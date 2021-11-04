Women
My Award, A Call To Greater Service – NAWOJ DNP
The Deputy National President (DNP) of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Comrade Okonkwo Ogabu Lilian, has described the gesture shown her recently by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, MWAN, Rivers State Chapter, as a call to greater service
Very recently, a humanitarian service award was presented to Comrade Okonkwo Ogabu Lilian, by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, MWAN, Rivers State Chapter. This according to MWAN, was in recognition of her numerous humanitarian services to humanity.
Presenting the award, the Out going MWAN President, Dr Vetty Agala, recalled the activities of Comrade Okonkwo Ogabu especially in carrying out advocacy on issues affecting women, and girls as well as other vulnerable groups in the society, and urged her to keep up the good work.
In the same vein, the National President of MWAN, Professor Rosemary Ogu, who confessed to have witnessed the activities of the NAWOJ DNP over the years, eulogized her for her immense contribution to humanity and thanked her for partnering with the medical women in the state.
In an interview with The Tide Woman Editor, Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi, Comrade Lilian alwho emphasised that the award simply motivates her to do more, explained that as a leader, what the award translates to her is that every leader must be careful, cautious and conscious of what he or she does as non of his acts is hidden before the public. “ It all means that if you are getting it right or wrong, the world is watching”, she said.
Comrade Ogabu explained that her passion for issues concerning women and the girl child as well as the downtrodden, which was virtually in consonance with the program of the medical women, made it easier for her to partner with them.
Meanwhile the leadership and members of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, in the South South ZONE F, have described Mrs Ogabu’s recognition as an honour well deserved.
In a message signed by NAWOJ Zonal Secretary, Zone F, Comrade Eunice Emeyazia, the association congratulated her for such feat while encouraging her to keep it up.
Meanwhile, the excited awardee, appreciating the gesture, thanked MWAN for the recognition and promised to do more to champion the cause of humanity.
The Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Dr Mrs ipalibo Harry Banigo, also aplauded the awardee for p partnering with MWAN to serve humanity.
Women
Women Give FG Ultimatum To Set Up NDDC Board
Scores of women from the Niger Delta region have threatened to march round the streets of Port Harcourt as well as
the corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission naked if the President Muhammadu Buhari failed to inaugurate a substantive board of the commission within seven days.
The women, including activists, opinion leaders and professionals across the nine states of the region, under the auspices of Wailing Women of Niger Delta (WWND) lamented that the people of the region had been taken for granted for too long while those they looked up to had let them down.
The women in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday were accompanied by some members of Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative, saying lack of substantive board for NDDC had further impoverished the region insisting that they were hard hit by the hardship.
The President of WWND, Oney Nwadighi, who read the statement in Port Harcourt on Monday said, “”The current running stalemate at the NDDC is due to the noncompliance with the Act establishing the commission and this is a grevious breach of trust.
“The commission has been subjected to sole administratorship for years now particularly at the behest of the current supervision without accountability. We see a clear class conspiracy to privatize the NDDC at the detriment of our people.
“Unfortunately our men and fathers have given up and gone to sleep while our region gropes in the dark of underdevelopment under the current watch.
“We demand that the Federal Government should within the next seven days constitute the substantive board of the NDDC including the Governors Advisory Coubcil of the Commission in keeping with the relevant provisions of the NDDC Act.
The women, clad in black attires, called on the federal government to publish the forensic audit report of the commissio and condemned a grand plot to sustain the ongoing sole administration of NDDC till the end Buhari’s government.
They asked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to account for all the billions of naira that accrued to NDDC during the two-year period of the current administration.
“Enough is enough. We will not take it. The Federal Government and Senator Godswill Akpabio can no longer take the Niger Delta for a ride. We shall come out naked and insist on our right as the burden bearers of the region. It shall no longer be business as usual. They should get ready to kill us all,” the statement added.
The aggrieved women posited that there were no more excuses to keep delaying the board’s inauguration other than undermining the core mandates of NDDC.
Women
Enugu Trains 400 Women, 200 Youths In ICT
The Enugu State Government has commenced the training of 400 women in software Information Technology (IT) Infusion Programme and 200 young men in high powered, life altering and wealth creating tech courses, at the newly established Enugu State Tech Hub Centres in the state.
The IT training scheme, known as “The Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme”, according to the General Manager of Enugu Tech Hub Centre, Mr. Chidubem Anoworem, is for 600 youths, to be trained over a period of three months, which will enable the students to learn Data Science and Visualisation, and Product Design, free of charge.
