Gov Tasks Media Practitioners On Fake News
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has called on media organisations and practitioners to tackle the menace of fake news, saying it is capable of destabilising the country.
Bello made the call at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) night in Lokoja, recently.
The Tide reports that the four-day event recorded huge success.
The governor said that sanitising the media industry and keeping it professional was a job the media practitioners must do for themselves.
According to him, the government could not be of help to avoid being caught in the web of censorship.
He stressed that every attempt to regulate fake news or hate speech by government had always been misinterpreted among media organisations with accusations of gagging free speech.
The governor was of the view that the time has come for media practitioners to face the challenge like other professional bodies to sanitise the noble profession as the watchdog of the society.
“The bravest and most professional individuals among you need to set examples in standing up to these giant forces for the more timid ones. They can do that by remaining resolutely true to what is ethical, actual or factual, no matter whose ox is gored”, he said.
Another way out, he said, was to institutionalise reward and punishment systems for professional misconduct in the line of duty.
He also tasked media organisations on the need to go extra mile and come up with innovative methods to help stem the tide of unprofessional behaviour in the media industry.
“I would suggest that you become creative in naming and shaming those who deal in inaccurate reportage. For instance, you could institute another set of award like they have in some countries like the USA to name and shame individuals and media houses who carry the most egregious fake news or hate every year”, he said.
Meanwhile, the NMMA Chairman, Board of Trustee, Dr Haroun Adamu, had commended the governor for hosting the 29th edition of the NMMA.
Adamu noted that a total of 1,050 entries were received for 50 categories of awards and commended the NMMA project administration team for doing a good job.
The Tide learnt that Channels TV and Raypower won the NBC Prize for Television and Radio stations of the year respectively, while The Punch won the Babatunde Ajose prize for Newspaper of the year.
Mr Adeniyi Adesina of The Nation Newspaper won the Dele Giwa prize for Editor of the year, while the Nigerian Tribune emerged winner for Editorial writing of the year.
Adejoke Fayemi and Sarah Osanyinlusi, both of Ray Power won Radio Reporter and Presenter of the year respectively, while Sunday Onyeyirichi of 93.3 Nigeria Info, clinched Radio Broadcaster of the year.
Akande Emmanuel of TVC, Ngozi Alaegbu of Arise TV, and Gimba Umar of Channels TV, emerged winners of TV Reporter, Newscaster and Programme Presenter, respectively.
It was further gathered that the former Director General, Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation and pioneer Director-General of FRCN, Rt. Rev. George Bako, and three others received Award of Professional Excellence in service.
NCC Backs FG On Restriction Access
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has backed the Federal Government on its stance on restriction of access to identified content.
NCC said that the restriction of access to specific content which the Federal Government found objectionable was in line with global standards.
The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, said this during the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Port Harcourt, recently.
Adewolu said the commission had opted for a middle ground that promotes safe use of digital service platforms without denying citizens the right to free expression as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution.
This, he said, has nexus with censorship, particularly in tackling illegal and harmful content on over-the-top platforms.
He explained that on technology platforms, censorship manifested in tripartite forms viz: restriction of person-to-person communications; restriction of Internet access generally; or restriction of access to specific content, which governments found objectionable.
The NCC boss said that the restriction was pursuant to constitutional provisions such as those in Section 39(3) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, as amended.
Quoting from the constitution, Adewolu said, “any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society to prevent the disclosure of information received in confidence, maintaining the authority and independence of courts or regulating telephony, wireless broadcasting, television or the exhibition of cinematograph films”.
He further explained that the restriction of access to certain content was globally recognised, and pointed out that one of the core responsibilities of government, as enshrined in Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution, was to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.
On the issue of social media, he said it allowed instant communications without regard for impact or consequences.
“Leading social media platforms have demonstrated a rather unfortunate reluctance to moderate the use of their platforms for subversion and harm. So, we cannot trust them to self-regulate. Self-regulation has not been very effective, and interestingly, the largest platforms are global platforms and many of them are protected by their home governments.
“So, we cannot wholly depend on self-regulation. And while we cannot prevent citizens from freely expressing themselves on these platforms, it would be irresponsible for any government to allow unbridled use of these mediated communications to cause chaos and imperil lives and property. Government must act to protect social cohesion and national security”, he said.
However, he said that the federal commission was adjusting regulatory instruments and management tools to ensure that regulations are fit for the ever-changing telecoms sector.
By: King Onunwor
Telecom Firms Lose 14.3m Subscribers In One Year
Telecommunication companies in Nigeria have lost about 14,348,738 subscribers between September 2020 and September 2021.
This data was obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) portal by the Tide.
According to industry statistics on the NCC portal, the telecommunication companies had 204,869,652 subscribers as at September 2020, while the subscriber base dropped to 190,520,914 in September 2021.
The 14,348,738 reduction in the subscriber base means the telcos lost seven per cent of their subscribers in one year.
According to the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, the industry Average Revenue Per User for 2020 was N1,420. Using this as a baseline, telcos may have lost about N20.36bn in revenue in the period under review.
Among the telcos, MTN lost 9,068,156 subscribers; Globacom lost 1,319,560, while Airtel lost 4,215,233.
However, 9mobile gained 254,211 subscribers, making it the only operator that did not lose subscribers in the period under review.
Also during the period, about 11,140,734 data subscribers were lost by the telecom firm while the national broadband penetration dropped from 45.43 per cent to 40.01 per cent.
It would be recalled that in December 2020, the Federal Government moved to enforce the linkage of National Identity Numbers to Subscriber Identity Module in an effort to boost national security. The government subsequently banned the sale of SIMs and set a deadline for subscribers to link their SIMs to NINs.
Meanwhile, the total number of subscribers peaked in October 2020 at 207,578,237, but later dropped to 204,149,436 when the first deadline for the SIM-NIN linkage was announced.
In an earlier report by The Tide, the Nigeria National Coordinator for the Alliance for Affordable Internet, Olusola Teniola, had said that the impact of the SIM-NIN policy would slow down growth.
“The NIN requirement will slow down the ability to register SIMs legally, which will affect contribution to NIN, because not every Nigerian has NIN”, he said.
The Tide learnt that the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria recently disclosed that Telcos were losing subscribers because of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise.
The NCC has since said that once the latest SIM-NIN linkage deadline expires, Nigerians without NIN may be denied access to necessary services including acquisition of driving licence and passport.
Lawyer Wants FG To Regularise SIM Registration
The Federal Government has been urged to mandate telecommunications service providers to register all mobile lines on their networks rather than shifting the deadline always.
A legal practitioner, Gift Nyeche, made the call while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.
Nyeche said the best option was to mandate all network providers to, as a matter or urgency, register all lines connected to their services.
He pointed out that it may be difficult for subscribers to meet up with the Federal Government’s orders on deadline.
“To me, the issue of deadline extension will not help matters. The best way out is to compel service providers to, on their own, link all subscribers to National Identity Number”, he said.
According to him, since there is no immediate benefit from the exercise, most phone users may be reluctant towards it.
He raised the issue of poor network service by service providers, and called on them to make up for their lapses.
“Looking at the whole scenario, the service providers have not being fair with Nigeria subscribers. You pay for both their mistake and yours. So, they would have used this NIN registration to compensate us”, he said.
The legal practitioner also urged the Federal Government and its agencies to work out modalities on how to strictly monitor the operations of telecommunication industries in the country.
He expressed regret that while other parts of the world enjoy telecommunication services, subscribers in Nigeria were fed with poor services.
