Women Give FG Ultimatum To Set Up NDDC Board

The Enugu State Government has commenced the training of 400 women in software Information Technology (IT) Infusion Programme and 200 young men in high powered, life altering and wealth creating tech courses, at the newly established Enugu State Tech Hub Centres in the state.

The IT training scheme, known as “The Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme”, according to the General Manager of Enugu Tech Hub Centre, Mr. Chidubem Anoworem, is for 600 youths, to be trained over a period of three months, which will enable the students to learn Data Science and Visualisation, and Product Design, free of charge.

The General Manager added that the Arise Women and Blow-my-mind Software Infusion Programme is also the biggest Software Infusion Programme that prioritised women over men in the ratio of 400 women to 200 men.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the software IT infusion students at the Enugu State Tech Hub Centre in Enugu, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir Obi Kama explained that the programme will “empower the participants to build cutting-edge innovation that will solve real problems and also create a new wealth index for youths in Enugu State”.

Kama further disclosed that the IT infusion programme for women was in keeping with Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to gender equality as well as its unrelenting and unequivocal passion for enhancing the capacity of youths of Enugu State in IT innovations as a veritable vehicle for wealth creation, economic growth and self-reliance.

The Science and Technology Commissioner commended the management team of the Tech Hub Centres for their bold initiatives and great strides in partnering Tech Hub giants such as Microsoft and TECH4DEV to launch the mega software infusion programme for the targeted audience.

He pointed out that the programme is free and runs for four weeks, noting that the State Ministry of Science and Technology is proud of the commitment, energy and passion being displayed by the Enugu Tech Hub in exceeding the expectations in its roadmap of infusing technology-driven innovations in the youth, aimed at changing the innovation index of the state.

While congratulating the graduands, sir Kama urged the fresh students to remain steadfast and take full advantage of the programme to impart knowledge and “bring about the generation shift this government hopes to achieve before the end of 2022 in making Enugu State the Hub for tech infusion, incubation and acceleration of tech start ups in South East”.

In her address, the Commissioner for Special Duties and the Focal Person, Enugu Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo revealed that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres were not only designed to provide trainings and Technology solutions to the challenges confronting the society, but also to acquaint the beneficiaries with the necessary skills to be able to set up their own technology hubs in their various communities.

Hon. Agbo maintained that the centres equally provide the platform for businesses to thrive.

She therefore enjoined the youth of Enugu State to utilize the State Tech Hub Centres to realize their potentials instead of indulging in unlawful activities and waiting endlessly for limited vacancies in both federal and state civil services.

Also in his remarks, the General Manager of the Enugu Tech Hub Centre, Mr. Anoworem, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sound vision in establishing the Enugu State Tech Hub Centres in Enugu Urban and Obollo-Afor, stating that the great initiative will positively impact the youth of the state in IT innovation.

Mr. Anoworem further explained that Enugu State Tech Hub Centres have produced a lot of students in the IT infusion programme which started in September 2021 and lasted for 4weeks.

He stressed that the programme was specifically on IT software skills like 3D animation, video editing, data analysis using excel, online collaboration software tools and graphics design.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduating students.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu