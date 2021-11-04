Odili: APC’s Plot To Hijack 2023 Elections – PDP

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has said that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children as well as the lack of recognition of the role women play in the nurturing of their children. This she said as she advocated the adoption of the Child Rights Act in all the States of the federation.

At a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt last week, Justice Nyesom-Wike implored all the States of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.

She urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. According to her, women who provide their children with useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.

Justice Nyesom-Wike implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in which they are expected to give back to the society. According to her, the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all others miscreants engaged in different vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got. “And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall away. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail “ She added.

Justice Nyesom-Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the barriers, stating that .”FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. She thus sued for a continuous representation of people especially the indigent, who cannot afford lawyers.

Corroborating Her Excellency’s stand, The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, enthused that educating and supporting women is not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but an endeavour that always pays when invested in, adding that when you educate a woman, you see the result almost immediately from within the family and even beyond.

”You give a woman a trust, especially in public service, you see results. We have several of you in very key positions in our government and we know how trust worthy you have been.” He declared.

The Sokoto State governor charged the female lawyers to continue to work with other well meanings Nigerians towards making sure that there is good governance in country.

On her part, the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden noted that even if some governors have been gender friendly, there is still so much exclusion of women in the processes of governance. Thus she said, the clamour for inclusive governance will continue until women are given prime roles in the affairs of society.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi