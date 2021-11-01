Niger Delta
Rotary Clubs Advise Nigerians To Sustain Polio-Free Status
As part of activities to mark this year’s World Polio Day, Rotary Clubs in Port Harcourt embarked on a 10km walk to create awareness on keeping polio at zero level.
The walk also marks the second year of Nigeria’s certification of no Polio cases in the country.
Speaking to The Tide during the walk, the District Polio Chairman, Rotary International District 9141, Rotarian Dan Harrison, said, the walk was to sensitise the populace and sustain the surveillance.
According to him, “We are reaching out through this kind of road walks to sensitise the populace and to put a surveillance so that this deadly disease called polio does not take us unawares again”
On his part, the Rivers Polio Chair, Rotarian Erondu Chinyere, commended Rotarians for their sustained fight to eradicate the polio virus from the world
Erondu felicitated with all the Rotarians in the State and all friends of the Rotary for the certification of Nigeria as a polio free nation and called for all hands to be on deck to keep polio at zero in Africa.
He noted, “Last year, Nigeria was issued a polio-free certificate and we want the country to remain free of polio and the only way we can sustain it is sensitisation and advocacy which is what we are doing with this walk” and called for donations from well meaning individuals and corporate bodies and continous immunisation of under five children.
Also speaking, the Coordinator, All Rivers Polio Walk, Rotarian Sofiri Dappa, observed that, “52 Rotary Clubs coming together to have a walk in Rivers State to sensitise Rivers people that polio shouldn’t reoccur and should be kept at zero is huge”.
Dappa stated that since 1984, Rotary had been in the forefront at eradicating polio globally.
He thanked the state government, which through the State Primary Health Care Management Board, all friends of Rotary and Rotarians have made the fight against polio a success.
Rotary clubs in the State had in the week leading up to the World Polio Day and after, carried out various programmes to create awareness for the eradication of polio.
The walk which is part of activities to mark this year’s World Polio Day, celebrated, every October 24th was also used by Rotary Clubs to engage in various activities for polio world eradication through mass vaccination of children and have distributed countless volunteer hours to immunise children in various parts of the state.
Rotary also used the rally to sensitise market women on the need to take their children to the nearest primary health care centre for polio vaccination.
The 10km work commenced at Yakubu Gowon Stadium through Aba Road, Rumukalagbor and terminated at Mummy B junction, Stadium Road.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa/Theresa Frederick
Niger Delta
Edo SUBEB Lists Priorities On Improving Pupil Outcomes
The Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs Ozavize E. Salami has disclosed that learner progression, strengthened school governance and management, child protection, focused in-service professional development, public-private partnership (PPP) and enhanced school environment are her priorities as the Board strategises to consolidate on gains under Edo BEST 2.0.
Mrs Salami made this known during her maiden schools visit as chairman of the board.
The tour, which covered three out of the eighteen local government areas of Edo State, was an opportunity to engage with pupils, teachers, Local Government Education Authority management and staff, School Based Management Committee (SBMC) members, parents, and community leaders.
“Edo SUBEB takes the responsibility of providing quality education service to pupils very seriously; improving learning outcomes must be at the heart of all we do,” Mrs Salami said at one of the schools visited in Ikpoba Okha LGA.
“We understand that schools are where our results are. We realise also that we must constantly seek the inputs of our stakeholders so that our policies and services are tailored to meet their needs,” she said.
While welcoming the SUBEB Chairman and her team, Pa Sunday Omokaro, Odionwere of Iguobazuwa expressed his pleasure at being visited by the newly appointed chairman; noting that the community places a premium on education and pledged to support the new SUBEB chairman in any way possible.
Pa Omokaro also prayed God to assist Mrs Salami to achieve all her goals.
“We would like to re-emphasise that education for all is the responsibility of all, and we charge pupils/students, parents, leaders and youths with the care and maintenance of school assets located within their communities.
As a board, we seek partnerships with alumni association of schools, corporate organisations, NGOs and philanthropists to support government’s drive to ensure that Edo State remained a model of sustained improvement in basic education,” Mrs Salami noted.
Recently, in line with the universal basic education disarticulation policy, the Edo state ministry of education handed over 306 Junior Secondary Schools to Edo SUBEB.
The principal of Niger College Junior Secondary, Mrs. Orole Catherine Anike whilst receiving Mrs. Salami expressed the excitement of the school management and staff at the benefits that would accrue to them because of the on-going reforms in the education sector by Mr. Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State.
Similarly, other school heads, SBMC chairmen and Education secretaries welcomed the Chairman, expressed readiness to work with her while outlining priority intervention areas relevant to their schools.
The Executive Chairman concluded her tour by pledging to continue to visit schools across the State and hinted that a 5-year infrastructure development plan is part of the many interventions Governor Obaseki will be implementing in the Basic Education subsector.
Niger Delta
Payment Of N420m Land Compensation Brews Trouble
Aggrieved families of Ekpuk Nnung Ikot Udo, Ekpuk Abak and Nnung Obio Etit under the aegis of Ibiaku Ikot Akpa Ekong Community Association (ICA), Ibiaku Ishiet in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, whose large expanse of land were taken for the construction of the Dakkada Smart Estate have expressed dissatisfaction in the disbursement of the N420million compensation paid to owners of the land.
They alleged that the Village Head of Ibiaku Ishiet, Chief William Effiong Etim; his brother, Hon. Bassey Etim, a former House of Representatives member for Uyo Federal Constituency and other family members fraudulently disbursed the largest chunk of the compensation cash in favour of themselves.
