How I Caged Thierry Henry –Taribo
Former Super Eagles centre-back, Taribo West, has responded to France legend, Thierry Henry’s comments that he was the defender he dreaded most during his playing career.
The Arsenal legend, while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, admitted he endured a torrid time against the Nigerian centre-back during his active days.
Despite being rated as one of the most potent strikers of all time, Henry, now the assistant coach of Belgium, admitted Taribo was the hardest opponent he played against.
“For direct opponent, I would go back in the days of Taribo West,” Henry said. “Because at Auxerre, they did man-marking. He followed you everywhere, even in the dressing room.”
Renowned for his unusual and colourful hairstyles, the former Inter Milan star praised Henry for his qualities but said he never gave him the chance to score against him, just like he did to other top strikers.
“While I was in France, Auxerre Manager, Guy Roux assigned me to always man-mark Thierry Henry until he moved to Juventus where he was not really a regular. I also moved to Inter Milan,” Taribo said.
“During the time I played against him, Henry was a very good player, it was very difficult to mark him as a younger player because he had pace, knew how to dribble and could score good goals.
“But he never scored against me. I didn’t allow him to score because I never gave him breathing space. I can say in Europe that most of the top strikers never scored against me. The only player that scored twice against me was Lyon’s Florian Maurice in France and he wasn’t that popular. Even the great George Weah never scored against me. Think of all the top scorers in the world, none of them scored against me.”
The Olympic gold medallist also talked on how he frustrated his opponents during his time.
“Auxerre Manager then, Roux adopted the man-marking style and he usually assigned the toughest strikers to me because I was very strong. Once he assigned me to a striker, I would follow them anywhere, even down to their own goalposts.
“I was very difficult to play against and if you didn’t have the strength you, would die because I would mark you out.”
Akwa United Captain Set To Leave Club
The suspended Captain of Akwa United, Utobong Effiong, has revealed that he wants to take a bow and leave the club after so many achievements made for the team as the leader.
Effiong is still suspended by the club management for allegedly leading a protest against the management for poor welfare treatment of the players.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the skipper said it is time for him to move on having won titles with the club as the first indigenous captain of the club.
Effiong, however, insisted that his decision to leave the club is not a result of the issues he is having with the management.
Coach Expresses Excitement Over Abia Warriors’ Transfer Business
Abia Warriors’ Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he is happy with their transfer business, but feared the new players might struggle to adapt.
Amapakabo made this known to the media yesterday after Abia Warriors’ pre-season game against non-league side, Uchecaria FC.
Abia Warriors had Adeleke Adekunle and Ojo Olorunleke move to Enyimba FC, but they have secured the signing of Okiemute Odah, Kastan Igwe, Cletus Emotan and Kalu Nweke.
“We lost a couple of players that I still wanted in my team during the off-season, it is unfortunate but we still recruited new ones too, part of the things I thought I will not be doing this season and most likely going back to them”.
On the new players, the former Enugu Rangers coach said they might struggle to adapt to his style of play.
"They are pluses to the team and they come with lots of qualities but every coach has his own methodology and style of coaching and playing pattern and formation and tactics, some of them may find it difficult to adapt to some tactics but we have them and will be looking forward to adapting them to our game," he said.
Kwara To Hold Next National Sports Festival
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that the state will host the 2022 State Sports Festival.
Abdulrazaq disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth National Youths Games held in Ilorin, the state capital, where Kwara State finished 6th on the national medals’ table, which is six places higher than its standing in 2019 when the games were last held.
Kwara State ended the competition with a total of 32 medals, including 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze, better than it did in 2019 when the state won 22 medals, including three gold.
“Let me congratulate you all. The state appreciates you. We know you improve all the time. We had wanted to hold the state Sports Festival this year but because of Covid-19 we will hold it early next year so as to keep all of you together, keep your synergies together and make you excel better in the sports you are doing,” the Governor told state athletes on the sidelines of the closing ceremony at the University of Ilorin.
He also thanked the athletes for making the state proud at the festival, saying that the government’s decision to hold five editions of NYG in Kwara State, has paid off, the games have led to improvement in the state’s sporting facilities and its internally generated revenues.
“Covid-19 has made the hosting a bit difficult because this edition ought to hold earlier. In fact, this year’s edition is an improvement on the last one and that of 2019 was also an improvement on the year before.
The federal government is taking the event very seriously. I am glad the Minister of Youths and Sports and the Permanent Secretary were here for the event. State governments’ officials from all over the federation were also here. That shows the importance of sports in youths and in national development,” he said.
“We are taking sports very seriously in the state. It helps us improve on our facilities and on our internally generated revenues. Sports bring all of us together. Youths from all over the country are here sharing experiences. It is a great development. It is a great effort and we are happy to host it and we will be willing to host it forever.”
Abdulrazaq was received by members of the Kwara State Sports Commission led by its Executive Chairman, Bola Mogaji.
