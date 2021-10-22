News
As Anambra Prepares For Election…
On November 6, 2021, the people and residents of Anambra State in South Eastern Nigeria will file out to cast their votes in an off-season election expected to bring about the next governor of the state upon the cessation of the incumbent governor’s tenure, Willie Obiano. Hence, it is a national imperative for the poll to be effectively safeguarded.
Preparations for this election have attained a fever pitch. Essentially, politicians including the contestants for the coveted position, are in brilliant political manoeuvres, transcending one another in their endeavour to sway the electorate to their respective sides. Obviously, the people seem to be excited about this.
But the inhabitants of the state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians and even the Nigerian government have a disconcerting problem of insecurity. Among many citizens of this buzzing state, adjudged to be the commercial nerve centre of the South-East, the apprehension is not much about who wins the election, it is about who will be alive to do the voting.
The prevailing situation is that the tension preceded by the November 6 governorship election now perseverates across the state. The questions are: will the election hold out? If it is finally conducted, will it repercuss what the public and others choose?
These are pertinent questions currently disrupting politics and politicking in the state. The Anambra electorate need an answer to assure them that the election will indeed be held seamlessly. This is because what should normally pass as a peaceful exercise is rapidly weakening the state, severely exposing the underbelly of state security. Anambra has become a hunting ground with gratuitous destruction of state institutions and assets.
The state has grasped a glimpse of insecurity in its purest form, as many well-known citizens have been kidnapped or assassinated by unidentified armed men, inseminating fear in all and sundry. The abduction of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, ObioraAgbasimalo, and the murder of the deceased husband of late Dora Akunyili, ChikeAkunyili, are two illustrations. Other imprudent killings have raised doubts about the November 6 poll.
Last April, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Charles Soludo, escaped death by the whiskers when gunmen charged at him during a political meeting he convened at the Civic Centre in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. But while he escaped unhurt, three police officers attached to him were killed.
There have been several other killings in recent weeks. Specifically, the Nnewi office of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) building were demolished. Unidentified gunmen persist in striking terror into the political class with gun attacks, and numerous innocent passers-by are also obliterated. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been spasmodically named in connection with the sprouting violence, particularly because of its professed undertaking to make certain that November 6, 2021 Anambra election does not hold.
IPOB’s sempiternal and economically enervating “sit-at-home” directives, which are brought to bear in a cataclysmic manner, fudge together a perdurable part of the pang in this area of the country. It has overwrought the people’s economic, educational, and political rights. This is certainly not acceptable.
INEC had expressed concerns over the November 6 governorship election in Anambra and warned against constitutional crisis that might engulf the state if the situation persisted. Its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, conveyed the fears during an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja recently. Recall that in May 2021, the INEC office in Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials and vehicles assembled for the governorship election destroyed.
Despite the anxieties, this state of affairs is allowed to advance to a certain amplitude, and the South-East, which was predominantly one of the most non-belligerent areas of the country, is now a locality to circumvent due to insecurity. The run-of-the-mill inhabitants are flustered and solicitous over their future, owing to the ventures of some gunmen, who slink the nooks and crannies of the state, looking for targets.
According to sources, these armed men not only execute relentless onslaughts against politicians, but equally against chaste, irreproachable and defenceless citizens as well as policemen, and set fire to assets. In all those intrusions which today discommode the entire state and jeopardise the 2021 governorship election, no breakthrough has been chronicled by way of arrests.
Anambra people and Nigerians deserve peace and a sanctioning environment that will make the forthcoming gubernatorial election not only feasible but a huge success. We urge the federal and the state governments to ensure that the people are safe and ensconced and that the November 6 election comes about as scheduled.
If the proposed security workouts of the Nigerian Army will cover the three Southern regions and parts of the North Central as earlier presumed, it should be organised in a way to gain the full underpinning of the law-abiding citizens in the affected regions. The people must feel that the armed forces are there to protect them, not to exacerbate their situation.
Agitators in the South-East should commit themselves to the peaceful pursuit of their lawful aspirations. Recourse to violence will only result in superfluous death and destruction, notably for law-abiding citizens. IPOB should discontinue the threat of undermining the Anambra election. It is against the interests of the people to forcefully prevent them from freely electing their leaders. Any group that tinkers with the people’s educational, economic, and political rights cannot claim to be their emancipator.
News
Price Of Kerosene Falls 7.9%, Diesel Drops Marginally
The average price paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene (NHK) fell to N400.01 per litre this week.
This represents a 7.9 percent decline when compared to N434.39 per litre recorded in September ending of this year.
Similarly, prices paid by consumers per litre of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) fell by 0.16 per cent this week to N254.21 from N254.64 as of September ending 2021.
