Social/Kiddies
How You Go Forward Is Your Responsibility
What happened to you was not fair. You were merely a collateral damage on someone else’s war path, an innocent bystander, who got wrecked out of proximity.
We are all hurt by life, some of us from egregious wrongdoings, others by unprocessed pain and sidelined emotions. No matter the source, we are all handed a play of cards, and sometimes, they are not a winning hand.
Yet what we cannot forget is that even when we are not at fault, healing in the aftermath will always fall on us and instead of being burdened by this, we can actually learn to see it as a rare gift.
Healing is our responsibility because, if it isn’t an unfair circumstance it becomes an unlived life.
Healing is our responsibility because unprocessed pain gets transferred to everyone around us, and we are not going to allow what someone else did to us to become what we do to those we love.
Healing is our responsibility because we have this one life, this single shot to do something important.
Healing is our responsibility because if we want our lives to be different, sitting and waiting for someone else to make them so, will not actually change them. It will only make us dependent and bitter.
Healing is our responsibility because we have the power to heal ourselves, even if we have previously been led to believe we don’t.
Healing is our responsibility because we are uncomfortable, and discomfort almost always signals a place in life in which we are slated to rise up and transform.
Healing is our responsibility because every great person you deeply admire began with every odd against them, and learned their inner power which had no match for the worst of what life could offer.
Healing is our responsibility because “healing” is actually not returning to how and who we were before, it is becoming someone we have never been — someone stronger, someone wiser, someone kinder.
When we heal, we step into the people we have always wanted to be. We also are not only able to metabolise the pain, we are able to effect real change in our lives, in our families, and in our communities. We are able to pursue our dreams more freely. We are able to handle whatever life throws at us, because we are self-efficient and assured. We are more willing to dare, risk, and dream of broader horizons, ones we never thought we’d reach.
The thing is that when someone else does something wrong and it affects us, we often sit around waiting for them to take the pain away, as though they could come along and undo what has been done.
We fail to realise that in that hurt, we had the most important lessons of our lives and the fertile breeding ground upon which we can start to build everything we really want.
We are not meant to get through life unscathed.
We are not meant to get to the finish line unscarred, clean and bored.
Life hurts us all in different ways, but it is how we respond and who we become that determine whether a trauma becomes a tragedy, or the beginning of the story of how the victim became the hero.
Culled from January Nelson.
Social/Kiddies
How To Keep Kids Safe
A lot has to be done for parents to achieve that. Parents must set up basic safety rules and regulations for their children to abide by.
We are aware that parenting can be stressful but abiding by experts advice can help achieve that.
It is necessary to take photographs of children before they get to a place with large number of persons.
A place like Pleasure Park, or any other tourist centre which might be crowded can be an example. Children from many homes can look alike and may want to leave with others as soon as they become friendly in such places that have large-volume attendance.
If you are not careful, some may also walk across the roads and walk into moving vehicles. In as much as parents do not wish that happens to their children, it is better to be prepared in case it happens.
According to experts, a parent can take a picture of her child before visiting an amusement park or attending a birthday party.
When a parent does that, you can have a picture of how children are and the kind of attire put on that very day in case the children get lost.
If it is a tourist centre for instance, the parent will show the childrens’ picture to the authorities concerned and it will make it easier and more effective.
During parties and outdoor visits, watch what your children consume because they will like to taste every delicacy prepared.
Allow them take only the quantity they can consume. Some may not be used to a lot of dishes and drinks especially in-house prepared drinks and juice.
The effect of excess consumption might be when you finally return home for a rest and the children begin to react to food poison.
Domestic accidents are easily noticed among kids. Keeping inflammable substances away from children is important.
An incident occurred where a four-year-old boy stroke a stick of matches into a jerry can that contains petrol at the corridor of his house. This got their entire residential building into flames.
However, the kid had minor burn as his elder siblings together with him escaped through the back door from the kitchen.
Children should be discouraged from using candle light.
Gas cylinders must be tightly closed when not in use as they can turn it on when not in use.
Washing detergents like bleach, hypo and others must be out of reach of children because they may take them as water.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Social/Kiddies
Under-Aged Marriage: What Good For Nigerian Youths?
However, the Child Rights Act, which was passed in 2003, sets the age of marriage at 18 years-old. However, only 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states have adopted this act. As a result, in some areas of the country the minimum age of marriage can be as low as 12 years-old.
section 29(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) defines a minor as anyone below the age of 18 years (implying that only persons 18 years and above can be regarded as adult, ripe for marriage.
Few years back, a lively debate took place using the Hashtag #ChildNotBride on Twitter and an online petition to the United Nations gathered over 20,000 signatures to protest against child marriage.
In all of this, our country has continued to witness children rated as minors, take to themselves, wives and husbands with their parents either giving their full support, or being helpless about the situation.
Just recently, people expressed outrage after photos of an under aged “couple” were shared online. An 11-year -old -boy got married to his girlfriend.
The boy named Julius allegedly got married to a girl named Anthonia on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Kaduna. A facebook user who lives in Kaduna claimed the wedding held in Jaba, Kaduna State.
Because of the age of the couple, people are calling for the parents of the children to be arrested.
Meanwhile, not long ago, the public was greeted with the news of a 17-year-old boy who a 16 – year-old for wife in Nnewi after the young couple insisted it’s what they wanted.
According to report, the boy named Somto, from Nwachukwu family in Okofia village, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State, allegedly dropped out of school and insisted on getting married.
It was gathered that even though his family were not enthusiastic about it, they had no option than to give their support and have the traditional wedding organized in their favour.
Even though parents of under aged couples may appear to have given their consent to authenticate the union, the question still remains, are they equipped enough to tread the marriage route? What do they know about marriage?
Someone once said that when couples marry young, they need not rush into things which includes having babies, they take their time before planning kids. It is also argued that marrying too early in life leaves couples with the advantage of having their babies while age is still on their marriage side.
On the contrary, have we considered the risk of shouldering responsibility at a very young age?. Parents whose male children go into marriage at very tender age will attest that it is usually an added responsibility to them up to the level of catering for the child of the marriage as though it is their own child.
Dont forget missing out on the fun of teenage life and being young. A child who takes to marriage early in life automatically turns out to be neither here nor there. Nature seems to force them out of childhood to inexperienced adults.
Education is likely to be stalled as only very few well-to-do homes can continue the education of their children after they are married.
Overall health risks being distorted as early pregnancy can have a negative impact on overall health. It is on record that early marriage, which of course is tantamount to early pregnancy, is the most common cause of vesico-vaginal fistula, a serious disability that can be experienced by women after childbirth.
With all these side effects in sight, breakdown of marriage is possible.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Social/Kiddies
Youths List Expectations For 2022
A student, University of Port Harcourt, Nengi Emmanuel,hopes to see our country Nigeria have a balance and measure up with other countries of the world. He envisages a reduction in the area of corruption and crime rate in this country. “It is a pity that young people are involved in some of these things due to poverty. I know that young people can do something for themselves even before graduating from university.
“We, as young people should be actually involved in agriculture. Our parents have a lot to do to encourage us in this regard. I do fish farming and poultry business owned by my family. I started working there when I was in secondary school.
“Here in Nigeria, we import more than we export. Young people can champion food production. Those that have similar interest can come together and work towards achieving food security in our country. There are so many Non – Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria that can help people achieve this. Government on the other hand should create more opportunities for young persons to work. Government can also make available machineries in farms, that will help the various steps in production, like planting and harvesting, this can help create a suitable work place.
“For health, there hasn’t been proper sensitisation. We, the young people, have the power of the social media to carry out sensitisation programmes online, we can give out information and follow up the masses to make sure they are in tune with the information. We can also move around physically, we have the strength, we can cover more areas than the older ones, we can give vaccines. We can have health/medical centres where young people who are in the medical line can go into medical research work and come out with vaccines that can prevent some of the diseases we are experiencing. It is not only Covid-19, we need to come up with vaccines for malaria.”
A registered nurse, said: Anozie Emmanuel Okechukwu, “I hope to enjoy my success in a safe environment. I also hope for Nigeria to fix poverty, insecurity and create jobs. When most youths graduate from school, there are no jobs. The older generation is sitting tight on the jobs. Government should come up with apprenticeship programmes to train the youths for government jobs so that when the older ones retire, it will be easy to replace them. When the youths don’t have job opportunities, they will be forced to do bad things to survive but the sensible ones go into entrepreneurship to survive. The youths need guidance from the older generation.
“In America, youths go under the wings of the elders in society. They have job opportunities right from schools. They have a lot of grants for youths especially this Covid period where a lot of people lost their jobs. Government gave “Stimulus Money” (about $1000) three times. I know some NGOs gave out food and money to people in Nigeria, this should be more than food. They should help old people, widows to start businesses and orphans to go to school.
In the area of agriculture, Nigeria’s economy will do better if government seriously goes into this sector. They should cut down on importation and use our own natural resources to feed the nation. They should think of exportation and give the youths the chance to harness this area. This will make our economy stronger. For me, even as a medical person, I can focus on livestock, maybe poultry farm and cattle rearing, where I can get processed meat, milk and cheese. Government should help the youths to create avenues to own farms because we have the energy and we can do a lot, we cannot waste our strength in kidnapping and armed robbery.”
“For the health aspect, this is my area. When most youth graduate from medical school, they prefer to go abroad. I don’t blame them because medical practitioners in Nigeria are not compensated. This encourages braindrain. It is a problem because most of the best hands and heads are abroad. Government should work on the youths, train them well so that they don’t leave the country. I wish Nigeria could be like other countries where we could perform major surgeries instead of people travelling abroad for healthcare services. Nigerian government should cut down the healthcare cost especially for the old people. In the U.S, old people are being paid $500 monthly which goes into their medicals and covers them. There should be a change. Government can start small and grow.”
An Entrepreneur, Lilian Fubara, hopes to see Nigeria change for good. “I believe that the future is bright because Nigeria is a great country. We have all the resources we need to make it. Employment should be available for the youths, even men and women are ready to work but no jobs. I hope to see good roads, constant electricity and better healthcare for everyone.
Agriculture is very good and important. Government should involve the youths in this area to boost food production. Like I know, many youths that are farming in Etche Local Government Area. Even in Ogu Town here, youths are into fish farming and piggery to survive. Government can expand on all these. Like now, more people are not planting cassava, that is why garri is very expensive. If youths are encouraged to plant more cassava, and other crops, the price of food stuffs will come down.
For me, I can plant cassava and vegetables, if I have the opportunity and resources. I’m into hair dressing. jobs don’t come every day but it is better than nothing. Concerning healthcare, government needs to train more workers especially youths, I am one of the youths that were trained to go round the local government areas to administer vaccines for children’s immunisation. There is joy in us to work for four days round the clock every time there is immunisation, but we are not encouraged”.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Nigeria, Ghana To Battle For W/Cup Ticket
-
Politics3 days ago
PDP Elders Task Ikpeazu On Power Rotation
-
Editorial3 days ago
Anti-Soot War: Counting The Gains
-
Politics3 days ago
Bayelsa: Police Warn Against Unlawful Political Gathering
-
Sports3 days ago
AFCON 2021: Tunisia Stops Nigeria
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
School Retracts Statement, Apologises Over Alleged Abuse Of Female Student
-
Politics3 days ago
Wike Tasks Monarchs On Anti-Soot War
-
Politics3 days ago
Uzodinma, Okorocha Trade Blames Over Killings