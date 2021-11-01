News
NDLEA Seizes London-Bound Cocaine, Heroin At Lagos Airport
Attempts by drug cartels to export different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cannabis to London, United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
Narcotic officers of the agency had, last Thursday, during outward routine clearance of cargo at NAHCO export shed of the airport intercepted 20 parcels of Cocaine weighing 1.2kg concealed in packets of Zee black soap; 23 parcels of Heroin weighing 1.4kg hidden in packets of Zee black soap and 39 parcels of 2.35kg Methamphetamine concealed in Dudu Osun black soap packets.
Few days earlier, October 21, a similar cargo had been intercepted at the NAHCO shed of the MMIA, where 7.35kgs of Cannabis concealed inside some tablets of Dudu Osun black soap were recovered.
Three suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the seizures.
Barely a week after she was arrested and granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called ‘akpu’ into NDLEA cell for a suspect in custody, a nursing mother who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, Mariam AdetilewaDirisu has against been arrested for trafficking in 5kg skunk and 8.1grammes of Molly.
The 35-year-old mother of a 2 month-old-baby was first arrested on October 21 by the Edo State Command of the agency.
Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed BubaMarwa (rtd) had on the same day directed that she be counselled and released immediately because of the young baby she was carrying.
But curiously, a controlled delivery operation carried out by operatives of the Delta State Command of the agency, last Saturday, again led to the arrest of Mariam who had ordered for the drugs from Lagos even while still on bail for an earlier offence.
In Ondo State, no less than 1,645kilogrammes of cannabis were seized in three interdiction operations in parts of the state.
Operatives had on October 28, stormed Emure cannabis farm camp where 313 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized and seven suspects: Paul Godwin; Michael Nnaji; Ezugu Lucky; Omolu Sunday; Simon Taiwo; David Udofia; and M. Suleiman arrested.
Operatives had the previous day raided the Ipele-Idoani forest where 534kgs of abandoned compressed cannabis were recovered just as a total of 798kilogrammes of cannabis were seized from two suspects; GbengaFalodun and FaseyitanOpeyemi at Ikare junction, Owo area of the state.
Also recovered from theminclude a white Mercedes Benz truck Lagos LSR 06 XW and monetary exhibit of N20,000.
At least, two suspected fake security agents; Umar Ibrahim and SadiqAbubakar as well as their accomplice, Auwal Hassan have been arrested in Kogi State while conveying a total of 105.4 kilogrammes of cannabis from Ondo State to Kaduna, last Saturday, in a Mercedes Benz C180 car with registration number Abuja BWR 924 KH.
Meanwhile, raids at three black spots in Oshodi, Ikeja and Ogba areas of Lagos State on October 23, have led to the arrest of a 15-year-old female SS II student of Idi – Araba Senior High School, Walaka Adams, who was arrested at No. 72 Mafoluku Road, Oshodi, with 100grammes of cannabis sativa; SodiqGanun, a 24-year-old welder with 200grammes of cannabis at the same address and TajudeenAzeez, arrested at Ipodo, Ikeja, with 9 grams of Cocaine.
At a drug joint in Ogba area of Ikeja, different quantities of abandoned drugs such as Molly, Rohypnol and Codeine based syrup were recovered.
While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Delta, Ondo, Kogi and Lagos Commands of the agency for not resting on their oars, Marwa charged them and their counterparts in other commands to remain resolute in the ongoing efforts to cut access and availability of illicit drugs across the country.
Tough Times Await Fresh PAP Contractors, Ex-Agitators Warn
Ex-agitators have warned firms willing to approach the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for contracts to brace up for tough times, saying it was no longer business as usual under the programme’s Interim Administrator, Col Milland Dixon Dikio.
The National Secretary, First Phase Ex-Agitators, Nature Dumale, explained that Dikio had not awarded new contracts since he came on board because he was interested in sanitising the process to actualise the reintegration phase of the programme.
Dumale spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, after accompanying Dikio to inspect commercial farms in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of arrangements to roll out trainings for ex-agitators on agriculture.
