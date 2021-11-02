Opinion
What About Religion?
Christians are supposed to exhibit strong faith in their own form of religion. One of the things that elicit passion is religion. If you are not doing what literally you are meant to do, then the person will be described as existing, but not living. You have to be passionate in the things you do.
Having passion in the things we do as Christians is very crucial. People can be doing most mundane things in the world but with so much passion and because perhaps that’s where they find themselves comfortable.
As a country which has been described severally as being religious, it is worrisome how a particular religion or some religions don’t seem to be getting tolerance as expected.
African traditional religion practitioners seem to be suffering setback and apparent marginalisation in Nigeria. How do we create a society that accepts old traditional religion?
In the past, some persons served Amadioha, Sango, Ogun, Osu and all other gods that they believed in. In this 21st century, a lot of emphasis is being placed on Christianity or Islam. There is a level of adherence to these forms of religion which leads to stigmatisation which people are suffering these days in Nigeria.
Many people see Christian religion as the ultimate in terms of faith. They believe that Jesus Christ, as the head of Christendom, reigns supreme to the extent that whatever befalls them as soon as the name is mentioned, that will be taken care of.
Of course, that is the real thing because no matter any other religion that exists but, all bow before the Almighty creator who is above all gods.
There are those who believe firmly in the African traditional religion. They feel that people can decide the kind of religion that soothes them. One thing about their belief is that when it comes to African religion, their actions are taken “sharp sharp” as against the Christian religion where actions are not taken immediately.
In the case of Christian religion, there is always room for mercy and forgiveness and a longer time for forgiveness. Here, issues are handled in Godly way. Because of the nature of Africa religion, people are scared whenever it is mentioned that cases should be handled there. People are always apprehensive of “juju” and one begins to wonder why.
Recently, there was a theft case at a work place. When the issue was looked into, all the persons involved were interviewed but none agreed to know what happened. Although prayers were said for God to touch the heart of anyone who might have been involved in it. But as soon as a visit to the idol shrine was mentioned, every person in that office became apprehensive.
If we feel that Christian religion whose leader is Jesus Christ is the highest, why should people be afraid about anything that has to do with traditional belief? Does it mean that our faith is not strong enough as Christians?
Recently, some students in one of the universities in Nigeria allegedly faced discrimination because they were neither Christians nor Muslims. The students, according to reports, had their own religion. Each time there were prayers by Christians or Muslims, they ignored both and students viewed them with different meanings; in fact, they were seen as devils by their peers.
Since I was young, I have seen people who have neither gone to church nor mosque to pray but still live on with good life. They also engaged in activities that both Muslims and Christians are and succeed in life’s endeavours.
We should not marginalise those whose forms of religion are held personal. How to create a society that accepts old tradition of worship or any form of religion as enshrined in the constitution is a problem.
Although not all forms of tradition should be followed, especially with regard to the issue of disallowing women from inheriting property. Everybody should be allowed to practise any religion of their choice. Some persons seem not to be too comfortable with traditional religion practitioners. They see anybody attached with that religion as fetish.
People should be allowed to practise any form of religion they desire. In the workplace, anybody can be employed no matter the religion. God is the tradition because He instituted tradition first. But if some persons have abandoned God who instituted that and decided to practise their own religion, that’s their own business.
If a person is engaged in a job offer, religion should not be the criterion or a challenge, after all, it is written, “Render therefore into Caesar the things which are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s”. The most important thing is respecting the ethics of the job and not religion. Incompatibility in religion should not be entertained at workplace.
When we walk on the streets and come across raffia palms tied with different pieces and colours of clothes and soft drinks, including packs of powder, we consciously avoid such situations because we feel they have to do with idol worshipping. Also on the streets and roads, we see sign posts showing churches and their activities, yet we don’t avoid them.
Traditional worship existed before the advent of Christianity by the westerners. They were neither bad nor archaic. There are serious-minded people who do not really practise religion in dealing with other persons, although we are not to judge. As humans, a lot of people deceive themselves.
When we see people who are Christians or Muslims, we embrace them but get frightened when we come across “juju” worshippers. When people take oath, using the Bible or the Quran, they tend to go against it but when the same people take oath in idol shrines, they tend to respect the rules and regulations guiding such oaths. They are apprehensive when it comes to that.
There are so many forms of traditional religions that do not involve idol worshipping but not standardised. Christianity and Islam are well established that leaders undergo training and re-training to become pastors or imams.
Priests of such traditional homes may not be bold to carry out their functions publicly because of fear of intimidation and stigmatisation. Some see them as the highest place to seek redress when issues affecting them come up, as far as the truth will manifest.
One challenge with African traditional religion is non-recognition by relevant authorities. In Nigeria, there are public holidays for Christians and Muslims but none for adherents of traditional religion.
