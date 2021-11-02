Politics
Northern Youths Back Kalu For 2023 Presidency
A group in the northern part of Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Youths for Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed support for the Chief Whip of the Senate, to become the next president of the country.
The group made its position known in a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Yakubu Muhammad; Acting Secretary General, Abdulkadir Muhammad; National Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and the Director of Media and Publicity, Musa Waziri, in Abuja on Tuesday.
The group described Kalu as the best presidential material for the 2023 general election.
It urged the ruling All Progressives Congress to commence a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party.
Part of the statement read, “Kalu’s managerial skill, experience and national appeal put him in the best position to rule Nigeria in 2023.
“This may sound odd in the eyes of Nigerians especially those nursing the intention to run for the number one seat in the land.
“Be that as it may, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s acceptability demonstrates the settled resolve of the youths in the 19 northern states to support him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Kalu is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record that can sustain and consolidate the gains recorded by the current administration.
“Kalu is the best bet for the APC in 2023. He is a presidential material with experience in the private sector; executive and legislative arms of government.
“It is imperative to state that, with Nigerians pushing for a President of South-East extraction, the stakeholders in APC need not look any further because the dutiful and detribalised Orji Uzor Kalu is the right candidate for the party.
“His influence cuts across all the six geopolitical zones in the country.
“He was the Chairman of the Borno Water Board at the age of 25; Chairman of multinational companies and a former governor of Abia State.
“We are totally convinced that what Nigeria needs right now is a courageous and vibrant leader who is capable of managing a complex nation like Nigeria. That resourceful manager is Kalu,” the group said.
Politics
Govs Can’t Control PDP – Chidoka
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, on Monday said that governors had no control over the affairs of the party.
Chidoka said governors could only help in the management of crises and resolving issues in the party.
The former aviation minister spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme which was monitored in Port Harcourt.
Recall that the PDP had a leadership crisis prior to the conduct of its national convention at Eagle Square in Abuja on Saturday.
Speaking on the role the governors played in calming the crisis in the party, Chidoka said there was no better group to salvage the party from the crisis than the governors.
He said, “The governors are members of the party and its highest elected leaders. The burden of managing the controversy that normally comes with human interaction, of managing the tension in the party falls on the PDP governors.
“There is no better group of people to go to than the governors when looking at the mechanism of democracy such as consensus, zoning, and others.
“Will the governors control the party post-election? That is where the issue comes in. The immediate answer would be a no. That will not work because the governors, some of them are second term governors, some are looking for nomination into the senate, to run for president or whatever, some are seeking reelection.
“And the NWC will make sure there is a level playing field for everybody contesting against governors.
“So, as much as the governors are critical in managing the tension in PDP, the National Working Committee now represents all shades of opinions in the PDP, he added.
“That means a certain balancing act has to continue to happen to keep all interest groups accommodated in the party.”
Politics
Insecurity In Anambra Politically Motivated – Soludo
The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said the insecurity challenges in the state are politically motivated.
Soludo stated this during the Anambra State Gubernatorial Debate organised by Arise TV on Monday, noting that some individuals hope the situation would give them a political advantage.
He said, “Most of the recent upsurge of insecurity in Anambra is politically motivated.
“There are some people who think they gain political advantage by creating a sense of fear and insecurity so that they can suppress voters. When Valentine (PDP candidate) talked about intelligence gathering, that intelligence gathering is everywhere.”
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also stated that insecurity in Anambra State is a recent phenomenon, claiming that his opponent from the All Progressive Congress, Andy Uba might have an answer to the insecurity challenges that persist.
He noted that while the state’s security architecture was vested in the Federal Government, the incumbent governor has risen to the challenge of securing the state.
“The insecurity in Anambra is a recent phenomenon. Very recently and I think my brother on the right-hand side[Andy Uba] when he responds might be able to tell a little more about part of the reason this is happening.
“But Anambra has remained largely, a safe haven: real estate booming, businesses booming, hospitality industry and so on and so forth.
“And recently, it is a challenge and the Governor as the Chief security has risen to the challenge. By the way, all the security agency as you know, are within the purview of the Federal Government but we’ve got a security architecture in which the federal forces have been working in tandem with the local vigilantes,” he added.
Politics
‘NASS, Other Parliaments Most Misunderstood Govt Organ’
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the national assembly and legislatures in other parts of the world are the most misunderstood organ of government.
Gbajabiamila made this known in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop for the media committee.
He noted that the committee plays a major role in the activities of the house as it is the intermediary between the lawmakers and the public.
He added that that committee’s work goes a long way in shaping the perception that the public has of the House and correcting any misinformation that is in the public sphere.
The speaker said, “I took time out to actually look at the dictionary definition of media. If you look at that definition you will understand the importance and critical roles the house of representatives has to play in defining or reframing the narrative of the house of representatives, in giving direction to the legislature, in propelling policies of government and indeed, that is why many of you who practise in this field of endeavour, the institution is referred to as a 4th Estate of the Realm.
“The house of representatives or the national assembly in general, like every legislature in the world, is perhaps the most misunderstood institution in the world. Some of that misunderstanding is unintentional, based simply on lack of knowledge; some of that misunderstanding is intentional and sometimes it is political.
“Some of that misunderstanding, unfortunately, is pure ignorance and lack of interest in finding out the truth.
“It, therefore, falls on the media committee to begin to educate the public and change the much-needed narrative because we are not aware of the unforeseen consequences of what will happen when a small committee or an institution such as the national assembly is misunderstood or misjudged. It has the possibility of snowballing into a larger and more dangerous effect on our democracy.”
The speaker, therefore, said the committee should not be looked at from a narrow prism but as a committee “that is so strategic to the survival of our democracy; not the survival of the national assembly but the survival of democracy.”
Gbajabiamila also said, “Before I continue with my speech; it has been mentioned already but it is worth mentioning again; I want to note that the Vanguard Newspaper reporter in the House of Representatives, Tordue Salem, who has been missing for some weeks now, is yet to be found.
“I and indeed the house have been in contact with the leadership of the press corps since the matter came to light. I want to encourage the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to locate Tordue and bring him back to his family. Anything that forces one, torches on all of us.”
Chairman of the Committee, Benjamin Kalu, in his address, noted that the 21st Century media environment is dynamic and continues to develop in novel, sometimes in unanticipated ways that have serious consequences for democratic governance.
Kalu added that the new media has radically altered the way that government institutions operate, and the way that political leaders communicate and engage citizens.
He said, “The media today disseminates a tremendous amount of political content, most of which are trivial, unreliable and polarising. The media’s watchdog role, hitherto performed by trained journalists and gatekeepers such as established mass media institutions, has evolved in the face of technological innovation.
“Today, every actor with a smartphone is able to disseminate information and frame political issues in their various spheres of influence. The press has been decentralised, with oftentimes destructive outcomes. But such is the price that we must pay for the beauty that is democracy and the exchange that we must uphold for freedom of speech- the inalienable right of every Nigerian.”
However, Kalu said, “The 9th House of Representatives continues to stand for freedom of speech, recognise the value of the fourth estate of the realm to our democracy, especially in times like this, and remains committed to protecting free speech and independence of the media and its journalists.”