He said the amnesty boss inherited many ex-agitators, who went through various training programmes without empowerment, noting that Dikio had evolved a new strategy of Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) to deal with the shortcomings.
Dumale said only contractors whose proposals and facilities were in line with TEM would be considered for fresh jobs in PAP.
“It is no longer business as usual. You will not get any contract from the amnesty office except due diligence are properly carried out to the satisfaction of procurement, legal, project and account departments including the Interim Administrator himself, who is a diligent man,” he said.
“The amnesty boss has come up with the vision of Train, Mentor and Employ (TEM). It is a process where any person that comes up to do a contract will know it is not business as usual.
“You are going to do a presentation showing statistics, evidence and proofs of the fact that you can take delegates to your company, get them trained, employed and mentored so that at the end of the day they can get job somewhere because they have been properly mentored.
“After you have done a presentation, the entire amnesty team will also do a practical inspection of your facility. So, the Niger Delta should know there is hope for the region.”
Insisting that Dikio’s main focus was to address the challenges of reintegration, Dumale said the amnesty boss had already identified food security, waterway security and waterway transportation as areas of interest.
“We are blessed with so much fertile land and that is why he wants to concentrate on agriculture. We can make more than N65, 000 monthly by planting only maize and cassava.
“It is safer and easier to travel by water. So, waterway transportation is very profitable. Look at Port Harcourt to Calabar; it will take you the whole day to travel by road from Uyo to Calabar now. But, that same journey by water is less than one hour. The amnesty boss took responsibility to go through the same route by water himself last week Saturday to see things himself,” he noted.
“The Chinese people make billions of dollars annually from fishing in our own coastal lines. Why can’t we go into fishing business? Why can’t we buy trawlers and go fishing ourselves?
“Even in waterway security, we are the best people to secure our environment because we know our environment. So, these are the visions of the amnesty boss in the reintegration phase.”
Dumale appealed to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Environment to partner with the Amnesty Office to tackle the challenges of the region.
The former warlord warned civil servants in the amnesty office frustrating the efforts of Dikio to actualise the mandate of the scheme to steer clear.
“PAP is a security programme and should be treated as such. Salaries and finances should be released as at when due so that the office can run,” he said.
“The civil servants there should know that it is not civil service work and must cooperate with the leadership of that office, so that they will be able to carry out their projects and operations. They should not be a barrier to the vision of the amnesty boss.”
By: Amadi Akujobi
Bandits’ Attack In UNIABUJA Shows Buhari’s Failure, PDP Laments …As ASUU Confirms Abduction Of Two Profs, Others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attack on the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) by bandits shows the failure of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is as the University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has confirmed the abduction of two professors from the Staff Quarters of the institution.
The armed bandits had stormed the Staff Quarters of the university, shooting sporadically before whisking about six persons away in the earlier hours of yesterday.
The PDP, which condemned the attack, “demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their family members.”
This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Bandit Attack in UniAbuja Under Buhari’s Security Precincts, Shocking,’ signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday.
The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the Tuesday’s attack on the University of Abuja by bandits, who abducted four staff members and some children in the institution.
“The party describes the attack as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their families members.
“The PDP describes the banditry which occurred within the precincts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s immediate security purview, just 16kilometres from the Aso Presidential Villa, as shocking and further shows the helplessness and failures of his administration.
“With this act of banditry in Abuja, Nigerians expect President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the fronts, to straightaway give himself a ‘marching order’ to rescue the victims, just as gives to others whenever there are cases of security failures in commands outside of his security precincts.
“The PDP, however, charges the security agencies not to relent in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration but rise up to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.
“The party laments the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all the citizens to be at alert and assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country under an incompetent administration.
“The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors’ den, while tasking governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion and device more efficient strategies of securing our nation.”
However, the University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has confirmed the abduction of two professors from the staff quarters of the institution.
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh.
She stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, had dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses to forestall further attacks.
Also confirming the abduction, the ASUU Chairman, UNIABUJA, Dr Kassim Umaru said that the institution was working towards rescuing the victims.
