills acquisition centre was birthed to provide diverse skills for officers, their wives and children to be self-sufficient and proud members of society, and further encouraged wives of officers to continue being good and to keep the police barracks clean.
The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mr. Friday Eboka said, when completed, the centre would be of immense benefit to all police officers, their wives and children.
The CP noted that he was not surprised that the welfare of officers, especially junior ones has improved with the IGP on board.
The wife of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Mrs. Chimelum Eboka noted that when wives and children of officers are trained and empowered, they would be able to assist their husbands and contribute meaningfully to the Police Force and Nigeria.
Similarly, Governor Nyesom Wike has called on Christians and church leaders to continue in their prayers for the peace, development, and growth of the state.
Speaking during the Silver Jubilee Anniversary/Thanksgiving of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at the St. Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike acknowledged that the successes of his administration were largely attributable to God and the prayers from Christians.
The governor, who was also represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, further urged Christians not to relent in their prayers, noting that more successes at the end of his administration were very crucial.
According to him: “I call on the clergy and all Christians to continue to support our administration and to pray for us always. Do not rest on your oars. As Ecclesiastes 7:8 says, the end of a thing is better than the beginning thereof. As we move towards 2023, the end of this tenure, your prayers should intensify. Pray that we will end even better.”
The governor thanked the Bishopric for enhancing the educational development of the state through the establishment of the Diocesan Educational Centre to train and retrain clerics and others.
“Every opportunity or position given to you can be a fruit to eat or seed to sow. Governor Wike has used the opportunity to rule the state as a seed. He has sown in the development of our state, the lives of the people and growth of Christendom in the state.
“I thank you for honouring him and admitting him into the Nehemiah Hall of Fame. It is the right thing to do. Even Jesus our Lord, showed us the importance of sowing or investing your seed properly in the Parable of the Talents,” he added.
The Guest Minister and Bishop, Diocese of Enugu North, Rt. Rev. Sosthenes Eze, while delivering his sermon anchored on Romans 1:8-17 and themed: “I Am A Debtor,” acknowledged that all Christians are debtors to God and their fellow human.
Taking the examples of Joseph and Daniel from the Holy Scriptures, he admonished Christians to develop Christlike-character to be responsible to people and the society.
He maintained that a man who recognises that he was a debtor, understands that the call of God on him was to serve, save and preserve the people.
Eze encouraged Christians to make peace with God, be anointed by the Holy Spirit, study the scriptures always and remain prayerful to grow spiritually.
He further admitted that Wike has carried out drastic infrastructural development as everyone who enters the state was aware of the visible good changes, just as he advised that the next phase of Rivers development should be in the area of industrialisation since the state now has a conducive environment.
The Lord Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo said the investiture of Governor Nyesom Wike into the Nehemiah Hall of Fame was in recognition of his infrastructural and economic reforms being put in place across the state.
The Tide Correspondent Sweeps SACA Awards …As RSG Pledges Support To Combat HIV/AIDS
Tide Health Correspondent of The Tide Newspaper, Sogbeba Dokubo, last weekend, in Port Harcourt garnered two top awards from the South-South SACA Awards.
Dokubo took home the Outstanding Investigative Story and Outstanding Diversified News Story Awards.
She dominated the award list further with her NGO: Journalists’ Alliance Against HIV and Media Initiative Against HIV/AIDS.
Over the years, Dokubo has through her reports pushed for behavioural change and campaigned to raise awareness about the dreaded virus.
She stood out among other broadcast journalists from the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC).
The Outstanding Media Performance Award went to Imaobong Akpabio of AKBC, while Amelok Ndong of the Pioneer clinched the Outstanding Feature Story award.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has affirmed that it has broken new grounds in its effort to deliver quality healthcare to Rivers people.
The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo disclosed this during the first NACA HIV Award Night at Landmark Hotel in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Fanny Barango, Banigo said as part of deliberate efforts to give succour to people living with HIV, Wike abolished health facility user-fees for persons living with HIV and took over payments in all public health facilities.
Banigo said the governor had established a Faculty of Medicine in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital that has been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment.
According to the deputy governor, the Mother and Child Hospital, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer/Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, the upgraded Government House Clinic, as well as the zonal hospitals in the three senatorial districts were set up to add value to the health system.
Banigo expressed delight that NACA South-South Zonal Office produced NACA HIV Media Reference Package for Practitioners, and noted that it has been adopted as a national resource document, which has been placed on the website of NACA for wider dissemination to the public.
She said as the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) Ambassador to NACA in Rivers State, she would continue to collaborate with NACA in perfecting the good work they were carrying out in the South-South Zone and Nigeria as a nation.
Shortly after being announced as the state with the Outstanding Media Advocacy, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, pledged support of state government against checking HIV /AIDs.
Nsirim, who spoke through the Director of Enlightenment in the ministry, Mr Celestine Ogolo, said the state has been partnering with NACA , National Council Against HIV and AIDS in the fight to curb the virus.
He said, “All the platforms of our ministry are open and available for the campaigns”.
Lauding the award recipients and South-South Office of NACA, Nsirim commended organisations and individuals who are on the frontline to check the menace, and urged them not to relent.
On her part, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of NACA, Dr. Uduak Daniel, explained that the intention of the zonal office is to ensure that all the State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA) live up to expectations as far as containing the spread of HIV is concerned, even in the midst of COVID-19.
“Not long after the Zonal Office was commissioned in 2020, the corona virus pandemic came in and HIV now had other public health issues to compete with.
“This made us in the South-South very innovative and flexible working with other partners and stakeholders. We were able to ensure that we had contingency plans for the NACA and COVID-19 integration”, she said.
Daniel explained further that working with partners, “we were able to ensure that HIV was still in the fore front of everything public health”, adding that while it had not been easy, there had been rewards.
Some of the gains recorded within the period in the South-South Zonal response, she said, include the strengthening of structures in SACAs in the Zone, such that even those without functional boards could still operate effectively.
By: Soibi Max-Alalibo & Kevin Nengia
