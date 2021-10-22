We Must Never Forget #EndSARS – Saraki

The President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, says it is worrying that nothing has been done one year after the government accepted the five demands of the #EndSARS movement.

Saraki, in a statement on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of the EndSARS protests across the country, said he had struggled to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, one year after.

He also lamented that none of the perpetrators of the attack on innocent Nigerians at the Lekki Tollgate last year and looters of public and private properties during the protests, has been apprehended and punished.

“On the first anniversary of October 20th, 2020, like many Nigerians, I have struggled with coming to terms with the sobering events of that day.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, loved ones, sustained injuries, or sustained other losses at the Lekki Toll Gate and at various locations in Lagos and around the country when security agencies were deployed to clamp down on the protests and non-state actors took advantage to cause chaos and mayhem.

“It is worrying that despite the acceptance of the “5 for 5 Demands,” nothing has really been done to resolve the issues that caused the protests in the first place.

“None of the policemen accused of torturing and extrajudicially murdering Nigerian citizens have been brought to justice, there has been no marked improvement in the funding or quality of equipment available to the Nigerian Police Force and these incidents of torture continue in many security facilities nationwide.

“Furthermore, none of the perpetrators of the attacks on Nigerians exercising their rights to peaceful assembly have been arrested or prosecuted, despite many of them being identified. Similarly, none of the perpetrators of mindless acts of destruction and looting of property worth billions of Naira have been arrested or brought to justice,” Saraki said.

The immediate-past Senate President said, instead of apprehending perpetrators, several young people are still held in detention facilities across the country without trial, adding that no lesson was learnt from the events.

“It appears that the lessons that ought to be learned from the events last year have been lost. This is why rather than mobilise to safeguard and protect citizens, the Nigerian Police have resorted to threats and mobilisation to prevent further expressions of dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is my sincere hope that common sense will prevail and the young people who seek to hold events to mark the first anniversary of the events at the Lekki Toll Gate will be allowed to peacefully gather and be protected from any forms of violence.

“The carnage that followed the attacks on protesters by security agencies and non-state actors must stand as a lesson to governments at all levels that they must learn to engage with the Nigerian populace in a manner that preserves and respects their constitutional rights and freedoms or face the risk of creating an atmosphere that enables a breakdown of law and order.

“Today represents an opportunity for the government to begin the police and justice sector reforms our country so badly needs. It is an opportunity I appeal to the government to take”, he said.

This is the only way we can honour the memory of those who gave their lives for this cause,” Saraki stated.