According to him, those abducted are Prof Obansa and his son; Prof Oboscolo, his son and daughters; as well as Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobins.
He called on Nigerians to remember the abductees in their prayers to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.
“Please, we need your prayers for their safe return,” the ASUU chairman said in a message.
Shell Unveils New Energy Business Line In Nigeria …Awards $800m Contracts To Local Firms
Global energy company, Shell, has announced a new business line in Nigeria to expand natural gas marketing and sales to meet the rapidly growing energy needs of wholesale customers and provide more and cleaner energy solutions in the country.
This is as the Country Chair, Shell Companies In Nigeria (SCiN), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, has said that 100 per cent of its contracts worth $800 million were awarded to Nigerian companies in 2020.
Building on the success of Shell Nigeria Gas, Shell Energy Nigeria, aims to deliver competitive and reliable energy for power generation and industrial users and to develop gas distribution to serve the people in new regions.
Speaking during the unveiling of the new deal, the General Manager of Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector said, “In line with the Federal Government’s ‘decade of gas’ initiative, Shell Energy Nigeria will strive to deliver gas-based energy solutions to a broad range of businesses across the country to help drive economic development and deliver greater value from the country’s natural resources”.
Shell Energy Nigeria’s gas solutions are designed to partner with other sources of energy – including renewables – to provide competitively priced and flexible energy, while helping the country to transition to a lower carbon energy system.
The new business would draw on the capabilities and experience of Shell Energy, a leading global provider of reliable, integrated and innovative energy solutions from a portfolio of natural gas, power and environmental products.
It offers a comprehensive selection of energy solutions available from a single supplier and made possible by one of the industry’s largest trading operations.
In his remarks, Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), Osagie Okunbor, said, “Shell Energy Nigeria demonstrates our ongoing commitment to powering progress by providing more and cleaner energy solutions in the country.
“It brings to Nigeria Shell’s decades of marketing and trading experience, a wealth of market knowledge and its ability to integrate energy solutions to support economic development in Nigeria”, he added.
The Tide gathered that Shell Nigeria Gas would continue its current operations as part of Shell Energy Nigeria.
Incorporated in 1998, SNG is a fully owned Shell company for the downstream distribution of gas to over 120 industries and manufacturing plants in Nigeria.
The company’s 150-kilometre gas transmission and distribution network serves several distribution systems, including Agbara-Ota industrial cluster in Ogun State; the Aba cluster in Abia State, and the Port Harcourt cluster in Rivers State.
Similarly, Country Chair, Shell Companies In Nigeria (SCiN), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, has said that 100 per cent of its contracts worth $800 million were awarded to Nigerian companies in 2020.
Okunbor made the announcement during a panel session at the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) 2021 Strategic International Conference, yesterday in Lagos.
Okunbor, represented by Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Mr. Ed Ubong, said there was a need to work on building capacity in-country.
According to him, this will enable local industries to enter the supply chain and participate more aggressively.
He said: “We need to reduce the industry’s reliance on imports and create new markets in-country.
“At Shell, we recognise that local content is key to surviving a post-COVID-19 pandemic world and Shell will continue to invest in this space.
“We remain committed to building capacity and competence in country to enable more Nigerians participate directly and indirectly in the gas value chain and pump more money into the local economy by supporting Nigerian companies.
“Shell assists Nigerian companies to achieve the necessary certification for their products and services to ensure that they qualify for tenders and contracts to provide goods and services across its operations and the Nigerian oil and gas.
“In 2020, 100 per cent of SCiN contracts, worth $800million, were awarded to Nigerian companies.
“SCiN has also provided access to nearly $1.5billion in loans to 764 Nigerian vendors under the Shell Contractor Support Fund since 2012.”
Okunbor said these loans had helped to improve their tendering opportunities.
He said Shell was also investing in a gas portfolio that would increase supply for Nigerian and international customers via an expanding network of plants, pipelines and export terminals.
Okunbor said they were being developed with joint venture partners, the Nigerian government and communities.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
