Politics
APC Urges Aggrieved Members To Document Grievances
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Reconciliation Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has told members of the party that are aggrieved to forward their written petition to the committee.
Adamu told newsmen after a meeting of the committee in Abuja that they are also encouraging those that have dragged the party to court to withdraw such cases.
He said the committee is committed to finding solutions to all grievances either before or after the congress, saying “We don’t want to go to the convention as a divided house”.
The former Nasarawa State Governor, noted that the committee is going to ask for petitions and complaints to be formally submitted.
“We are not going to assume. We have to formalize it, party issues is not a one man issue. It is a body of institutions comprising of members of the party.
“Where there are complaints, we want to have them in writing, put it on record on what complaint and coming from where and from whom. We would arrange after compiling the complaints, we will arrange to have interaction directly with the sources of these complaints.
”Who are the principal persons behind the complaints then we will have a meeting with them. Then round up with the leaders of the party, so that we will also tap from their experiences and fair knowledge of what is happening to our party.
“ By the time we do that we will have a complete package of the solutions that where provided. We will do our best to see that this assignment succeeds.
“Generally anybody that is aggrieved will petition, they will formally submit what is their grievances, what is offending them. We will not work on speculations, we want to have a formal presentation on the areas of conflicts and on the basis of that, we see how to approach our solution and efforts to reconcile the disagreeing parties.
Politics
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices
Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has said that the many vices that have plagued the Nigerian society is a direct result of the deliberate disregard of the rights of children as well as the lack of recognition of the role women play in the nurturing of their children. This she said as she advocated the adoption of the Child Rights Act in all the States of the federation.
At a special dinner she organised for female delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt last week, Justice Nyesom-Wike implored all the States of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act because it is designed to protect children from abuse, defilement and exploitation.
She urged the society to continue to encourage and support women in the onerous task of parenting. According to her, women who provide their children with useful guidance and watch them grow into age of responsibility and become accomplished deserve the support of the society.
Justice Nyesom-Wike implored parents to shower their children with love at all times, because that is what they receive at home in which they are expected to give back to the society. According to her, the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and all others miscreants engaged in different vices are manifest evidence of the skewed nurturing that they got. “And I know that parents make lots of efforts, and they really do try, but sometimes some children fall away. We pray that they find their way back. But a child who is shown love, it is difficult for that child to derail “ She added.
Justice Nyesom-Wike advised members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to commit to the protection, promotion and preservation of the rights of women and children so as to break the barriers, stating that .”FIDA has the onerous duty of protecting, promoting, preserving the rights of women and children. She thus sued for a continuous representation of people especially the indigent, who cannot afford lawyers.
Corroborating Her Excellency’s stand, The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, enthused that educating and supporting women is not only a responsibility that must be pursued and achieved, but an endeavour that always pays when invested in, adding that when you educate a woman, you see the result almost immediately from within the family and even beyond.
”You give a woman a trust, especially in public service, you see results. We have several of you in very key positions in our government and we know how trust worthy you have been.” He declared.
The Sokoto State governor charged the female lawyers to continue to work with other well meanings Nigerians towards making sure that there is good governance in country.
On her part, the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria, Rhoda Tyoden noted that even if some governors have been gender friendly, there is still so much exclusion of women in the processes of governance. Thus she said, the clamour for inclusive governance will continue until women are given prime roles in the affairs of society.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Politics
Odili: APC’s Plot To Hijack 2023 Elections – PDP
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the assault on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court is a renewed plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the 2023 general elections as it did in 2019.
The party described the attack on Justice Odili as horrendous, rascally, irresponsible, completely unjustified and should not be swept under the carpet on the guise of misleading whistleblower operation.
The party’s National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is more so as the paw prints of the APC are visible in the incident, in its desperation to cow the judiciary and subvert the cause of justice ahead of the 2023 elections.
“It is clear that the attack on Justice Odili is part of a renewed script by the APC. Nigerians will recall how, ahead of the 2019 election, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, was clandestinely yanked off from his hallowed chamber, preparatory to the massive rigging that characterized the 2019 presidential election.
“Nigerians can equally recall how respected judges were assaulted by the APC administration through obnoxious sting operations in a bid to arm-twist the judiciary and set the stage for the endorsement of a culture of impunity that characterized the 2019 elections.
“The PDP, however, told APC and its Presidency apparatchik that the times have changed, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach a repeat of APC’s coordinated assault on institutions of democracy, but will firmly resist them with every means available within the ambit of the law.
The party also urged the judiciary to remain firm and not be deterred by the suppressive proclivities of the fizzling APC, that has since been rejected by Nigerians.
The PDP called on Nigerians to stand in defence of democracy by continuing in their demand that the real perpetrators of the attack on Justice Odili be exposed and brought to book.
Politics
Nigeria’s Constitution Unrealistic – Ex-NBA Boss
Former President, Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has described the country’s Constitution as unrealistic, deceptive and lacking the power to guarantee the security of lives and property.
Olanipekun, who also declared that the country’s Constitution could not be amended, saying the National Assembly had complicated the issue, with its attempt to amend a law that has no origin nor an author.
Delivering the 13th Convocation Lecture of The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State on the topic: ‘Beyond the pandemic: Creating an evolving new normal,’ the legal icon said every functioning nation would have a masterplan ingrained in its Constitution.
He, however, said the present Constitution that was virtually landing the country in a conundrum in essence, and content, does not represent any honest, genuine, and sincere law.
He added that the present constitutional architecture has conspired and aggregated all security outfits in the Federal Government and would not allow any tier of government to perform its basic responsibility of protection of life and property to the citizens.
He said, “How do we or can we reasonably expect a centrally or federally controlled Police Force from Abuja to secure the security of the country, either substantially or in all ramifications?
“This is impossible; and the honest deduction from this provision alone is that the Constitution is unrealistic, deceptive and pretentious. The present constitutional architecture which has conspired and aggregated all security outfits in the Federal Government cannot, by any stretch of imagination, allow any government, whether at the federal or state level, to perform its basic responsibility to the citizenry, that is, protection of life and property.
“I am not aware of any federal constitution in the world that forbids any state, community or a group of people in any particular location from having their own security outfits, particularly police formations, as the 1999 Constitution forbids such a desirable and inalienable right through its section 214 (1),” he added.
He advised that the present federal structure should be unbundled or dismantled, stressing that Nigeria’s multi-faceted diversities and peculiarities must be provided.
