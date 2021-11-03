Advance Climate Solutions, African CSOs Task Reps At COP 26

Climate justice civil society groups in Africa have issued a position paper urging governments of Africa attending the COP in Glasgow to advance climate solutions that will build resilience of African communities with a view to demonstrate commitment for the continent’s fair share of global climate change action.

The African CSOs are making the demand just as over 725 groups from nearly 100 countries including 130 African organisations also issued a statement calling on governments and leading international institutions to end reliance on “Net Zero” promises and commit to specific, ambitious, and immediate actions to bring emissions and fossil fuel production down to Real Zero, consistent with science and equity.

The demands are coming as country delegations and corporations arrive at COP26, touting Net Zero pledges premised on mid-century emissions targets, offset-based carbon accounting tricks, and illusory and dangerous technologies like carbon capture, blue hydrogen, and bioenergy.

Such pledges, the statement says, mask climate inaction and provide cover for business-as-usual fossil fuel production that spells planetary destruction.

Proponents of the demands insist that so-called solution that enablesbig polluters to buy more room to continue to emit only binds people, especially in the poor regions like Africa, into decades of more devastation.

The Director, Climate Campaign for Africa,Corporate Accountability,HellenNeima, said:”After weakening the Paris Agreement, polluting governments and corporations are burying real solutions that stop emissions at source in favour of empty promises disguised by the catchy ‘net zero’ slogan.

“Fortunately, this big con has been exposed for the scam that it is. Governments at COP26- especially Global North governments- need to stop condemning the world and heed the demands of the people by committing to real solutions and Real Zero right now”.

The Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation,NnimmoBassey, said:”The polluting rich countries and corporations are fully on ground in Glasgow to promote their Net zero scam which will only bolster corporate power and further delay the urgent actions needed to address the climate crisis”.

The Africa CSOs joint statement notes that Africa contributed and still contributes insignificantly to the current climate crisis yet is the most adversely affected by its consequences.

“It will only be strategic for the governments of the continent to project a harmonized position and engage the discussions with a ‘common language’ premised on uniform climate actions that won’t compromise each nation’s peculiarities.

They urge African governments attending the COP to: “Challenge and reject pledges made by polluting corporations and governments to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions, which are being used to shift additional burdens onto the African region and avoid responsibility for their role in the global share of emissions to-date.

“Commit to achieving Real Zero emissions reductions, embracing the concept of equity (each country does their fair share).