It may interest you to note that someone has lost a job due to the fact that he refused to state whether he was a Christian or a Muslim in his job application form. He narrated that he later found out that the manager was a Christian and vowed never to have anything to do with Christians.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
That Bill Board Porn And Us
The Garrison Bill Board Pornography in Port Harcourt has brought to the fore, the level of depravity among Nigerians. Did we expect it to happen? Why not?
Pornography and other obscene habits have permeated the professional arena, throwing ethics to the wind. There are regulations and terms of engagements of every profession but many organisations have begun to flout them with impurity, following the crowd. What society used to hold with a high level of sanctity has become a toy in the hands of morally depraved persons. Sex and private parts of humans are no longer private.
Pornography would have remained a private obsession among those who enjoy the orgy. Sadly, in recent times, every piece of audio visual clip is littered with pornographic expositions, in the public domain. You see people who are either fully nude or half nude, flaunting themselves where they ought not to be.
It has become more rampant among entertainment artistes who brand themselves celebrities. It is an irony that persons who ought to be celebrated for the joy, knowledge and entertainment which they provide to society do things that activate negative impressions and abuse the sensibilities of the society. A psycho analysis of some of these artistes and note-able persons reveal their mentality, that negative publicity brings popularity. They forget the impact of such dispositions to society.
A celebrity worth the tag is expected to be a role model, because whatever he does affects the morals of their mentees. Those who litter the public space, flaunting their private sexual behaviour go beyond hurting their reputations, if they have any. They endanger the moral fabric of the society. Their licentious behaviour is detrimental to a decent social life style. It does not matter if it’s a Tiwa Savage, a Cross or any blackmailing slay queen.
It is surprising that people associate this indecent behaviour with branding. A negative brand identity is bound to affect the behaviour of many unsuspecting impressionable young minds.
A behavioural pattern that has built up overtime is responsible for that show of shame at the Bill Board in Garrison axis of Port Harcourt.
Advertising media such as outdoor advert facilities are expected to follow all the regulations, ethical codes and terms of engagements stipulated by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Unfortunately, on the 5th day of October 2021, the LED Bill Board located at the Garrison axis close to Rebisi Fly-over in Port Harcourt was streaming pornographic images, raw sexual acts to the public, road users and those doing road side business around there. Road users who couldn’t stand the sight of the orgy reported the matter to the police who immediately arrested two men linked to the breach.
Why middle age men would be streaming pornographic images in a public bill board calls for serious concern, regarding the level of degenerating social behaviour among young people.
Outdoor advertising is designed to create public awareness on goods and services. It is a commercial enterprise aimed at compelling those who need such services to patronise the providers or purchase goods being projected. That bill board show of shame speaks volume about the flagrant disrespect for law and order in our society, especially among the youths. That incident also points to the way society has begun to see sexual behaviour in animalistic perspective. Open sexual behaviour is an animal thing; it is counter to all sense of decency. So, that public show runs counter to our civilisation and so must be checked before we destroy the future of this country.
Young people are already becoming numb on issues of violence. The sound of gun shots no longer frightens them. Blood looks like ordinary water in the eyes of younger people.
Today, violence has assumed a dangerous dimension.
Therefore, if sexual behaviour is allowed to become object of public display, then obscenity would have been glorified to a licentious level of shame and debauchery.
It is important to query the factors that are responsible for these acts of depravity.
Drug addiction has been fingered as a major factor. Young people do things under influence. Substance abuse propels and instigates bad social behaviour and violence. Bad role models have also contributed to these animalistic tendencies, these men and women who ought to be role models have carried the bad behaviour in their closet to the public domain and because of who they are, impressionable minds are copying. Some grownups who enjoy them celebrate them. The rising profile of pornographic film industry in Nigeria should be checked by the films Censors Boards.
All forms of leakages outside the rated platforms should attract severe punishments or outright ban.
What happened at the Garrison Billboard has never been reported in Nigeria. It follows therefore that if these culprits are not penalised in line with the laws of this country, more ugly scenes will surface. APCON therefore, as a regulatory board of all advertising platforms in Nigeria must brace up to their responsibility.
LED Billboards are now live advertising outdoor platforms, there must be close monitoring of the contents that are streamed with closer scrutiny.
The public must lookout for possible breaches and report culprits to the authorities. It is expected that APCON will withdraw the licence of erring advertising agencies and bring down their billboards permanently. Future public show of shame must be nipped in the bud.
No compromises should be allowed. Public Bill Boards must be driver friendly, for road safety reasons and public friendly for moral sanity.
By: Bon Woke
Mr. President Must Read This
My name is Chief O. K. Isokariari, founder O. K. Isokariari & Sons (Nig.) Ltd — a limited liability company registered and published in the Nigeria Gazette of 4th July, 1972 with Registration Number 10313.
