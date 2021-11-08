48 Lives Lost In One Month Of 61 Crashes In Kwara

Media professionals in Nigeria have been called upon to be guided by the ethics of the profession by presenting balanced, unbiased and factual news reports and analysis, devoid of sensationalism and stereotyping.

The call was made in Umuahia, Abia State over the weekend in a communique issued at the end of a two-day seminar organised by the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), in collaboration with Forte and Heinz Limited, on the Role of the Media in Combating Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Nigeria.

“Media professionals, as a matter of responsibility, should strive to use official, credible and trusted sources of information while reporting terrorism”, adding that media professionals should be in the forefront of promoting peace and journalism in the country by publishing news reports and analysis that discourage violent extremism and terrorism but emphasise on peace and unity of the country.

The workshop which was attended by journalists from the five States in the South- East Zone of the country, was aimed at training the participants on how the Media, through their reportage, can combat terrorism in Nigeria.

Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, declared the workshop open.

Speaking while welcoming the participants, the Executive Secretary of NPC, Mr. Francis N. Nwosu, said the concern of the Council was not on why the media cover or report terrorism but how they report or cover it.

Nwosu further explained that the workshop was aimed at enhancing the instrumentality and capacity of media professionals on how to report, especially in a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria and to seek how the media could report on how the activities of terrorists could be mitigated.

Maintaining that the Media has a crucial role to play in combating violent extremism and terrorism in the country through their reportage, the communique noted that

since media reports embolden terrorists, the media should reduce the attention given to terrorists and terrorist activities in their reportage.

“The media should stop giving undue publicity to terrorism and terrorist activities; as well as types of coverage that may portray media as accomplices of terrorists.

“ The media should employ their professional skills in maintaining the delicate balance between the Public’s right to know and National interest to avoid setting the country on fire

“ The media must stop making itself an asset for the terrorists by shifting from the current drive for Breaking News to prioritizing public safety and National interest and responsible journalism”.

Continuing, the communique further advised the media to be very careful in publishing reports in order not to wittingly or unwittingly help extremists or terrorists to achieve their primary goal of spreading fear and sowing the seed of discord among the people or communities in the country.

“There is the need for improved networking among media houses/professionals on the one hand and the media with other stakeholders, particularly, the security agencies to tame escalating terrorism in the country

“ Journalists covering terrorism should be manda torily equipped with adequate resources to enhance networking among journalists working in their line of duty”.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu