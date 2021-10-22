City Crime
We Must Never Forget #EndSARS – Saraki
The President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, says it is worrying that nothing has been done one year after the government accepted the five demands of the #EndSARS movement.
Saraki, in a statement on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of the EndSARS protests across the country, said he had struggled to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, one year after.
He also lamented that none of the perpetrators of the attack on innocent Nigerians at the Lekki Tollgate last year and looters of public and private properties during the protests, has been apprehended and punished.
“On the first anniversary of October 20th, 2020, like many Nigerians, I have struggled with coming to terms with the sobering events of that day.
“My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, loved ones, sustained injuries, or sustained other losses at the Lekki Toll Gate and at various locations in Lagos and around the country when security agencies were deployed to clamp down on the protests and non-state actors took advantage to cause chaos and mayhem.
“It is worrying that despite the acceptance of the “5 for 5 Demands,” nothing has really been done to resolve the issues that caused the protests in the first place.
“None of the policemen accused of torturing and extrajudicially murdering Nigerian citizens have been brought to justice, there has been no marked improvement in the funding or quality of equipment available to the Nigerian Police Force and these incidents of torture continue in many security facilities nationwide.
“Furthermore, none of the perpetrators of the attacks on Nigerians exercising their rights to peaceful assembly have been arrested or prosecuted, despite many of them being identified. Similarly, none of the perpetrators of mindless acts of destruction and looting of property worth billions of Naira have been arrested or brought to justice,” Saraki said.
The immediate-past Senate President said, instead of apprehending perpetrators, several young people are still held in detention facilities across the country without trial, adding that no lesson was learnt from the events.
“It appears that the lessons that ought to be learned from the events last year have been lost. This is why rather than mobilise to safeguard and protect citizens, the Nigerian Police have resorted to threats and mobilisation to prevent further expressions of dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is my sincere hope that common sense will prevail and the young people who seek to hold events to mark the first anniversary of the events at the Lekki Toll Gate will be allowed to peacefully gather and be protected from any forms of violence.
“The carnage that followed the attacks on protesters by security agencies and non-state actors must stand as a lesson to governments at all levels that they must learn to engage with the Nigerian populace in a manner that preserves and respects their constitutional rights and freedoms or face the risk of creating an atmosphere that enables a breakdown of law and order.
“Today represents an opportunity for the government to begin the police and justice sector reforms our country so badly needs. It is an opportunity I appeal to the government to take”, he said.
This is the only way we can honour the memory of those who gave their lives for this cause,” Saraki stated.
KPMG To Invest $1.5bn To Deepen Decarbonisation In Nigeria, Others
KPMG professional, yesterday, said it will inject more than $1.5billion over the next three years on the development of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), in a bid to deepen global decarbonization programme in Nigeria and other effected countries.
A statement made available to newsmen said that the development strategy is designed to support KPMG firms’ clients in making a positive difference.
According to the statement, “As part of its ongoing multi-billion-dollar investment program, KPMG plans to spend more than US$1.5billion over the next three years.
“The collective investment will focus on training and expanding KPMG’s global workforce, harnessing data, accelerating the development of new technologies, and driving action through partnerships, alliances and advocacy. The key to the transformation will be embedding ESG in the organization and client solutions to drive measurable change.
“The new global ESG strategy focuses on five priority areas, such as Solutions, Talent, Supporting developing nations, Collaborations and Alliances and Listening and taking action.”
Burna Boy Releases New Song, 20:10:20 …Mourns #EndSARS Victims
Burna Boy has been an active voice when it comes to governance, corruption, and police brutality in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
He has further shown his activist spirit by releasing a song in support of the incident that happened on the 20th of October, 2020. On this day, some #EndSARS protesters were shot by some security agents during the protest against police brutality.
The security agents in army uniforms killed many youths who were peaceful protesters. Many people around the world have taken to social media to demand justice. The question that is asked by many is: Who gave the order to these men?
The proceeds from this song will allegedly go to providing relief, care three support to victims of police brutality. Also, it will be used in helping peaceful protesters who were victimised by the government for demanding for sanity from the police.
During the course of the protest, Burna boy announced that he had created a sub-fund under his charity called “The Reach” under the name projectprojectng on social media meant for the victims of SARS.
This is another step in ensuring victims of the #EndSARS protest are not forgotten.
Football Enthusiast Lauds RSFA Over Soccer Competitions
Football enthusiast in Port Harcourt, Cleudius Princewill, has applauded the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) for organising the ongoing Rivers State Keves Football Competition in the state.
He expressed joy, saying that such tournaments are what people are looking for to discover great players in the state and further commended the RSFA for living up to its responsibilities.
Princewill made the commendation on Wednesday in a chat with sports journalists shortly after one of the matches at the ongoing Keves Football Competition, at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt.
According to him, football is a game of passion and a game that unite everybody, adding that if the RSFA continues organising competitions of this nature, the state would produce talented grassroots players as it used to be in the past.
“I commend the RSFA for their good job.
If you can remember in the past, this is the kind of competition that produced great talented grassroots football players from the state, players like Adokiye Amiesimaka, Hamilton Green and so on,” Princewill said.
He further explained that the only challenge he is having is that the big coaches are not going to watch grassroots football competitions to do the needful.
“This is the type of tournament where we expect to see different coaches and football scouts. But in recent times, coaches no longer come to tournament venues to pick players, so with this how will our grassroots players see limelight?” he asked.
He also commended the Rivers State Referees Association, (RSRA) for good officiating.
By: Kiadum Edookor