According to data from globalpetrolprices.com, as of this week the price per gallon of kerosene stood at N1,514.20 while price per gallon of Diesel stood at N962.29.
When compared to data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) NKH and Diesel watch for September, prices paid per gallon of NKH fell by 1.73 percent.
The NBS September report stated: “Average price per liter paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 8.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and by 24.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N434.39 in September 2021 from N400.01 in August 2021.
“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 16.25 per cent MoM and by 25.3 YoY to N1, 540.82 in September 2021 from N1, 325.39 in August 2021.
“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Abuja (N2, 766.67), Bauchi (N1, 981.54) and Adamawa (N1,975.00).
“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Delta (N1218.13), Imo (N1991.23) and Yobe (N1,080.00).”
On diesel, the NBS said: “Average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.17 per cent MoM and by 15.9 per cent YoY to N254.64 in September 2021 from N254.21 in August 2021.”
News
US Charges Eight Nigerians For Internet Scams, Money Laundering …Wants Extradition From S’Africa
Seven Nigerian leaders of the Cape Town Zone of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, also known as “Black Axe,” and an eighth man who conspired with a Black Axe leader, have been charged with multiple federal crimes relating to Internet scams they perpetrated from South Africa.
The Acting United States Attorney, Rachael A. Honig for the District of New Jersey, announced the charges, yesterday, in a statement by the US State Department, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The statement said that, “Perry Osagiede, aka ‘Lord Sutan Abubakar de 1st,’ aka ‘Rob Nicolella,’ aka ‘Alan Salomon,’ 52; Enorense Izevbigie, aka ‘Richy Izevbigie,’ aka ‘Lord Samuel S Nujoma,’ 45; Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, aka, ‘Lord Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela,’ aka, ‘Edosa Franklyn Osagiede,’ aka ‘Dave Hewitt,’ aka, ‘Bruce Dupont,’ 37; Osariemen Eric Clement, aka, ‘Lord Adekunle Ajasi,’ aka, ‘Aiden Wilson,’ 35; Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, aka, ‘Lord Jesse Makoko,’ aka, ‘Philip Coughlan,’ 37; and Musa Mudashiru, aka ‘Lord Oba Akenzua,’ 33; all originally from Nigeria, are charged by superseding indictment with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, spanning from 2011 to 2021.
“One defendant remains at large.
“Perry Osagiede, Franklyn Osagiede, Clement, and Izevbigie are also charged with wire fraud. Perry Osagiede, Franklyn Osagiede, and Otughwor are charged with aggravated identity theft.
“Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, aka ‘Andy Richards,’ aka ‘Ann Petersen,’ 41, also originally from Nigeria, is charged by separate indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering conspiracy, spanning from 2016 to 2021.
“Americans are too often victimized by criminal organizations located abroad who use the internet to deceive those victims, defraud them of money, and, many times, persuade the victims to wittingly or unwittingly assist in perpetuating the fraudulent schemes,” Honig said.
“The public should be on guard against schemes like these. And, more importantly, anyone thinking of engaging in this kind of criminal conduct should understand that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners will find them and bring them to justice, no matter where they are.
“Transnational organized criminal networks continue to victimize U.S. citizens and threaten the financial infrastructure of the United States,” U.S. Secret Service Office of Investigations Assistant Director, Jeremy Sheridan said.
“The Secret Service, alongside our partner agencies, works tirelessly in its global investigative mission to dismantle these groups and arrest those who lead them. We are proud to be a part of the international law enforcement mission to combat all forms of financial crimes and thank all those involved in this investigation. The U.S. Secret Service extends its gratitude the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service for its assistance.
“Foreign nationals who think they can hide in another country or in cyberspace while preying on our citizens need to know one thing,” FBI Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. said.
“The FBI has a global footprint and will use every resource available to protect the American people. The strong working relationship among our federal and international law enforcement partners allows us to reach across geographical boundaries. In other words, anyone who thinks they can avoid American justice simply by operating outside the United States should rethink their strategy.”
“According to documents filed in these cases: Perry Osagiede, Izevbigie, Franklyn Osagiede, Clement, Otughwor, and Mudashiru (the Black Axe defendants) were all leaders of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, also known as “Black Axe,” an organization headquartered in Benin City, Nigeria, that operates in various countries.
“The Black Axe is organized into regional chapters known as “zones,” and the defendants were all leaders within the Cape Town, South Africa, Zone.
“Perry Osagiede founded the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe and worked as its zonal head, along with Izevbigie.
“The Black Axe defendants and other members of Black Axe took part in, and openly discussed, fraud schemes amongst their membership.
“From at least 2011 through 2021, the Black Axe defendants and other conspirators worked together from Cape Town to engage in widespread Internet fraud involving romance scams and advance fee schemes.
