Niger Delta
Rep Tasks Warring Communities On Peace
The member Representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Francis Waive, has called on the warring communities of Okwagbe and Owhawha in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State to sheathe their swords.
In a statement, Waive said, “This is a clarion call on my people the good people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency for peace. The communal conflicts are becoming too frequent.
“We are all one people with a common heritage. Our ancestors lived together for hundreds of years without any war amongst them. We have also lived together peacefully without any acrimony until the recent misunderstandings.
“What is happening now is strange. Strange to our history, culture and religion. Several lives have been lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed. The livelihoods of our people are affected.
Most of these conflicts are centred around ownership of land.
“We know that land belongs to God. We all met the land and will all die someday, leaving land behind. The fights and war amongst us are simply needless and worthless. Anyone can initiate a war by inciting others but no one can tell how war will end or who will be the casualties.
“Peace is always better than war. Diplomacy should be employed rather than violence. I have had to spend countless hours and days reaching out to community and youth leaders, security agencies, traditional rulers and leaders, local government council chairmen, political and religious leaders and others in different spheres of influence during these challenging times to restore and maintain peace.
“Negotiation is better than war. Tug of war results in nothing but ill-feeling, injury, death, poverty and everything evil. Violence puts a stop to development. War does nothing but cause pain and suffering. We need tolerance and negotiation which are unfailing peace strategies.
“I urge our people to use non-violent tactics like judicial processes, information warfare, lobbying, and a spirit of give and take to handle issues. I especially thank all our leaders who have worked hard to restore peace in each of the communities where violence had occurred.
“Since the Okwagbe/Owhawha crisis is the latest, let me specifically call on both sides to embrace peace and refrain from any action that can negatively affect the relative peace now enjoyed”.
Niger Delta
EFCC Arrests 20 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in C’River
The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.
EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement said the suspects were arrested at three different locations in Calabar, Cross River state on Tuesday.
He said while some were arrested at Parliamentary Extension, others were arrested at Ikot Ene Obong 8 miles and Ekorimim Housing Extension.
The suspects are: Sylvester Lucky, a 30-year- old car dealer from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Samuel Uwanikone, 20, from Sapele in Delta State; Samuel Olofu, 21, from Benue State; Christopher Apuya, 20, from Obudu LGA of Cross River State; Esiso Mathew, 22, from Sapele in Delta State; Eyare Ernest, 20, from Boki LGA of Cross River State; Pedro Nsokedinam, 25, from Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State.
Others are, Chimemma Mathew, 21,,fashion designer from Awka in Anambra State; Chukwudubem Chukwunewubze, 21, from Nnewi LGA of Anambra State and Chima Okeukwu, 20, from Oru west L. G.A in Imo State
Others are: Jisu Ojocule, 20, from Ibaji in Kogi State; Michael Jonah, 25, from Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Daniel Lukpata, 25, from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Dickson Elvis, 24, from Oghara in Delta State; Valentine Eshuru, 24, from Ogoja LGA of Cross River State; Sunday Henry,23, from Akwa Ibom State; Kanu Obinna, 32, from Arondizuogu in Imo State; Agbedia Blessing, 23, from Delta State, Edet Obase, 25, from Yako L GA of Cross River State and Emenonye Kelechi, 36 years old car dealer and indigene of Bende in Abia State
“At the time of their arrest, the following items were recovered from them: Two Mercedes Benz C300, a Lexus 300 Saloon car, a Toyota Corolla Car and Two Toyota Camry cars (Spider). Over ten Laptops, several mobile phones and wrist watches were also recovered from them.
“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he said.
Niger Delta
UBTH Fetes Commissioner, WMA’s President-Elect
The management of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City honoured two of its staff who have distinguished themselves in local and international health care.
Prof. Obehi Akoria, a consultant physician and head of the Geriatric team in the hospital who was appointed as Edo State Commissioner for Health, and Dr. Osahon Enabulele, a consultant in Family Medicine who was recently elected President of the World Medical Association (WMA) were given special awards for bringing honour to the hospital.