In a petition to the state government through the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, the community demanded for immediate halt to further disbursement of the cash and urged the state government to review the list of the 5,625 beneficiaries alleged to be fraudulently doctored by the traditional ruler, by the prompting of the former lawmaker.
According to them, it was unthinkable for one person’s name to appear more than 132 times under different guise, in a total list of 5,625 beneficiaries, adding that the petitioners have already approached the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take over the matter, their appeal to government to redress the matter failed.
The petition was signed by Chief Effiong Udo, Mr Inyang O. Injang and Mrs Iniobong Oton for Nung Iko-Udo family; Mr Emmanuel Okon,Mr Usen Okon Miss Arit Okon signed for the Abak family while Mr Effiong Idiong, Mr Eno Idiong and others signed for Ikot Obio Etit family, on behalf of the incorporated trustees of Ibiaku Ikot Akpa-ekong Community Association (ICA)
“We only received the list of the beneficiaries from Messrs Kufre Eshiet and Co, the Estate Valuer ,and to say the least, a study of the list only made our Independence Day, a very sour and depressing one, with a lot of dust in our mouths.
“We are at a complete loss as to how the immediate family of Chief William Etim, came to be entitled to nearly one half of the total land mass under consideration. Even a cursory look at the list will reveal the stark nakedness of the perverse and fraudulent claims of Chief William Effiong Etim, whose name appeared 106 times and Hon Bassey Effiong Etim, whose name appears 132 times and Placid John Etim, 48 times.
“The most astonishing part of it is that these identified individuals and their Ekpuk( family) do not have any substantial land in the area for which compensation is paid.
“We are appealing to you as an anointed servant of God to use your good offices to stop the attempted heist by the aforementioned individuals and their mentors. In the interest of Justice, peace and harmony among the law abiding people and community of Ibiaku Issiet.
“We appeal for the immediate stoppage of the disbursement while you review the evil list with a view to sanitizing it before payment can be recommenced”, the petition reads in part.
However, the former House of Representatives member,Mr. Bassey Etim, who spoke to newsmen on the matter, explained that “the money for compensation was not meant to be disbursed pro- rata, for the the family who actually own land in the area under consideration”, adding that he has alerted his lawyer to sue the state government because he has not received a dime yet.
“When governments send compensation, it does not just sent money for people to go and share to everyone in the village. It is paid according to what you have on the land. I have a very large expanse of land which government has not paid me, that is why personally I have not collected a dime from the money.
“When you talk about family, lands belong to family. That is why if you look at the place, you will not see the name of my father because before he died, he shared his property to his children. You will not even see the name of my mother because whatever she had, she had shared with the children before her death.
“So, the issue of paying compensation to community families is completely nonsense. Land belongs to family and money was not sent to the village to be shared, people believe that compensation is to start sharing money to people. Go and find out. there is a schedule of payment, if a name appear 100 times, is it not based on the plot of land that the person has? Money was not sent to be shared pro-rata, it was sent to people who had property”, he explained.
Niger Delta
Court Orders FG To Pay $1.638bn Derivative Arrears To Delta
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, ordered the Federal Government to pay $1,638 billion to the Delta State.
The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Donatus Okorowo, said it was satisfied that the amount was 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue payable to the oil-rich state.
It granted all the reliefs that were sought by plaintiff, stressing that the suit, being an action instituted to recover revenue accruing to the Delta State government, qualified for the undefended list.
Delta state had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/660/2012, which it filed through Chief Ken Njemanze, SAN, urged the court to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), to pay five per cent of $50billion recovered as additional revenue that accrued to the Nigerian government.
It prayed the court to, “direct the Defendant (AGF) to pay the sum of $ 1,638,396,277.00 (One billion, six hundred and thirty-eight million, three hundred and ninety-six thousand, two hundred and seventy-seven United States dollars) being the 13 per cent derivative sum due as arrears of revenue payable to Delta State as assessed.
“A consequential order of this court compelling the defendant to net off and pay five per cent of the said sum as per clause 3.0(v) of the defendant’s letter of engagement dated 12 April, 2018 and clause 3.0(v) the defendant’s further letter of engagement dated 19 November, 2018, pursuant to clause lll(d) of the terms of settlement made the (consent) judgement by the Supreme Court”
As well as, “10 per cent post judgment interest at court rate on the said $ 1,638,396,277.00 (One billion, six hundred and thirty-eight million, three hundred and ninety-six thousand, two hundred and seventy-seven United States dollars) to the plaintiff until final liquidation thereof.”
However, the AGF, in a counter-affidavit he filed before the court, sought the dismissal of the suit which he said lacked competence.
In the affidavit that was deposed to by one Thomas Etah, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, the AGF, argued that Delta State was not a party in the terms of settlement in a similar revenue derivation suit between the Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers State governments delivered by the Supreme Court.
He contended that it would not serve the interest of justice to grant the plaintiff’s claim against the defendant without full hearing of the matter.
“That the terms of settlement in question have been entered as judgement of the court between the parties before the court,” the AGF argued.
In a preliminary objection dated September 22, 2021, the AGF, further challenged jurisdiction of the federal high court to entertain the suit.
He argued that under Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the High Court, lacked the powers to adjudicate between a State and the Federation.
“The subject matter of this suit is a dispute between the Delta State as a State and the Federation.
“That the subject matter relates to the recovery of revenue accruing to the federation account, the beneficiaries of which are the Federation and the States of the Federation.
“That the subject matter of this suit is not to be commenced by way of undefended list,” the AGF added.
However, in his judgement, Justice Okorowo dismissed the objection.