“Many of these fraudulent narratives involved claims that an individual was traveling to South Africa for work and needed money or other items of value following a series of unfortunate and unforeseen events, often involving a construction site or problems with a crane.
“The conspirators used social media websites, online dating websites, and voice over Internet protocol phone numbers to find and talk with victims in the United States, while using a number of aliases.
“The conspirators’ romance scam victims believed they were in romantic relationships with the person using the alias and, when requested, the victims sent money and items of value overseas, including to South Africa.
“Sometimes, when victims expressed hesitation in sending money, the conspirators used manipulative tactics to coerce the payments, including by threatening to distribute personally sensitive photographs of the victim.
“The conspirators used the bank accounts of victims and individuals with U.S.-based financial accounts to transfer the money to South Africa.
“On certain occasions, the conspirators convinced victims to open financial accounts in the United States that the conspirators would then be permitted to use themselves.
“ In addition to laundering money derived from romance scams and advance fee schemes, the conspirators also worked to launder money from business email compromise schemes. In addition to their aliases, the conspirators used business entities to conceal and disguise the illegal nature of the funds.
“Otubu also engaged in romance scams and used the victims of those scams to obtain money and to launder the proceeds of business email compromises back to South Africa. Otubu conspired with an individual identified in the criminal complaint as Co-conspirator 1, who was a founding member and leader of the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe.
“The wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud charges each carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The money laundering conspiracy charge carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greatest.
“The aggravated identity theft charges carry a mandatory term of two years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other term of imprisonment imposed on a defendant.”
Seven defendants were arrested in South Africa, last Tuesday by the South African Police Service.
“Those defendants had their initial appearances in South Africa and are awaiting extradition to the United States on these charges. Both cases are before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court.
“Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark; and the FBI Legal Attaché Office at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, under the direction of Legal Attaché Jennifer Snell Dent; special agents of the U.S. States Secret Service, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Mark McKevitt in Newark, Special Agent in Charge John Hamby in Seattle, Resident Agent in Charge Michael K. Burgin in the Pretoria Resident Office and Special Agent in Charge Jason Kane of the Criminal Investigative Division, with the investigation leading to the charges.
“Honig also thanked the South African Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) HAWKS, the South African Police Service, the South African National Prosecuting Authority & Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for the Republic of South Africa, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, and INTERPOL for their valuable assistance in this case.
“This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Priority Transnational Organized Crime (PTOC) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
“The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamie L. Hoxie and Vera Varshavsky of the Cybercrime Unit in Newark.
“Anyone who believes they may be a victim may visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-nj/blackaxe for information about the case, including a questionnaire for victims to fill out and submit.
“The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the statement added.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
News
Insurance Firms Pay N9bn Claims On #EndSARS Losses
Insurance companies have paid claims totalling about N9billion to policyholders who suffered losses from the looting and destruction that marred last year’s #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) disclosed this in a report on claims paid one year after the protest.
According to the report, three death claims were paid while claims were paid on other property losses.
A breakdown of the report showed that the insurance companies settled 718 claims on vandalisation; 93 cases on looting; 113 on theft; and 136 on the loss of cash.
NIA also disclosed that 99 claims were settled on malicious damage; eight claims on business interruption; 455 claims on burglary attacks and 912 claims on fire and burnt sites.
The NIA Director-General, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, commenting on the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that rocked Lagos and other states across the country, commiserate and sympathised with those who lost their loved ones during the crisis as well as those whose businesses suffered one form of loss or the other.
“What started as a protest about the State Anti-Robbery Police Unit later snowballed into a crisis of unprecedented dimension with resultant loss of lives and properties,” she said.
“Following huge losses suffered by businesses in the aftermath of the #EndSARS violence, the insurance industry in line with its role of providing financial intermediation and restoring businesses quickly moved in to provide the necessary cushion for those that have insurance cover and others who suffered losses to their businesses.”
Ilori assured Nigerians that the Nigerian insurance industry will continue to live up to its mandate of supporting businesses by paying all genuine claims promptly, and called on individuals and corporate entities to imbibe the culture of insuring their lives and property as insurance exists to cushion the harsh effects of unforeseen circumstances and situations.
NIA Chairman, Ganiyu Musa urged governments at all levels to ensure that all their assets, physical and human, are properly covered by relevant insurances; as well as provide an enabling environment for the insurance business to thrive.
“Nobody ever thought that something like the #EndSARS protests would happen and result in so much economic damage. The losses were unexpected, but that is the reason why insurance exists.
“Those who had valid insurance cover on their property will now understand the value of insurance as an instrument to restore you in case the unexpected happens,” Musa said.
According to him, if all the lives and properties damaged were insured, the insurance companies would have been able to pay all the claims.