I will be 86 years old on November 4, 2021 and now retired. My company is 49 years old as an Engineering, Procurement and Contracting (EPC) firm. I observed with dismay the general accusation levied on the President and the various state Governors by the general public.
It is pathetic to note that these accusations about the nation’s economic woes cannot solve our collective problems; rather, we should engage sound economists and technocrats in the like of late Professor Samuel Aluko, including like-minds from our ivory towers in Nigeria and the Diaspora. They should be invited to form a consortium and sit side-by-side with the National Economic Council with two-year short-term and 10-year long-term mandate to turn the economy around.
The 12 topmost economists so appointed should not be confrontational with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) authorities but should work amicably to solve the Nigeria economic woes that are ravaging us now. They should be given Federal Government accommodation with less than 30 minutes drive to the CBN Headquarter, Abuja.
They should be free to meet with the highest CBN authorities including the Governor, at least, once a month to exchange ideas to solve our economic woes. The topmost economists should work for four days a week, Monday to Thursday and use Fridays and Sundays to attend to their religious services meaningfully.
They should have formal secretariat, employ well experienced staff well paid (at least, double of the normal salaries of government staff) and accommodated within the vicinity of the employer to assist them in their daily deliberations to counter the economic problems of Nigeria.
The President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, should be free to appoint these topmost economists to solve these economic woes of Nigeria. All these economic woes started in the early 1970s when the naira value started cascading to its present alarming state.
I hereby give some practical situations for us to see how much things have changed; O. K. Isokariari & Sons (Nig.) Ltd. has built over 400 (four hundred) houses, bungalows and high-rise buildings, including the nine-floor Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) office complex with its 10th floor penthouse, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which was awarded to us at a contract price of N9.5 million (Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only). We have also constructed about 120 kilometers of asphalted roads for the Federal Government of Nigeria, corporate bodies, states and more especially oil companies.
We built the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (The Tide) office building on Ikwerre Road at a full contract price of N340,000.00 (Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira Only). It was one of the biggest contracts in Rivers State as at that time. Buguma General Hospital with nine buildings, comprising of female & male wards with combined thirty beds, a maternity home, mortuary, anti-natal clinic, a dispensary, a theater and sundry facilities which was awarded to us – O. K. Isokariari & Sons Nig. ltd. at a contract value of Two Hundred and Ten Thousand Pounds Sterling in 1972 and the building was commissioned in March 1975.
We built the National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria (NAFCON) awarded to us by M.W. Kellogg, an American company based in Houston Texas, USA, at a contract price of N17,356,326.00 (Seventeen Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Naira Only) in 1982. By then one naira was equivalent to $1.24 US Dollars.
We built Pan African Bank, Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt with about N7,000,000.00 (Seven Million Naira Only) and it was commissioned by Governor Milford Okilo in 1983. At that time, I had never heard the word ‘billion’ as many other people never heard. All these you can get in my book, My Mission — an autobiography published on November 8, 2013, registered in British Library, London.
All these buildings now will cost billions, if not trillions, of naira to construct. The plummeting of naira to this present pathetic state – one dollar is now equivalent to about N560.00 (Five Hundred and Sixty Naira). These are the monumental problems to the economic woes we are facing now. The average Nigerian is poorer by six hundred times in this 2021 than in 1982. The best paid staff is from the oil company, yet the present oil company staff are groaning in pains that their salaries cannot pay the school fees of their children including- the CBN’s best paid workers. No government worker, from the highest to the lowest can pay the school fees of their children comfortably anywhere in the federation.
The prices of our commodities in the market are rising unabated. I am appealing to Mr. President to set up these topmost economists permanently to seat with the CBN Governor to stop this suicidal tumbling of the naira.
The growing insecurity in the country has its major route from this biting economy. School children in their hundreds are kidnapped from their dormitories and taken to the bush without food for days until huge ransom is paid to release them. These are organised crimes that are plaguing us. These tragedies are heartbreaking, tormenting and nauseating to every right thinking person in Nigeria. It’s incumbent on us all to find an immediate solution.
The menacing problem of the Almajiris of the North, if not nipped in the bud now, will create intolerable problems in future. Majority of the Alamajiris are now between 20-30 years old. They don’t know their fathers or their mothers and this had made them to join organised crime gangs that are menacing in the North. They act with utmost brutality in committing crime. They should be rehabilitated now!
Let these twelve topmost economists, together with the CBN highest authorities, solve these problems for us.
I know we can, I know we will! (a la late President Ronald Reagan of USA).
By: O. K. Isokariari
Chief Isokariari wrote from Port Harcourt.
