West African T/ Tennis Tourney Kicks Off In Lagos
The second edition of the ITTF Africa Western Region Championship serves off at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Monday.
Hosts Nigeria will slug it out with Ghana, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Togo, and Liberia at the four-day championship with teams competing for honours in seven events.
Already, the stage is set with junior sensation Samuel Boboye and Azeez Solanke spearheading the Nigeria team for the championship, while national champion Fatimo Bello leads the women’s team at the tournament.
Men’s singles champion, Oba Oba Kizito, flew in from Paris in his bid to defend his title, while Bello will also be wading off contests from Ghanaians and others in her quest to hold on to her women’s singles title.
Secretary-General, ITTF Africa Western Region, Germain Karou, said all was set for the championship.
“We are happy that our region is getting back to action after the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented the staging of the tournament in 2020. But as usual, Lagos being the host, a table tennis lovers will be treated to exciting matches from teams and players from the region.
It promises to be explosive as some of the players are ready to clinch the titles in the absence of the top players like Quadri Aruna in the region,” Karou, who is also the President, Ivory Coast Table Tennis Federation, said.
Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said Lagos was ready to host the tournament in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
“We will do everything to show our visitors ‘This is Lagos’ by ensuring you enjoy your stay in Lagos and partake in an exciting hitch-free tournament. More importantly, creating a veritable platform for our players in Africa to demonstrate and improve their skills will go a long way to continue identifying, promoting and preparing them ahead for future competitions beyond the continent,” Aiyepeku said.
Adepoju, Shorunmu Differ On Ighalo’s Return To Eagles
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has queried the rationale behind the invitation of Saudi Arabia-based striker Odion Ighalo to the national team.
Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr last week announced that Ighalo, who retired from the team two years ago, was in his 40-man provisional list for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Speaking with newsmen during the final of the 40th CBN Governor’s Cup at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Adepoju said although Ighalo was a potent striker, there were younger players in the national team doing well in their clubs.
With an avalanche of young strikers, scoring goals week-in-week-out for their clubs in Europe at Rohr’s disposal, Adepoju, an AFCON winner and veteran of three World Cups, wondered why the Franco-German needed the 32-year-old Ighalo.
“I like Ighalo as a player, he is a very good striker. He retired from the Super Eagles two years, so, if he is recalled to do what the strikers in the team are doing, well, I don’t know the reason for that,” Adepoju said.
Enyimba, Rivers United Move To Eliminate North African Foes
CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Enyimba and Rivers United will be hoping to eliminate their North African foes from the competition, to become the first Nigerian sides to achieve the feat since the 2018/19 season.
Nigerian sides had found it difficult overcoming their North African counterparts in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, with Enugu Rangers the last side to send one of them out of the CAF inter-club competitions.
The Flying Antelopes defeated Algerian side USM Bel Abbès 2-0 on aggregate in the preliminary phase in the 2018/19 season to advance to the first round, before sending Lesotho’s Bantu out 4-2 on aggregate to reach the group phase.
In the 2021/22 playoff round, Enyimba and Rivers United are paired with North African sides, Al Ittihad and Al Masry respectively.
Rivers United is the latest team to be defeated by a North African side, having lost 2-1 on aggregate to Sudan’s Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League group stage qualifiers last week, while Enyimba’s last loss in the competition to a North African team was in the 2017/18 season, a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Tunisia’s Raja Casablanca in the semi-final.
It would be recalled that in the 2017/18 season, four Nigerian teams made it to the group stage playoffs round, with only Enyimba making it to the group phase.
Akwa United lost to Al Hilal on the away-goal rule, while Plateau United crashed out 5-2 in the hands of USM Alger. MFM FC lost to Senegal’s Djoliba.
Lawsuit: FIFA Floors Siasia
FIFA has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by former Nigeria coach, Samson Siasia in a New York court, after Siasia challenged his match-fixing ban.
TIdesports source repots that Siasia who was a striker for Nigeria’s national team before turning to coaching, now lives in Atlanta.
His challenge to FIFA’s lifetime ban, which was later reduced to five years after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, claimed it was a violation of his rights under the United States. Constitution, federal civil rights law and state law.
He said the case against him was based on “grossly insufficient evidence” consisting exclusively of emails that were “never explained”, and which he was never allowed to cross-examine.
U.S. District Judge, Alvin Hellerstein ruled that Siasia had “no conceivable basis” to exercise jurisdiction in Manhattan federal court because the dispute took place outside the United States and was decided under Swiss law.
In June, the Court of Arbitration for Sports shortened Siasia’s ban and lifted his 50,000 Swiss franc ($54,585) fine, calling the lifetime ban too severe for a first offence.
Siasia’s life ban for bribery related to match-fixing had been reduced to five years in June by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which argued he did not profit from his misdemeanor.
CAS ruled that the ban, imposed by FIFA in April 2019 after Siasia was found guilty of agreeing to join a match-fixing ring masterminded by notorious Singaporean, Wilson Perumal nine years earlier, was “disproportionate”.
Siasia was caught after a wider investigation involving Perumal, who confessed to international match-fixing. He was initially banned for agreeing to “receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.”
