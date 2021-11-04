Politics
Gbajabiamila Assures On Better Electoral Act
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Nigerians that the 9th House will bequeath a better Electoral Act that will be acceptable to the majority of the people.
Gbajabiamila said though no country had a perfect electoral system, the National Assembly was making serious efforts to make Nigeria’s electoral law in tune with the country’s peculiarities.
Speaking during a visit by European Union (EU) delegates in Nigeria, the Speaker expressed satisfaction that the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill was passed early enough by the National Assembly and would be transmitted to the president for his assent soon.
The visit to the Speaker was led by the head of mission, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, on Wednesday in Abuja.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“You referred to the much talked about Electoral Act amendment. For you to have a good democracy, you need to have a good electoral law. Our electoral law is not perfect, just like your own is not perfect.
“But our goal is to make it perfect. That’s why in the 9th Assembly, we try to see that we make our Electoral Act to be perfect. We took our time to be thorough without sacrificing anything.
“Today, we’re at the threshold of history. We want to have an Electoral Act that is acceptable to the majority of Nigerians. We want an Electoral Act that does not compromise the sovereignty of Nigeria. That’s key to us. Nigeria is a very plural society in terms of religion and ethnicity. These are some of the considerations we have to make,” he said.
Speaking on the issue of gender participation in politics, Gbajabiamila said: “If you follow the 9th House of Representatives, gender inclusion is one of our legislative agenda.
“We also try not to discriminate against the men. In doing that, one of the innovations is to amend the constitution to create an extra senatorial zone exclusively for women.”
Addressing the issue of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Gbajabiamila said the House did a lot in that regard, noting that “we dedicated a day of sitting to that sometime in the past. We’re still working proactively to make sure that SGBV laws are domesticated in the states.”
Gbajabiamila, who congratulated the new head of EU mission in Nigeria for her appointment, said, “I believe with a lot of collaboration, we can do a lot and greater things together.”
Earlier, Ambassador Isopi said the visit was to introduce herself as the new Head of Mission of the EU in Nigeria,
She reiterated the EU’s commitment to continue strengthening its partnership with Nigeria, National Assembly and the House, and to formally announce the coming of a special mission later this month.
She said since 1999, the union had been a major partner and supporter of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in the area of supporting the National Assembly on electoral matters, women and the youth.
“We have closely followed the developments here, and I’d like to applaud the approach that the National Assembly has taken in the electoral amendment. We’ll continue to support democratic governance and institutions in Nigeria”, added.
Politics
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices
Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has said that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children as well as the lack of recognition of the role women play in the nurturing of their children. This she said as she advocated the adoption of the Child Rights Act in all the States of the federation.
At a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt last week, Justice Nyesom-Wike implored all the States of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.
She urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. According to her, women who provide their children with useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.
Justice Nyesom-Wike implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in which they are expected to give back to the society. According to her, the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all others miscreants engaged in different vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got. “And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall away. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail “ She added.
Justice Nyesom-Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the barriers, stating that .”FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. She thus sued for a continuous representation of people especially the indigent, who cannot afford lawyers.
Corroborating Her Excellency’s stand, The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, enthused that educating and supporting women is not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but an endeavour that always pays when invested in, adding that when you educate a woman, you see the result almost immediately from within the family and even beyond.
”You give a woman a trust, especially in public service, you see results. We have several of you in very key positions in our government and we know how trust worthy you have been.” He declared.
The Sokoto State governor charged the female lawyers to continue to work with other well meanings Nigerians towards making sure that there is good governance in country.
On her part, the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden noted that even if some governors have been gender friendly, there is still so much exclusion of women in the processes of governance. Thus she said, the clamour for inclusive governance will continue until women are given prime roles in the affairs of society.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Politics
Odili: APC’s Plot To Hijack 2023 Elections – PDP
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the assault on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court is a renewed plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the 2023 general elections as it did in 2019.
The party described the attack on Justice Odili as horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation.
The party’s National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is more so as the paw prints of the APC are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections.
“It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterized the 2019 presidential election.
“Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterized the 2019 elections.
“The PDP, however, told APC and its Presidency apparatchik that the times have changed, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach a repeat of APC’s coordinated assault on institutions of democracy, but will firmly resist them with every means available within the ambit of the law.
The party also urged the judiciary to remain firm and not be deterred by the suppressive proclivities of the fizzling APC, that has since been rejected by Nigerians.
The PDP called on Nigerians to stand in defence of democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Odili be exposed and brought to book.
Politics
Anambra Poll Will Hold – INEC
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has assured voters and people of Anambra State that the November 6 governorship election will hold as scheduled.
Speaking during a meeting held at the INEC headquarters in Awka, he said the commission, in collaboration with all the security agencies, is ready for a free, fair and credible poll.
He urged security agencies to do everything possible towards ensuring sanity and orderliness before, during and after the process.
The INEC boss also disclosed that the candidates and political parties would today, during a stakeholders meeting, sign a peace accord to commit to a free and fair election.
He said the signing of the peace accord was part of measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the election
The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng Echeng, said all boundaries linking the state with others would be locked down on Thursday night as part of measures to guarantee security within and outside the state.
He said during the period, vehicles and movement would not be allowed into the state, stressing that several camps of hoodlums have been identified and were being seriously monitored.
The CP also decried the ugly narratives from outsiders about the security situation in parts of the state.
Meanwhile, 13 governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the grand finale of the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo. They vowed to resist any plot to rig the election.
Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Anambra State governorship election, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, stated this during the party’s mega rally in Awka, to cap its campaign for the election.
Ikpeazu, who was accompanied by Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Seyi Makinde of Delta and Oyo States respectively, reiterated the readiness of the PDP to “take back” the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 general elections.
Also yesterday, members of the caucus of the APC at Anambra House of Assembly paid a solidarity visit to the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Nkem Okeke.
The caucus members led by Timothy Ifediora (APC, Njidoka constituency), visited Okeke at his office in the Government House, Awka, along with others.
Responding, the deputy governor thanked the caucus members for visiting him, saying Anambra State cannot continue to be a lone ranger.
Meanwhile, Amnesty Nigeria has called on the federal government to ensure that the lives of citizens, journalists and INEC officials are protected during and after the Anambra election.
A statement by its media manager, Isa Sanusi, expressed concern on reports of violence targeting voters, political gatherings, security forces and INEC facilities.
The statement quoted its director, Osai Ojigho, saying the “Nigerian government must protect people from violence and ensure the full respect for freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association before, during and after the upcoming gubernatorial election.
“The government must put in place measures to protect people including human rights defenders, election observers, and staff of INEC ahead of the 6 November election.”
He further asked government to ensure that security forces did not infringe on human rights while enforcing law and order during the period.