I Pray For eNaira
Its launch was initially billed to coincide with the celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary on October 1. In fact, it was programmed to be a key aspect of the celebration. But the Presidency, apparently not wanting for it to overshadow the other events lined up for the day, opted to ask for a shift. Or, those in the Villa may have preferred the occasion as an entirely separate funfare.
Last Monday, nonetheless, President Muhammadu Buhari was able to shove aside everything else as he formally unveiled Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), otherwise known as eNaira, at the State House, Abuja.
“We have become the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to our citizens,” he said.
On some of the benefits of the new digital currency, Buhari said: “Indeed, some estimates indicate that the adoption of CBDC and its underlying technology, called blockchain, can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years…”
The truth is that people have since gone beyond being excited by the touted benefits of government’s new project undertakings. What with many such previous projections having turned out to be mere wishful proclamations. For example, the multibillion naira steel complexes at Ajaokuta and Ovwian-Aladja in Kogi and Delta States, respectively, were touted to possess the capacities to revolutionalise the country’s iron and steel sector and catapult Nigeria to an industrial giant while also employing thousands of workers. Now, how far? Or were expensive refineries, fertiliser and petrochemical plants not erected in this country with the assurance that Nigerians would be self-sufficient in the use and export of the accruing products? Again, how market?
It is not a matter of rushing to be the first in Africa to adopt a new technology only to eventually fail in fully harnessing its benefits for the citizens whereas nations which will later employ the very same system end up reaping better and lasting returns from it.
No sooner was the new digital currency launched than its app reportedly disappeared from the Google Playstore. Complaints were said to have trailed the frustrations of most of those who attempted to download the eNaira app from the playstore. CBN had approved the use of this platform and the Apple app store for those who wish to open a speed wallet or merchant wallet of the CBDC.
Equally disturbing was the CBN’s warning that Internet scammers had already positioned to take advantage of the electronic currency launch; some were even said to be using a Twitter handle to lure potential victims while suggesting that the apex bank was disbursing N50 billion in eNaira.
It would be recalled that the nation’s lender of last resort had in February barred deposit money banks and other finance houses from facilitating any transactions of cryptocurrencies, also known as stablecoins. But this has not stopped people from buying, selling and holding their assets in crypto digital wallets with the likes of Bitcoin, for example. In fact, it was recently reported that Nigeria already has a large market for digital currencies, ranking sixth in terms of global cryptocurrency transactions. And so far, out of the 7 million participants on the crypto trading platform, Paxful, 1.5 million are Nigerians.
At the time of the CBN’s ban, suspicions were rife that it wanted to hijack the business or introduce an alternative. Frankly, I had even suspected that our banking regulator was yet to get abreast of the cryptocurrency stuff and was somehow buying time to enable it fully understand the workings. Imagine me!
Also out of ignorance, those who suspected a hijack may not have been surprised when the bank announced its plan to launch a digital currency. For the avoidance of doubt, even though digital currencies share such other names as virtual money, e-money, e-note, e-currency, etc, they are by no means the same. Even as they still serve as means of payment and store of value, they are so called because their use does not submit to physical touch or transportation. Transactions with such currencies are done electronically using devices like smartphones and computers.
The difference, though, is that cryptos are decentralised. This means that they are not regulated by any government, central bank, institution or person who could wake up one day and issue a fiat for the devaluation, redenomination or change of the extant currency.
Also, holders of crypto wallets are usually anonymous as they operate their accounts with a self-generated password which, like in the case of Bitcoin, is used to electronically unlock a small hard drive called an IronKey, containing the private keys to the user’s digital wallet. However, in the event that this code is forgotten or lost, the user has only 10 guesses to make before the system seizes up and encrypts its contents permanently. And that means a loss of the user’s total investment.
Another major difference is that as the prices of cryptos fluctuate, wallet holders can opt to trade on them to take advantage of the price movements. This is quite unlike a CBDC which maintains the same value as its physical cash equivalent; thus leaving no basis for trade as to grow one’s deposit.
All digital currencies are said to use ledger blockchain technology to record and track transactions. And these are by no means discreet. But while those of the eNaira wallet holders would contain their personal details as captured during registration with their banks, crypto holders would suffer no such exposure. Additionally, cryptos are traceable when stolen or used for illegal deal.
A lot of Nigerians are already at home with the use of international payment platforms like Paypal to make purchases from online stores. The launching of eNaira will hopefully promote direct payments and eliminate service charges by these platforms. It is also believed that with its latest initiative, the CBN will have cured the persistent headache of naira price instability caused mainly by multiple foreign exchange markets
Honestly, I am already praying for the eNaira adoption to shore up our badly battered local currency and, by extension, the general economy. Let’s also not forget that, being the first to launch, other African nations may be watching to see how well Nigeria pulls this through.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
