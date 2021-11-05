News
Diversity, Nigeria’s Greatest Endowment, NIPR Affirms …As Nsirim Cautions Youths Against Negative Narrative
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that Nigeria’s greatest endowment remains her diversity.
The National President of the institute, Mallam Muktar Sirajo said this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt while declaring open the South-South Citizens’ Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security.
Sirajo said dispersing the nation’s diversity amount would to questioning why God created Nigeria in the first place.
He, however, said that the nation’s leaders since Independence have failed to explore the rich diversities of the nation for development.
Sirajo regretted that Nigerian leaders have failed to transcend both ethnic and religious backgrounds to unite the country.
According to him, fighting one another would amount to disobeying God, adding that every generation of Nigerians ought to improve on what they met on ground.
He also called on the younger generation not to make the mistakes of their predecessors, stressing that channels of communication must not be allowed to break down in order to foster unity in the country.
Sirajo said the summit was fallout of consultations among various groups in the country.
He expressed sadness at the deteriorating socio-economic and security status of the country and hoped that the outcome of the summit would encourage an agenda for a healthy dialogue for better nation.
In his keynote address on the topic: “National Integration, Peace and Security a former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase recommended a holistic reform of the Nigeria Police and the entire Nigerian internal security system and institutions to address their overlapping functions that engender budgetary wastage, inter-agency rivalry and uncoordinated approach to internal security management.
He also recommended legal and operational reforms of the present system with the objective of having a workable and efficient and effective policing system that could give prospects for internal security of the country.
The Chairman, National Planning Committee of the summit, Dr. Ike Neliaku regretted that majority of Nigerians have no confidence in the government, adding that events across the country show that Nigeria was not yet a state but a nation.
He said it behooves the government and stakeholders to build a better Nigeria that would restore hope to the people.
Neliaku also stressed the need for programmes and policies that would promote mutual respect and friendship among stakeholders in the country.
He said the summit was an attempt by the NIPR to build friendship, adding that the task of building a new Nigeria lies with Nigerians, and not any other people.
On his part, the Royal Father of the day, King Felix Otuwarikpo called for a national summit of first class traditional rulers to address the various challenges facing the nation.
Otuwarikpo, who is the Eze Upata and regent of Ekpeye Kingdom, said the traditional institution was the custodian of the values of the people.
He regretted that the politicisation of the institution was responsible for many traditional rulers not residing in their domains.
Chairman of the South-South summit, Prof. Ndowa Lale, urged the institute not to compromise the core values of what the society was known for.
He expressed the hope that the event would bring about good governance and accountability in the country.
Earlier, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim had called on youths to forbid themselves from being used as soldiers for negative propaganda and narrative about Nigeria.
Reminding the youths that the future of Nigeria belongs to them, Nsirim, who doubles as the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Institute of Public Relations, urged them to raise up an army that would change their status quo.
“What happened with the #EndSARS will open the eyes of all Nigerians to know that time comes in the history of a people when the masses will rise up to challenge dictatorial tendencies.
“And I believe that the youths of Nigeria should build on the gains of #EndSARS and begin to galvanise and mobilise themselves to begin to talk about how Nigeria can be better”, he said.
Nsirim also urged the leaders of the country to know that the time has come for a patriotic spirit that would bind people together than the spirit that divides.
While commending the Governing Council of the NIPR for organising the summit with the theme: “Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust”, Nsirim said Nigerians must begin to dialogue again as brothers and sisters to also rebuild trust.
“What has happened over the years is that those who gain from the dichotomy that exist along cultural and religion lines have used it to their own advantage while the majority of the masses of Nigerians suffer.
“We must tell ourselves the truth that the time has come as a people for us to rebuild our nation. Nigerians must congregate and begin to talk to ourselves as people that God brought together by his divine inspiration.
He noted that Nigeria is endowed with abundant human and natural resources but lacked the right leadership that would galvanise all the resources for the benefit of the people.
By: John Bibor
Pray For Peace In Nigeria, Nsirim Tasks Christians
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on Christians to always pray for the peace, security, prosperity, and upliftment of the land so as to be prosperous and secured too, saying that the cry for revival has become imminent in the face of the prevailing challenges of the nation.
Nsirim, represented by the Director of Administration of his ministry, Eze Samuel Ugochuku Onyeka, who made the remarks in an address at a one-day prayer conference organised by the Eminent Rivers Indigenous Ministers Network (ERMIN) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also reiterated that leadership not anchored on God will not finish well.
He called on leaders at different strata of life to stop depending on human wisdom and head knowledge but to learn to rely on God till their end.
Nsirim charged all persons to shun secret sins and seek God so as to enjoy peace, rest, mercy, grace, and help among other numerous blessings from God.
In a keynote address at the event, the state Police Commissioner, Friday Eboka, represented by ASP Kate Agwana of Elekahia Police Station, said that it is only God that gives revival and that there is need for men to start early in life to win souls for God since no human being knows for how long he will live before being called to come and give account of our lives on Earth.
The police commissioner, who also used the opportunity to share some security tips with the people, called on men obey the laws of God, which are akin to the laws of the land, warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse to thwart or disobey the law.
Earlier, the President of Rivers State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Stanley Dimkpa, sued for unity among members of the group that will bring about interceding for the state and nation, and the building up of one another so as to shun the tendency of pull down syndrome prevalent presently in human society.
The President of CAN, represented by Pastor Uche Odinichi, reiterated that CAN will continue to partner and encourage groups within Christian faith who has noble ideals and goals, commending the oganisers for putting up such a gigantic prayer exercise at a time like this.
Giving a brief exultation at the event, Bishop I. G. Bobmanuel urged members of ERMIN not to be sentimental but be focused and open-minded in pursuing their ideals.
The clergyman who decried the level of disunity and careless in the body of Christ, charging members of the group to always come together to revive themselves as to be able to revive themselves so as to geyret revival for the society, reminding all that revival entails lot of sacrifice.
The conference featured sing songs,prayers, exhortations, the 2023 general elections, among other items.
N22.1bn Earned Allowances: NAAT Threatens To Shut Labs, Research Centres
The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted that the N22.1billion approved by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances should be disbursed fairly in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by all parties.
Recall that three unions, namely, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) got an approval of N22.127billion to settle outstanding Earned Allowances.
But the alleged directive by government that ASUU should take a lion share of 75percent of the total sum, while the other three unions share the remaining 25percent among themselves appears to be brewing tension among the various unions.
NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while briefing the media, yesterday, expressed disappointment in government over refusal to stick to the MoU dated February 4, 2021.
According to Nwokoma, the 25percent allocated to the non-teaching staff unions should be clearly allocated to each union on the basis of signed FGN/university2009 agreement.
NAAT equally decried the spate of abduction within the university system, describing Tuesday’s kidnapping of six persons at University of Abuja as unfortunate.
It also condemned the spate of building collapse in the country, insisting that government should ensure that all agencies must adhere to building regulations.
He said, “NAAT considered the recent spate of kidnapping and killings in the country with concern, especially with the kidnap of some staff of the University of Abuja and call on government at all levels to adopt proactive strategies of preventing security breach around all campuses and the larger community
“NAAT is concerned with the spate of building collapse in the country and attendant loss of lives and properties associated with the collapse. NAAT is calling on relevant agencies of government at all levels to ensure adherence of all building projects with the building regulations”.
On vaccination, he said, “Our position on compulsory vaccination for our workers is that we are of the view that it is very wrong for the government to say that vaccination should be compulsory. Vaccination cannot and should not be made compulsory for citizens.
“We will rather plead with the government to work on the conscience of the people or encourage people to go and do vaccination if anybody thinks he should take it. We are asking the government to please withdraw that deadline as it is not proper to ask citizens to be compulsorily vaccinated.”
N359bn Spent On East-West Road, FG Alleges
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that over N359billion has so far been spent on the construction of the 657-kilometre East-West Road dualisation project.
The contract for the road project stretching from Effurun in Delta State to Calabar in Cross River State, was awarded in November, 2006, but has experienced unprecedented hiccups in terms of completion.
Akpabio made the disclosure during the ministry’s 2021 budget performance review and 2022 proposed budget consideration to the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, in Abuja.
The minister said bearing in mind the objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of ongoing projects, the ministry was considering raising funds from other sources to ensure the completion of section I-IV of the road before the end of this administration.
He noted that the preparation of the ministry’s budget was conceived in line with the Federal Government 2022 Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability premised on repositioning the economy on part of growth and resilience.
He resented a total budgetary proposal of N28,131,295,396 for the ministry, comprising personal, N1,692,591,184; overhead, N877,089,120 and capital, N25,561,615,092.
The minister noted that “The ministry ensured that core projects were consistent with the administrations agenda policies/strategies contained in the Medium Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2021-2025, according priority to on-going projects.”
Speaking earlier, during the budget presentation, Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Hon Essien Ekpeyong assured that the National Assembly was committed to the security of lives and investment in the Niger Delta region and for the economic and social activities to strive.
He said the budget proposal of N25.56billion would be given due attention in line with the 2021 budgetary review.