Speaking at a dinner organised for them by the hospital in Benin, the UBTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki commended the two staff for making UBTH very proud, saying the hospital will continue to serve as a pool of capable professionals that government at all levels and international bodies can draw from.
He thanked the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for appointing Prof. Akoria as Health Commissioner, who he described as a hard working woman that gives everything in service and also a team player who has put in her best to achieve optimum result in the healthcare space.
Obaseki also described Enabulele as a trailblazer and the first African to emerge as world’s number one medical doctor.
He noted that Enabulele had continued to champion the improvement of healthcare system not just in Edo State and the nation but the world at large.
The honorees thanked the hospital management for the recognition and award of excellence and promised to keep the UBTH flag flying.
In her response, Prof. Obehi Akoria expressed appreciation to the state governor for an opportunity to serve and learn as Commissioner for health.
She thanked her colleagues in the hospital for their support since her appointment and promised not only to make healthcare system better but also to ensure health for all in the state.
Also expressing his appreciation to the UBTH management, Enabulele, urged his colleagues to hold their heads high wherever they find themselves and never consider themselves inferior to anyone.
He described WMA as a body of immense resources and expressed hope that more Nigerians, especially from Edo State would join hands with him to bring the resources to bear in the country.
“My pre-occupation right now is to see how to mentor people to be at that level to meet the Edo dream, the UBTH dream and the Nigerian dream. I hope to see more Nigerian’s come to that level and I am doing all I can to get people on board to ensure continuity. But there must be sacrifices as this is the first time a Nigerian, an African, has risen to this level in WMA since 1947.
“I pledge once again that as we move forward in doing the real work, I will not undermine the work you’ve given us,” he assured.
Niger Delta
NLC Decries A’Ibom High Debt Profile
The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed fears over the state’s rising debt portfolio.
The body warned that if left unchecked, the debt may spell doom for the state. in the face of the current economic quagmire,
It further criticised the appropriation of N50 billion in the 2022 budget to service public debt.
The body’s stance was disclosed by the state chapter’s chairperson, Comrade Sunny James, at a public hearing on the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill organised by the House of Assembly on Tuesday in Uyo.
“This is against N45.69 billion for this year 2021 and in 2020 which ragged N20.7 billion,” he pointed out.
The chairman also frowned at the state government’s growing appetite for financing long-term capital projects with non-concessionary commercial bank loans with short average-to-time maturity.
He called on the state legislators to take a close look at the scenario with the view to saving the state from going bankrupt.
He said: “A whopping N50 billion would be used to service the public debt. In 2021, debt servicing consumed N45.69 billion while in 2020 it gulped N20.7 billion.
“The Nigeria Labour Congress submits that the State’s rising debt portfolio is not sustainable in the face of persistent volatility in the primary energy products market and the global spectacle of energy transition.
“We have noted an increasing preference by the state government for the financing of long-term capital projects with non-concessionary commercial bank loans with short-average-to-time maturity (ATM).
“This belies rumoured vested interest in this regard is patently unhealthy for the state’s finances. We appeal to this honourable House to safe-guard our future by taking a more than cursory look at the nature and structure of the state’s debts,” he stressed.
Earlier, the speaker of the House, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, in his opening address said the public hearing was on the bill for a law to appropriate monies out of the consolidated revenue fund and capital development fund to the service of Akwa Ibom state government and other matters connected therewith.
Bassey stated that the exercise re-echoed the commitment of the 7th Assembly to live up to its mandate of making people-oriented laws and the abiding promise to have stakeholders and the generality of the people of the state fully involved in its deliberations through participatory legislation.
The speaker, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mrs. Felicia Bassey, said the House would take all contributions presented by all participants at the public hearing, and where applicable, shall form part of the final draft of the bill before passage into law.