The General Manager added that the Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme is also the biggest Software Infusion Programme that prioritised women over men in the ratio of 400 women to 200 men.
Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the software IT infusion students at the Enugu State Tech Hub Centre in Enugu, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir Obi Kama explained that the programme will “empower the participants to build cutting-edge innovation that will solve real problems and also create a new wealth index for youths in Enugu State”.
Kama further disclosed that the IT infusion programme for women was in keeping with Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to gender equality as well as its unrelenting and unequivocal passion for enhancing the capacity of youths of Enugu State in IT innovations as a veritable vehicle for wealth creation, economic growth and self-reliance.
The Science and Technology Commissioner commended the management team of the Tech Hub Centres for their bold initiatives and great strides in partnering Tech Hub giants such as Microsoft and TECH4DEV to launch the mega software infusion programme for the targeted audience.
He pointed out that the programme is free and runs for four weeks, noting that the State Ministry of Science and Technology is proud of the commitment, energy and passion being displayed by the Enugu Tech Hub in exceeding the expectations in its roadmap of infusing technology-driven innovations in the youth, aimed at changing the innovation index of the state.
While congratulating the graduands, sir Kama urged the fresh students to remain steadfast and take full advantage of the programme to impart knowledge and “bring about the generation shift this government hopes to achieve before the end of 2022 in making Enugu State the Hub for tech infusion, incubation and acceleration of tech start ups in South East”.
In her address, the Commissioner for Special Duties and the Focal Person, Enugu Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo revealed that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres were not only designed to provide trainings and Technology solutions to the challenges confronting the society, but also to acquaint the beneficiaries with the necessary skills to be able to set up their own technology hubs in their various communities.
Hon. Agbo maintained that the centres equally provide the platform for businesses to thrive.
She therefore enjoined the youth of Enugu State to utilize the State Tech Hub Centres to realize their potentials instead of indulging in unlawful activities and waiting endlessly for limited vacancies in both federal and state civil services.
Also in his remarks, the General Manager of the Enugu Tech Hub Centre, Mr. Anoworem, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sound vision in establishing the Enugu State Tech Hub Centres in Enugu Urban and Obollo-Afor, stating that the great initiative will positively impact the youth of the state in IT innovation.
Mr. Anoworem further explained that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres have produced a lot of students in the IT infusion programme which started in September 2021 and lasted for 4weeks.
He stressed that the programme was specifically on IT software skills like 3D animation, video editing, data analysis using excel, online collaboration software tools and graphics design.
One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduating students.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Women
Women Plan To Build Pastor’s House
The Women Department of the Ascension Apostolic Church, Elekahia headquarters, is sourcing for N4.5million for the construction of the Pastor’s parsonage.
Women leader of the church, Deaconess Queen Chukwu said this in an interview at the Sixth Annual Women Day celebration of the church.
Theme for the event was ‘Women The Pillar’.
Chukwu also said the women were also planning to acquire more land for the expansion of the church.
She said women had contributed so much in many departments of the church such as, medical, sanitation and choir among others.
Earlier in an address read by the Women Secretary, Deaconess Victory Saana, the women said the occasion was another call for women to know their responsibilities that they are not just women but pillars upon which the church, family and society are built upon.
She said women had significant role to play in supporting their families, churches and society through hardwork, humility and good communication.
They listed some of their achievements as, purchase of new generator set, purchase of cooking utensils and purchase of the land where church building is standing.
Chairman of the occasion, Hon.Kingsley Leh urged the men to support their wives in their activities.
He also thanked the women for their support to the church.
Guest preacher, Madam Blessing Badoo, urged the women to sustain their support to the church and society.
Badoo told the women to continue to play their role in their respective families, communities and societies.
She stressed the need for them to engage in enterpreneural training to improve themselves.
The host pastor, Rev. Michael Barisudor, said the women were responsible for all development in the church, adding that the church is proud of its Women Department.
By: John Bibor
Trending
- Business4 days ago
Oil Firms Flare N27.73bn Gas In One Month
- City Crime4 days ago
FG Launches Locally Made Barite To Enhance Oil & Gas Drilling
- Business4 days ago
Again, FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline
- Business4 days ago
Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Harps On Rescue Mission
- Business4 days ago
SEC Urges Credit Rating Agencies To Focus On Investor Protection
- Politics4 days ago
Parliamentary Workers Berate State Assembly Speakers Over Autonomy
- News5 days ago
Mimiko Set To Return To PDP …As Wike, Tambuwal, Makinde, Ikpeazu Woo Ex-Gov