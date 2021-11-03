Court Remands Suspected Homosexual In Correctional Centre

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 540 persons across the three Senatorial Districts on Public Works Advance Business Training(SPWABT).

The two-day programme is meant to impart skills on public works to the 540 participants across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu represented by Rivers State Coordinator of NDE, Dr Alfred Udoh urged the participants to consider themselves lucky to have been selected to participate in the training, hence, the need for them to ensure they utilise the knowledge to empower themselves.

The NDE DG stressed the importance of the training as rewarding and capable to arm participants with skills that empower them and improve society.

Fikpo assured the beneficiaries that the training will be rewarding, saying, “I welcome all of you to the two-day training programme. I want to assure you that the training will be very rewarding and resourceful”.

He said participants should count themselves lucky for being selected among other youths for this training programme.

On the challenges faced by some of the beneficiaries on their monthly stipends, Rivers State NDE Coordinator, Dr. Udoh said that is being addressed at the centre, pointing out that such is not peculiar to only Rivers State.

He assured them that the programme is a continuous one that will run, during the course of time the federal government deems it fit to lift youths out of unemployment challenges.

Director, Special Public Works Department of NDE, Mrs Roselyn Olaowunmi Sylvia represented by Christopher Okougha urged participants not to relent in their training as the NDE is poised to make sure all hiccups are addressed to ensure they enjoy a hitch- free course.

She informed them that the agency is just a vehicle of their training as other welfare packages are being handled by the Ministry.

By: Kevin Nengia