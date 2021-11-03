Rivers
Police Arrest Manufacturers Of Fake Drinks
The State Police Command has arrested one Akhayera Collins and Christian John for allegedly engaging in the manufacturing of faked drinks in the state.
A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, and made available to journalists, showed that the suspects were arrested on October 22, this year at their hideout in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area by an intelligence unit of the command based on credible information.
Omoni disclosed that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.
“On October 22, 2021 at about 3:30 p.m., operatives of Puff Adder, acting on credible information, led by the Commander SP. Noble Uwoh, stormed a hideout at Eligbolo Road, Rumuokoro, where they burst a syndicate that engages in the manufacture of fake drinks believed to be dangerous to public health.
“In the course of the operation, two suspects were arrested, namely: Akhayera Collins (Male) 41yrs and Christian John (male), while others took to flight.
“Exhibits recovered include assorted wines, spirits and several alcoholic beverages including empty bottles waiting to be filled with the poisonous liquid/substances.
“They have made useful confessions and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
Police Confirm Killing Of Officers By Unknown Gunmen
The State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two of its officers at Okija Street, Mile 1 Diobu in Port Harcourt metropolis Tuesday night by unknown gunmen.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni made the confirmation Wednesday in a statement made available to the media.
According to him, “I can confirm the attack on our men posted to Okija Street on Stop and Search by unknown gunmen last night.
“Two police officers were killed. Investigation has been ordered by the CP. One Toyota Corolla Car with Registration Number Rivers ABU 380 AW used by the attackers was abandoned. One AK47 Rifle belonging to one of the officers carted away.”
Eye witness who spoke under condition of anonymity said the marauders rode in a vehicle and opened fire on sighting the police officers.
The incident was said to have resulted into pandemonium,as passersby and residents of the area scampered for safety on hearing the sound of the gun.
The Police Public Relations Officer said the Commissioner of Police (CP),Eboka Friday had ordered for an investigation into the incident.
The identities of the slain officers were not disclosed as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the State Police Command has deployed over 1,500 police officers to Anambra State ahead of its Saturday’s election.
The command’s spokesperson made this known to newsmen.
He added that the essence of the deployment of the officers was to ensure that a peaceful election is conducted.
Group Warns Youths Against Monetising Votes
A Niger Delta base group, Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND) has cautioned youths in the Niger Delta against selling their votes during the forthcoming 2023 general election.
The group said this in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The release jointly signed by the group National Co- ordinator, Owo Udoh and the National Publicity Secretary, Apostle John Amaowoh said only people who have the interest of the people should be elected during the election.
Speaking, the National Co-ordinator of the group, Comrade Owo Udoh lamented the high rate of poverty in the Niger Delta.
Udoh stressed the need for Governors in the region to put in place programmes that will reduce poverty and unemployment in the region.
According to him, millions of youths are living below poverty line in the region.
Udoh said time had come for the region’s authorities to fashion out programmes that will engage the youths in meaningful activities with a view to redirecting their minds to productive ventures.
“The government must begin to take responsibility. Poverty is on the increase and our people are dying every day. “No job, no better opportunities”, he said.
He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make funds available for intervention agencies in the region.
Also speaking, National Publicity Secretary, Apostle John Amaowoh, said the group would continue to speak on issues affecting the region.
He also said the group would not speak on the issue of the Value Added Tax since the matter is in court.
By: Chinda Elewa & Elendu-Obochi Esther
NDE Trains 540 On Public Works
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 540 persons across the three Senatorial Districts on Public Works Advance Business Training(SPWABT).
The two-day programme is meant to impart skills on public works to the 540 participants across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.
Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu represented by Rivers State Coordinator of NDE, Dr Alfred Udoh urged the participants to consider themselves lucky to have been selected to participate in the training, hence, the need for them to ensure they utilise the knowledge to empower themselves.
The NDE DG stressed the importance of the training as rewarding and capable to arm participants with skills that empower them and improve society.
Fikpo assured the beneficiaries that the training will be rewarding, saying, “I welcome all of you to the two-day training programme. I want to assure you that the training will be very rewarding and resourceful”.
He said participants should count themselves lucky for being selected among other youths for this training programme.
On the challenges faced by some of the beneficiaries on their monthly stipends, Rivers State NDE Coordinator, Dr. Udoh said that is being addressed at the centre, pointing out that such is not peculiar to only Rivers State.
He assured them that the programme is a continuous one that will run, during the course of time the federal government deems it fit to lift youths out of unemployment challenges.
Director, Special Public Works Department of NDE, Mrs Roselyn Olaowunmi Sylvia represented by Christopher Okougha urged participants not to relent in their training as the NDE is poised to make sure all hiccups are addressed to ensure they enjoy a hitch- free course.
She informed them that the agency is just a vehicle of their training as other welfare packages are being handled by the Ministry.
By: Kevin Nengia
