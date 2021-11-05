Business
Workers Shut ABSUTH Over 22 Months Salary Arrears
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, has shut down operations at the state’s apex health institution indefinitely.
The action followed the expiration of the warning strike issued by JAC to the Abia State Government via a letter dated October 20 and acknowledged by the government.
The Chairman of JAC, Samuel Kalu, told newsmen yesterday in Aba, that organised labour in ABSUTH resolved to embark on the strike as the government did not meet their demands.
The letter made available to The Tide souce was signed by representatives of the unions.
The unions are the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI).
The letter states, “We, the Joint Unions of ABSUTH under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) wish to inform the government that we have exhausted our patience and can no longer watch our members and their families die in penury due to non-payment of 22 months salary arrears.
“This has been made known to the government through previous notices especially the notice of April 15, 2021, and the subsequent suspension on April 16, 2021.
“Equally, we wish to inform the government that for the past seven years, no pensioner in ABSUTH had been paid a dime and this cannot be allowed to continue.
“Consequently, the JAC gives the government seven days ultimatum to address these grievances or face an indefinite strike action from midnight of Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to press home our demands.”
Kalu said that the unions could no longer endure the treatment the state government was meting out to them.
He noted that the unions waited until now to announce the strike because, “we had been hoping that after everything, Abia Government will change its minds and obey an earlier agreement we entered to be paying us consistently and gradually.
“But the state government remained adamant and reneged on its promise.
“We waited to this time because of the weekend and the sit-at-home in the South East and now, it is official that ABSUTH workers have resumed an indefinite strike because the government had not responded as expected.
“We have told them that if they are considerate to pay us five months arrears at once, we will consider the patients that need the services of the hospital and return but if not, the strike continues”.
2022: NASS On Rescue Mission As NIPOST Receives Zero Capital Vote
The National Assembly, yesterday, raised its voice against zero allocation given to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) capital expenditures proposal for the year 2022, even as the lawmakers insisted on giving the agency a capital vote.
Amidst expectations that the NIPOST will be unbundled next year, the agency was slammed a zero allocation from N137.2billion capital votes earmarked for the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its parastatals.
The ministry, in its proposed budget for 2022, got an appropriation of N160.593billion budget, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
While the ministry got N85.231billion for capital votes, NIMC got N46.533billion and NIGCOMSAT N5.440billion, leaving NIPOST with only overhead and personnel costs.
The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Communications gave the information, yesterday, during budget defence session it had with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami and heads of agencies under the ministry at the National Assembly.
Chairman of the committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed disappointment over the development, and said it was wrong for the agency not to be given any capital vote for 2022 fiscal year.
Tinubu specifically asked the minister whether the zero capital budget allocation proposed for NIPOST in 2022 was based on non-request by the agency or lack of funds.
The committee, she added, may have to appropriate something for the agency, if there was no solid reason for the zero allocation.
In his response, Pantami said, he was not against some votes taken from the capital estimates of the ministry for NIPOST, as he pointed out that the unbundling of the agency into three separate bodies would be done in 2022.
He said: “I’m not against the committee taking about N200million from N85.231billion capital vote of the ministry to NIPOST”.
According to Pantami, the unbundling of NIPOST in 2022 will give birth to three different agencies which will include a Property Development Company that will manage the 2,500 properties of the agency located across the country.
Responding to questions on the increase observed in the personnel cost of the ministry which rose from N981million appropriated in 2020 to N1.032billion proposed for 2022 fiscal year, the minister said the increase arose from salaries of newly recruited staff posted to the ministry by the Federal Civil Service Commission.
The ministry’s recurrent expenditure proposal of N160.593billion has a total of N86.488billion for the ministry, N8.226billion for NIGCOMSAT, N13.116billion for NIPOST and N52.761billion for NIMC.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
MTN To Sell N101bn Stakes In Nigerian Unit
MTN plans to sell shares in the carrier’s Nigerian unit worth about 101 billion naira, continuing a plan to dispose of assets and pay down debts.
Africa’s largest mobile-phone operator will offer 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria, which is listed in Lagos in 2019, according to a statement yesterday.
The move is part of a broader plan to sell about 14 percent of the parent company’s holding in its largest and most profitable unit, the group said.
MTN shares yesterday morning rose as much as 3.6 percent in Johannesburg, the most in almost a month. The stock has surged138% this year, the best performer on the FTSE/JSE Africa Top40 Index, as investors cheer various cash-raising exercises.
The Nigeria sale comes as MTN looks to finalise a sale-and-leaseback of its South African telecom-mast portfolio and list shares in the Uganda operation in Kampala.
The company also netted some proceeds from the initial public offering of towers firm IHS in New York last month.
MTN said third-quarter service revenue gained by 19%, driven by data and fintech sales.
Entrepreneurs Grow Faster As Cooperatives -Stakeholder
The President of Amazing Grace Co-operative, Dr. (Mrs) Apollonia Onyemaechi Eke, has said that entrepreneurs who are the oxygen of the economy grow faster as co-operatives.
Eke in an interview with The Tide said Amazing Grace Co-operative that is over 21 years with one million membership has empowered and aided the growth of many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
She noted that the essence of co-operatives is to empower and benefit the businesses of her members, adding that growing as an individual enterprise exposes one to limitations, especially in the area of accessing funds.
Amazing Grace Co-operative she said has empowered many businesses and entrepreneurs and are currently joining forces with iEBS Matrixx and Victorious Flourish Co-operatives to empower more businesses to survive the challenges of Covid-19.
The President retereited that co-operatives can secure loans for their members and also do businesses that would yield interest as well as secure grants for business growth.
“The powers of co-operatives cannot be over- emphasised and the essence of joining hands together is to achieve better results in empowering as many Nigerians as possible.
“The problem of giving out loans by banks is recovery but this problem can be solved if the entrepreneurs come as co-operatives”, she said.
In his contribution, the Senior Registrar of Co-operatives Societies, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Rivers State, Mr. Charles Nwabuike said, “Co-operative society means the coming together of people or entrepreneurs to work as a team to improve their social and economic lives.
“Co-operative is the vehicle to use and create whealt in the atmosphere where there are setbacks and poverty, especially this present time in the history of the nation’s economy”.
He said the duty of the ministry is to ensure that co-operatives carry out their operations as enshrined in the law regulating their activities.
Nwabuike also expressed concern that, “there is knowledge Gap in the operations of some co-operatives in the state, which the ministry is working hard to regulate.
“Co-operative activities in Nigeria is not doing badly but there is much to still achieve. There is also room for improvement for us to meet up with other countries”.
By: Lilian Peters
